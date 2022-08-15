The resolve to save lives sodium reduction framework; aligning global efforts to reduce the global burden of cardiovascular disease

Read full article on original website
Associations of empirical dietary inflammatory index with heart failure in adults from the United States
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Recent evidence has shown associations between cardiovascular disease and a proinflammatory diet. We hypothesized that a proinflammatory diet, assessed using the Empirical Dietary Inflammatory Index (EDII), is associated with increased risk of prevalent heart failure (HF). Methods. This analysis included 13,687 participants...
Long-term variability and change trend of systolic blood pressure and risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus in middle-aged Japanese individuals: findings of the Aichi Workers' Cohort Study
Studies have reported that short-term blood pressure (BP) variability (BPV) is associated with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) incidence, but the association with long-term BPV remains unclear. The present study investigated the associations of long-term BPV as well as the time trend of BP changes over time with the incidence of T2DM. This study followed a cohort of 3017 Japanese individuals (2446 male, 571 female) aged 36"“65 years from 2007 through March 31, 2019. The root-mean-square error (RMSE) and the slope of systolic BP (SBP) change regressed on year were calculated individually using SBP values obtained from 2003 to baseline (2007). A multivariable Cox proportional hazard model was applied to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) and corresponding 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for tertiles of SBP RMSE and continuous SBP slopes adjusted for age, sex, smoking status, regular exercise, sodium intake, family history of diabetes, sleep disorder, body mass index (BMI), SBP, andÂ fasting blood glucose (FBG) at baseline, and BMI slope from 2003 to 2007. The highest RMSE tertile compared to the lowest was associated with a significantly higher incidence of T2DM after adjusting for covariates (HR: 1.79, 95% CI: 1.15, 2.78). The slope was also significantly associated with T2DM incidence until baseline SBP and FBGÂ were adjusted (HR: 1.03, 95% CI: 0.99, 1.07). In conclusion, long-term SBP variability was significantly associated with an increased incidence of T2DM independent of baseline age, sex, BMI, SBP, FBG, lifestyle factors and BMI slope from 2003 until baseline.
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Understanding the comorbidity between posttraumatic stress severity and coronary artery disease using genome-wide information and electronic health records
The association between coronary artery disease (CAD) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) contributes to the high morbidity and mortality observed for these conditions. To understand the dynamics underlying PTSD-CAD comorbidity, we investigated large-scale genome-wide association (GWA) statistics from the Million Veteran Program (MVP), the UK Biobank (UKB), the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium, and the CARDIoGRAMplusC4D Consortium. We observed a genetic correlation of CAD with PTSD case-control and quantitative outcomes, ranging from 0.18 to 0.32. To investigate possible cause-effect relationships underlying these genetic correlations, we performed a two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) analysis, observing a significant bidirectional relationship between CAD and PTSD symptom severity. Genetically-determined PCL-17 (PTSD 17-item Checklist) total score was associated with increased CAD risk (odds ratio"‰="‰1.04; 95% confidence interval, 95% CI"‰="‰1.01"“1.06). Conversely, CAD genetic liability was associated with reduced PCL-17 total score (beta"‰="‰âˆ’0.42; 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’0.04 to âˆ’0.81). Because of these opposite-direction associations, we conducted a pleiotropic meta-analysis to investigate loci with concordant vs. discordant effects on PCL-17 and CAD, observing that concordant-effect loci were enriched for molecular pathways related to platelet amyloid precursor protein (beta"‰="‰1.53, p"‰="‰2.97"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’7) and astrocyte activation regulation (beta"‰="‰1.51, p"‰="‰2.48"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6) while discordant-effect loci were enriched for biological processes related to lipid metabolism (e.g., triglyceride-rich lipoprotein particle clearance, beta"‰="‰2.32, p"‰="‰1.61"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’10). To follow up these results, we leveraged MVP and UKB electronic health records (EHR) to assess longitudinal changes in the association between CAD and posttraumatic stress severity. This EHR-based analysis highlighted that earlier CAD diagnosis is associated with increased PCL-total score later in life, while lower PCL total score was associated with increased risk of a later CAD diagnosis (Mann"“Kendall trend test: MVP tau"‰="‰0.932, p"‰<"‰2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’16; UKB tau"‰="‰0.376, p"‰="‰0.005). In conclusion, both our genetically-informed analyses and our EHR-based follow-up investigation highlighted a bidirectional relationship between PTSD and CAD where multiple pleiotropic mechanisms are likely to be involved.
