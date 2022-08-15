Read full article on original website
Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants
(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
OPINION: State officials move to curb another dangerous virus that threatens North Carolina
As the global pandemic has reminded us with tragic ferocity in recent years, viruses can, despite our best efforts, be enormously destructive and hard to contain — especially as our world has grown ever-more-crowded and interconnected. And sadly, that goes not just for physical viruses like COVID-19, but viruses...
Are shortages leading to underqualified teachers in North Carolina classrooms?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You’ve heard no doubt about the drastic need for teachers on a national scale, which usually gets an A-plus for attention. What you may not know is that those shortages have led states to hire thousands of underqualified teachers. And North Carolina is hiring more than most states, although state officials […]
What the Inflation Reduction Act will mean for North Carolina residents
Quite a lot said one North Carolina leader who voted for the bill.
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
NC governor signs order officially ending COVID-19 emergency
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s state of emergency giving extraordinary powers to state government to address the COVID-19 pandemic is ending Monday as Gov. Roy Cooper officially concluded it nearly 2 1/2 years after he entered his first order. The Democratic governor announced last month that he would lift the emergency order Monday, citing provisions in the latest state budget bill he signed that would allow health care providers and regulators to keep responding robustly to the virus. His termination order said the emergency ends late Monday night. The executive orders issued during the emergency “protected public health and helped us save lives and livelihoods,” Cooper said in a news release. “North Carolina is emerging even stronger than before and my administration will continue to work to protect the health and safety of our people.” Cooper’s initial emergency order, issued on March 10, 2020, and subsequent orders based on that declaration, led to public school closings, mask requirements, and restrictions on commerce and restaurants.
NCWRC: Second deer in North Carolina tests positive for CWD
RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
Up and Coming Weekly
Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?
Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
obxtoday.com
Eastern N.C. free and charitable clinics set to receive $3.1 million in state funding to provide care for uninsured and underserved
More than $3.1 million in COVID-relief funding is beginning to flow to 19 free and charitable clinics in Eastern North Carolina that provide primary care, behavioral, dental and other health care services to uninsured and underserved residents. The money is part of a $15 million appropriation approved by the N.C....
WRAL Investigates whistle blower claims of Medicaid misspending in North Carolina
Raleigh, N.C. — As the debate continues over Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, there are new questions about how millions of federal dollars were spent to upgrade, update and streamline the current Medicaid system in the state. The state Department of Health and Human Services is the state government’s...
What are North Carolina’s best community colleges and how do they fair nationally?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Technical and community colleges in North Carolina, deemed incredibly important to meeting the evolving needs of the future workforce, don’t fare very well in a new national ranking of those schools. WalletHub, the financial advice company that crunches numbers and churns out a variety of evaluations, took on this task with […]
North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency ends Monday. Here's what it means
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency will end Monday, more than two years after the onset of the pandemic. While most people likely won't notice a difference in their daily lives, the COVID-19 state of emergency has helped the state get through the pandemic over the last two-and-a-half years.
Will North Carolina Congress Approve Gas Rebate Checks When They Return?
Photo Courtesy of iheart/Gas Stimulus Checksiheart. Gas prices are going down but North Carolinians still need help. Gas prices are going down in North Carolina for the past two weeks, but North Carolinians still need help due to inflation. According to AAA, North Carolina's average gas price is now $3.66 and the National average is $3.956. Still, a lot of North Carolina residents are struggling to pay their bills. In May, Senate Bill 897, proposed by Senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue, and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license. The intent "is to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs," according to the bill.
Group says 1 in 6 NC principals could have salaries drop by up to $18,000 this year
The advocacy group warns that unless state lawmakers intervene, 17% of the state’s principals could see sharp cuts in their salaries starting Jan. 1.
DMV to change office hours, end waivers for road tests
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is making changes to road tests for young drivers and office hours at several driver’s license offices across the state. The changes also affect how long drivers must have a learner permit. The state of emergency for COVID-19...
moneywise.com
First-Time Homebuyer Programs in North Carolina
Since its creation in 1973, the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency (NCHFA) has financed more than 318,830 affordable homes and apartments, totaling $30.1 billion. The NCHFA has a variety of in-house resources to help demystify the process of buying a home and will connect first-time buyers with a housing couselor to help them prepare for the responsibilities of homeownership.
WRAL
School principals need more support, NC education leaders tell lawmakers
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina’s principals are given too many responsibilities and need to be able to delegate more of them, education leaders told a legislative committee Monday. Lawmakers should also reverse a change that allows principals' salaries this year to change based on last year's standardized test...
When will brutal heat waves over 100 degrees hit North Carolina? Search your ZIP code for the hottest info
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – OK, it’s mid-August. We expect the temperatures to be high. We know our highs and lows are higher than they used to be. And now we can see – for each of our ZIP codes – exactly how bad the picture could get in the next, oh, three decades. First Street […]
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
kiss951.com
Best Companies Price Gouging In North Carolina
According to online sources 19 Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General’s six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined for price gouging. On the list was four Advance Auto Parts, Pet Supplies Plus, and Compare Foods. Even Pet Smart was on the list. Price gouging in times of a crisis is against North Carolina law. The locations in Mecklenburg and Union, N.C. each had to pay $15,000 in fines to the state. Two of those Dollar General stores in Mecklenburg County were the worst offenders. If you were taken advantage of please contact Attorney General Josh Stein but first fill out this form. When filling out forms like this make sure the URL ends with GOV.
