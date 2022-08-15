ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call for art for 'Beautiful' exhibit at Playhouse

OGUNQUIT - Loomis Gallery in Kittery has announced a new call-for-art in association with this season's Lobby Art Project at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Ogunquit, Maine.

The exhibit, "Beautiful," will show at the Ogunquit Playhouse while performances of "Beautiful, The Carole King Musical" run from Sept. 22 through Oct. 30.

Art exhibited in the theater lobby will display the many ways beauty is expressed and perceived in the eyes of the artists. The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of one woman’s remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

This art call is open to New England artists to submit their original work. All 2-dimensional mediums are eligible. The artwork will be selected and curated by Anita Loomis, of Loomis Gallery in Kittery, who is acting as exhibit manager. Submittals are due by Sept. 10, and there is no fee to submit. There are size limits for the artwork so that we can fit as many pieces as possible in the available space. Artists who have shown work at the theater previously this season are eligible to submit.

To learn more, view the art call prospectus at loomisgallery.com on the web page for the Ogunquit Playhouse, or contact Anita Loomis at Loomis Gallery, 121 Dennett Rd., Kittery, ME; anita@loomisgallery.com.

