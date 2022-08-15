ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Twist Bioscience Chief Financial Officer Sold $687K In Company Stock

James M Thorburn, Chief Financial Officer at Twist Bioscience TWST, reported a large insider sell on August 18, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Thorburn sold 13,900 shares of Twist Bioscience. The total transaction amounted to $687,605.
STOCKS
Reuters

Fresenius SE CEO to quit after earnings outlook sours

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Fresenius SE (FREG.DE) said its long-serving Chief Executive Stephan Sturm would quit, to be replaced by the head of its drugs unit, after the diversified group's earnings were hit following the COVID pandemic and a surge in costs.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Jacobs Adopts New Holding Company Structure

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc J intends to adopt a new holding company structure on August 29, 2022. Jacobs' current stockholders will automatically become stockholders of the new parent company Jacobs Solutions Inc., on a one-for-one basis, with the same number of shares and ownership percentage. The company expects no material...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otc#Textiles#Air Filters#Advertising#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Blfe#Biolife Sciences Inc#Rhino Novi Inc
Benzinga

Pembina Pipeline: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pembina Pipeline PBA. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 21 per share. On Wednesday, Pembina Pipeline will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 21 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are The Best-Performing Marijuana Stocks? These Investors Will Tell All At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference

Despite regulatory hurdles, the experienced and engaged cannabis investors nominated for this year's Benzinga's Cannabis Investors Award are making it possible for everyone to tap into the market's potential. After the overwhelming success of Benzinga's 4/20 Miami event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Chicago on September 13-14.
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

BIT Mining Shares Drop As Q2 Revenue Halves On Declining Cryptocurrency Prices

BIT Mining Ltd BTCM reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 55% year-on-year to $195.5 million. Cryptocurrency price weakness and higher energy prices have significantly impacted the quarterly revenues. Total hash rate capacity of the company’s online Ethereum mining machines is about 3,536.2GH/s as of August 19, 2022. For...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Unrivaled Brands & Other Cannabis Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Should Know About

As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns on September 13-14 to Chicago, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Unrivaled Brands Launches National Director Search & Selection Process. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV recently announced a national Director search for...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
159K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy