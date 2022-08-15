The resolve to save lives sodium reduction framework; aligning global efforts to reduce the global burden of cardiovascular disease

This study aimed to evaluate and compare the usefulness of four indices-arm circumference, thigh circumference, mid-arm muscle circumference (MAMC), and thigh muscle circumference (TMC)-with that of other classical indicators of body composition in the prediction of sarcopenia and two sarcopenia-related components in patients receiving peritoneal dialysis (PD) grouped by sex. The data of all patients receiving PD who visited a tertiary medical center were collected (n"‰="‰214); of them 199 patients undergoing PD were included in the final analyses. Data on baseline characteristics and measurements, including circumferences of appendicular sites, handgrip strength (HGS), and appendicular lean mass (ALM) index, were obtained during a routine peritoneal membrane equilibration test. Body composition was evaluated using dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry. The ALM index (kg/m2) was defined as the sum of lean mass in the upper and lower extremities divided by height squared. Sarcopenia was defined as low HGS and low muscle mass based on the cut-off values in the Asian Working Group for Sarcopenia guideline. The circumferences of the lower extremities showed the greatest association with the ALM index in both sexes. Prediction of HGS was better with the MAMC than with the other indices in the male patients, whereas none of the indices were associated with HGS in the female patients. Moreover, the MAMC in the male patients and TMC in the female patients were the strongest predictors of sarcopenia among the six anthropometric indices. This study showed that the MAMC in male PD patients and TMC in female PD patients might be the best predictors of sarcopenia. However, the TMC was associated with sarcopenia regardless of HGS in the female PD patients. These findings suggest that, in PD patients, different indices should be considered in predicting sarcopenia or its components based on the sex.