Impact of behavioral and psychological symptoms of Alzheimer's disease on caregiver outcomes
This study was to determine the prevalence of behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD) and its association with dementia severity and to explore the association between specific BPSD and caregiver stress, burden, and depression. A cross-sectional study involving the interviewing of the primary caregivers of patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) was conducted. Multivariable analysis was used to analyze the associations between specific symptoms of BPSD and caregiver outcomes. A total of 102 AD patients (age 79.4"‰Â±"‰7.9Â years, 70.6% female) and their caregivers were included. Nearly 46% had moderate-to-severe AD. Nearly all patients (99.0%) had at least one BPSD. Apathy was among the most common symptoms (74.5%), and hallucination was the only symptom associated with severity of AD (p"‰="‰0.017). After adjustment, agitation was associated with Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and Zarit Burden Interview (ZBI-22) (p"‰="‰0.021 and 0.007, respectively); sleep disorders were associated with only PHQ-9 (p"‰="‰0.049). In conclusion, the BPSD, especially agitation and sleep disorders, can give rise to difficulties for both patients and their caregivers. The prevalence of BPSD is high (99.0%), and the symptoms can start early. Routine screening of BPSD in all AD patients is advocated.
Association of social determinants with the severity of congenital heart disease
Congenital heart diseases are the most prevalent congenital malformations and cause greater morbi-mortality in newborns and infants. The aim of this study was to analyze the social determinants in families with children with the severity of congenital heart disease. Methods. Analytical cross-sectional study in 140 families of children with congenital...
Predicting energy intake in adults who are dieting and exercising
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. When a lifestyle intervention combines caloric restriction and increased physical activity energy expenditure (PAEE), there are two components of energy balance, energy intake (EI) and physical activity energy expenditure (PAEE), that are routinely misreported and expensive to measure. Energy balance models have successfully predicted EI if PAEE is known. Estimating EI from an energy balance model when PAEE is not known remains an open question.
Target expression is a relevant factor in synthetic lethal screens
Arising from Y. Gilad et al. Commun. Biol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-01929-1 (2021). Synthetic lethal screens support the discovery of novel cancer drug targets1. In a recent issue of Communications Biology, Gilad et al.2 performed a synthetic lethal CRISPR Cas9 dropout screen in the human, estrogen receptor positive breast cancer (BC) cell line MCF-7. They aimed to identify targets that increased the sensitivity of the MCF-7 cells to the small molecule inhibitor SI-12, which targets SRC-3, an essential transcriptional cofactor of the estrogen receptor. A key finding of their screen indicated that targeting certain olfactory receptors (ORs) might confer anti-tumor effects in BC. However, these ORs, and a number of other hits, are not expressed in MCF-7 cells, calling into question the setup of the screen and warranting the inclusion of transcriptome data into the analysis pipeline of genetic screens.
