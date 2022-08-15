Read full article on original website
IM Cannabis To Raise Up To $5M Via Private Placement Led By Management
IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC is undertaking a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 million. The offering, which is expected to close in one or more tranches, will be led by the company's management team, including Oren Shuster, CEO, and Marc Lustig, chairman of the company.
Twist Bioscience Chief Financial Officer Sold $687K In Company Stock
James M Thorburn, Chief Financial Officer at Twist Bioscience TWST, reported a large insider sell on August 18, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Thorburn sold 13,900 shares of Twist Bioscience. The total transaction amounted to $687,605.
Fresenius SE CEO to quit after earnings outlook sours
FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Fresenius SE (FREG.DE) said its long-serving Chief Executive Stephan Sturm would quit, to be replaced by the head of its drugs unit, after the diversified group's earnings were hit following the COVID pandemic and a surge in costs.
Jacobs Adopts New Holding Company Structure
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc J intends to adopt a new holding company structure on August 29, 2022. Jacobs' current stockholders will automatically become stockholders of the new parent company Jacobs Solutions Inc., on a one-for-one basis, with the same number of shares and ownership percentage. The company expects no material...
Pembina Pipeline: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pembina Pipeline PBA. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 21 per share. On Wednesday, Pembina Pipeline will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 21 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
Here's An Experiment For Ya': Swiss Pharmacies Will Price Medical Marijuana According To Black Market Prices
Starting September 15, Basel City will begin the first Swiss project on the legal sale of cannabis in pharmacies. The project will help evaluate the effects of new regulations on the recreational use of cannabis and combat black market distribution. The Federal Office of Public Health approved the pilot in...
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
What Are The Best-Performing Marijuana Stocks? These Investors Will Tell All At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference
Despite regulatory hurdles, the experienced and engaged cannabis investors nominated for this year's Benzinga's Cannabis Investors Award are making it possible for everyone to tap into the market's potential. After the overwhelming success of Benzinga's 4/20 Miami event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Chicago on September 13-14.
Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake Ahead Of Next Week's Stock Split — Loads Up $11M In This Telehealth Stock
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 311,073 Teladoc Health Inc TDOC shares valued at over $11 million, through four of its exchange-traded funds, according to the firm's trading disclosure. Teladoc is the fifth largest holding in Ark's flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, with a weight of 4.51%. ARKK holds...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
BIT Mining Shares Drop As Q2 Revenue Halves On Declining Cryptocurrency Prices
BIT Mining Ltd BTCM reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 55% year-on-year to $195.5 million. Cryptocurrency price weakness and higher energy prices have significantly impacted the quarterly revenues. Total hash rate capacity of the company’s online Ethereum mining machines is about 3,536.2GH/s as of August 19, 2022. For...
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
GM Gets Its Motor Running: Carmaker Announces Share Buybacks, Quarterly Dividends, EV Projects And Other Hard-Driving Initiatives
General Motors Company GM announced today (Aug. 19) that it will reinstate its quarterly dividend and increase its share buyback program. Dividends And Buybacks: The Detroit-based company stated in a press release how the dividend will be reintroduced and how much will be spent on share buybacks. The press release...
Unrivaled Brands & Other Cannabis Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Should Know About
As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns on September 13-14 to Chicago, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Unrivaled Brands Launches National Director Search & Selection Process. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV recently announced a national Director search for...
Is Apple 'The Perfect Stock To Own In An Economic Downturn'? Here's How High This Investor Sees It Going
Apple Inc AAPL shares are on the move Wednesday following a pair of upgrades from analysts who see strong demand trends in the hardware side of the business. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova backed up the bullish analyst calls Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." He might have even...
Amazon's Pay, Work Condition Woes Come Into Limelight As More Workers Join Unions
Amazon.com Inc AMZN workers have filed a petition for a proposed unit of 400 people to hold a union election at a company warehouse near Albany, New York, CNBC reports. The Amazon Labor Union affiliated group sought National Labor Relations Board's permission to hold a vote at the ALB1 facility.
General Motors, Foot Locker And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains On Friday
GigaCloud Technology Inc GCT shares jumped 145% to $38.45 on continued volatility following the company's IPO on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM gained 41% to $59.84 after the company announced the U.S. FDA has approved Auvelity for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. Foot Locker, Inc. FL gained...
