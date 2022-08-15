Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pembina Pipeline PBA. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 21 per share. On Wednesday, Pembina Pipeline will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 21 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