Comparison of various indices for predicting sarcopenia and its components in patients receiving peritoneal dialysis
This study aimed to evaluate and compare the usefulness of four indices-arm circumference, thigh circumference, mid-arm muscle circumference (MAMC), and thigh muscle circumference (TMC)-with that of other classical indicators of body composition in the prediction of sarcopenia and two sarcopenia-related components in patients receiving peritoneal dialysis (PD) grouped by sex. The data of all patients receiving PD who visited a tertiary medical center were collected (n"‰="‰214); of them 199 patients undergoing PD were included in the final analyses. Data on baseline characteristics and measurements, including circumferences of appendicular sites, handgrip strength (HGS), and appendicular lean mass (ALM) index, were obtained during a routine peritoneal membrane equilibration test. Body composition was evaluated using dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry. The ALM index (kg/m2) was defined as the sum of lean mass in the upper and lower extremities divided by height squared. Sarcopenia was defined as low HGS and low muscle mass based on the cut-off values in the Asian Working Group for Sarcopenia guideline. The circumferences of the lower extremities showed the greatest association with the ALM index in both sexes. Prediction of HGS was better with the MAMC than with the other indices in the male patients, whereas none of the indices were associated with HGS in the female patients. Moreover, the MAMC in the male patients and TMC in the female patients were the strongest predictors of sarcopenia among the six anthropometric indices. This study showed that the MAMC in male PD patients and TMC in female PD patients might be the best predictors of sarcopenia. However, the TMC was associated with sarcopenia regardless of HGS in the female PD patients. These findings suggest that, in PD patients, different indices should be considered in predicting sarcopenia or its components based on the sex.
Effects of extracellular vesicles derived from oral bacteria on osteoclast differentiation and activation
Dysbiosis of the oral microbiota plays an important role in the progression of periodontitis, which is characterized by chronic inflammation and alveolar bone loss, and associated with systemic diseases. Bacterial extracellular vesicles (EVs) contain various bioactive molecules and show diverse effects on host environments depending on the bacterial species. Recently, we reported that EVs derived from Filifactor alocis, a Gram-positive periodontal pathogen, had osteoclastogenic activity. In the present study, we analysed the osteoclastogenic potency and immunostimulatory activity of EVs derived from the Gram-negative periodontal pathogens Porphyromonas gingivalis and Tannerella forsythia, the oral commensal bacterium Streptococcus oralis, and the gut probiotic strain Lactobacillus reuteri. Bacterial EVs were purified by density gradient ultracentrifugation using OptiPrepÂ (iodixanol) reagent. EVs from P. gingivalis, T. forsythia, and S. oralis increased osteoclast differentiation and osteoclstogenic cytokine expression in osteoclast precursors, whereas EVs from L. reuteri did not. EVs from P. gingivalis, T. forsythia, and S. oralis preferentially activated Toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2) rather than TLR4 or TLR9, and induced osteoclastogenesis mainly through TLR2. The osteoclastogenic effects of EVs from P. gingivalis and T. forsythia were reduced by both lipoprotein lipase and polymyxin B, an inhibitor of lipopolysaccharideÂ (LPS), while the osteoclastogenic effects of EVs from S. oralis were reduced by lipoprotein lipase alone. These results demonstrate that EVs from periodontal pathogens and oral commensal have osteoclastogenic activity through TLR2 activation by lipoproteins and/or LPS.
Author Correction: Classification of emotional states via transdermal cardiovascular spatiotemporal facial patterns using multispectral face videos
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-14808-4, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, under the subheading 'Spatial feature importance analysis'. "In addition, it appears as if the binary classifiers disgust vs. sexual arousal and neutral (N) vs. sexual arousal are...
Four weeks treatment with the GLP-1 receptor analogue liraglutide lowers liver fat and concomitantly circulating glucagon in individuals with overweight
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. We investigated the effect of pharmacologically induced weight loss on markers of glucagon resistance in individuals with overweight during treatment with the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist liraglutide. We performed an open-label study in 14 men with overweight (age 38"‰Â±"‰11 years, BMI 32"‰Â±"‰4"‰kg/m2) without simultaneously diabetes. Subjects were treated with liraglutide, initiated and titrated with 0.6"‰mg/day/week to reach the final dose of 3.0"‰mg/day. Subjects were examined at baseline, during titration (Week 4), after 2 weeks of steady state (Week 6) of final dosing of liraglutide and 3 weeks after discontinuation of liraglutide (follow-up). Study participants lost 3.3"‰Â±"‰1.9"‰kg (3%) total body weight during the first 4 weeks of treatment with liraglutide. Simultaneously, liver fat content decreased from 12.4"‰Â±"‰11.6% to 10.2"‰Â±"‰11.1%, p"‰="‰0.025, whereas fat content in the spleen and subcutaneous tissue was unaltered. Markers of glucagon resistance, including plasma glucagon and the glucagon-alanine-index, also decreased significantly during treatment, but total and individual plasma amino acid concentrations did not. Insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) was unchanged during treatment, whereas insulin clearance increased. Treatment with the GLP-1 receptor analogue liraglutide decreased liver fat content, and simultaneously attenuated glucagon concentrations and the glucagon-alanine index in individuals with overweight without diabetes.
Author Correction: Decoupling PER phosphorylation, stability and rhythmic expression from circadian clock function by abolishing PER-CK1 interaction
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31715-4, published online 09 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 7b, in which the red bars should indicate the WT and the blue ones the mutant. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Identification of microstructures critically affecting material properties using machine learning framework based on metallurgists' thinking process
In materials science, machine learning has been intensively researched and used in various applications. However, it is still far from achieving intelligence comparable to that of human experts in terms of creativity and explainability. In this paper, we investigate whether machine learning can acquire explainable knowledge without directly introducing problem-specific information such as explicit physical mechanisms. In particular, a potential of machine learning to obtain the capability to identify a part of material structures that critically affects a physical property without human prior knowledge is mainly discussed. The guide for constructing the machine learning framework adopted in this paper is to imitate human researchers' process of thinking in the interpretation and development of materials. Our framework was applied to the optimization of structures of artificial dual-phase steels in terms of a fracture property. A comparison of results of the framework with those of numerical simulation based on governing physical laws demonstrated the potential of our framework for the identification of a part of microstructures critically affecting the target property. Consequently, this implies that our framework can implicitly acquire an intuition in a similar way that human researchers empirically attain the general strategy for material design consistent with the physical background.
Retraction Note to: Inhibition of TGF-Î² repairs spinal cord injury by attenuating EphrinB2 expressing through inducing miR-484 from fibroblast
Retraction to: Cell Death Discovery https://doi.org/10.1038/s41420-021-00705-8, published online 28 Oct 2021. The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article at the authors' request. After publication, the authors became aware of significant issues with the data presented here. Specifically:. The authors have found that the described effect of 1D11 TGF-b neutralizing antibody on...
Functional imaging with dual-energy computed tomography for supplementary non-invasive assessment of mast cell burden in systemic mastocytosis
Systemic mastocytosis (SM) is characterized by multifocal accumulation of neoplastic mast cells (MCs), predominately affecting the bone marrow (BM). Imaging with computed tomography (CT) is used for assessment of bone mineral density and structure. However, the value of functional imaging with dual-energy CT (DECT) and the assessment of virtual-non-calcium attenuation values (VNCa-AV) for visualization of BM disease burden in SM has not yet been assessed. DECT of the axial skeleton was performed in 18 patients with SM (indolent SM [ISM], n"‰="‰6; smoldering SM [SSM]/advanced SM [AdvSM], n"‰="‰12) and 18 control subjects. VNCa-AV were obtained in 5 representative vertebraes per patient and correlated with laboratory, morphologic and molecular parameters. VNCa-AV strongly correlated with quantitative BM MC infiltration (r"‰="‰0.7, R2"‰="‰0.49, P"‰="‰0.001) and serum tryptase levels (r"‰="‰0.7, R2"‰="‰0.54, P"‰<"‰0.001). Mean VNCa-AV were significantly higher in SSM/AdvSM as compared to ISM (âˆ’"‰9HU vs."‰âˆ’"‰54HU, P"‰<"‰0.005) and controls (âˆ’"‰38HU, P"‰<"‰0.005). Nine of 10 (90%) patients with a VNCa-AV"‰>"‰"‰âˆ’"‰30HU and 7/7 (100%) patients with a VNCa-AV"‰>"‰"‰âˆ’"‰10HU had SSM or AdVSM. BM VNCa-AV provide information about the MC burden of SM patients and correlate with SM subtypes. DECT may therefore serve as a supplementary tool for SM diagnosis, subclassification and monitoring in a one-stop-shop session.
Regulatory considerations to keep pace with innovation in digital health products
Rapid innovation and proliferation of software as a medical device have accelerated the clinical use of digital technologies across a wide array of medical conditions. Current regulatory pathways were developed for traditional (hardware) medical devices and offer a useful structure, but the evolution of digital devices requires concomitant innovation in regulatory approaches to maximize the potential benefits of these emerging technologies. A number of specific adaptations could strengthen current regulatory oversight while promoting ongoing innovation.
Community lung health service design for COPD patients in China by the Breathe Well group
Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 32, ArticleÂ number:Â 27 (2022) Cite this article. COPD is increasingly common in China but is poorly understood by patients, medications are not used as prescribed and there is no access to recommended non-pharmacological treatment. We explored COPD patients' and general practitioners' (GPs) knowledge of COPD, views on its management and the acceptability of a flexible lung health service (LHS) offering health education, exercise, self-management, smoking cessation and mental health support. Using a convergent mixed methods design, data were collected from patients and GPs using focus groups (FGs) in four Chinese cities, questionnaires were also used to collect data from patients. FGs were audio-recorded and transcribed. Quantitative data were analysed descriptively, thematic framework analysis was used for the qualitative data. Two-hundred fifty-one patients completed the questionnaire; 39 patients and 30 GPs participated in ten separate FGs. Three overarching themes were identified: patients' lack of knowledge/understanding of COPD, current management of COPD not meeting patients' needs and LHS design, which was well received by patients and GPs. Participants wanted COPD education, TaiChi, psychological support and WeChat for social support. 39% of survey responders did not know what to do when their breathing worsened and 24% did not know how to use their inhalers. 36% of survey respondents requested guided relaxation. Overall, participants did not fully understand the implications of COPD and current treatment was sub-optimal. There was support for developing a culturally appropriate intervention meeting Chinese patients' needs, health beliefs, and local healthcare delivery. Further research should explore the feasibility of such a service.
Pre-diagnostic DNA methylation in blood leucocytes in cutaneous melanoma; a nested case"“control study within the Norwegian Women and Cancer cohort
The prognosis of cutaneous melanoma depends on early detection, and good biomarkers for melanoma risk may provide a valuable tool to detect melanoma development at a pre-clinical stage. By studying the epigenetic profile in pre-diagnostic blood samples of melanoma cases and cancer free controls, we aimed to identify DNA methylation sites conferring melanoma risk. DNA methylation was measured at 775,528 CpG sites using the Illumina EPIC array in whole blood in incident melanoma cases (n"‰="‰183) and matched cancer-free controls (n"‰="‰183) in the Norwegian Women and Cancer cohort. Phenotypic information and ultraviolet radiation exposure were obtained from questionnaires. Epigenome wide association (EWAS) was analyzed in future melanoma cases and controls with conditional logistic regression, with correction for multiple testing using the false discovery rate (FDR). We extended the analysis by including a public data set on melanoma (GSE120878), and combining these different data sets using a version of covariate modulated FDR (AdaPT). The analysis on future melanoma cases and controls did not identify any genome wide significant CpG sites (0.85"‰â‰¤"‰padj"‰â‰¤"‰0.99). In the restricted AdaPT analysis, 7 CpG sites were suggestive at the FDR level of 0.15. These CpG sites may potentially be used as pre-diagnostic biomarkers of melanoma risk.
Author Correction: A multicenter study to compare the effectiveness of the inpatient post acute care program versus traditional rehabilitation for stroke survivors
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-16984-9, published online 27 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section. In the Methods section, under the subheading 'Study design',. "This study was approved by the Research Ethics Committee Office of National Taiwan University Hospital (No. 201803013RINA).". "This...
