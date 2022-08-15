SPCA Monday: Lionel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lionel, a fitting name for today’s guest, joined us at News 4 at Noon.

He’s a lionhead rabbit who’s up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Mindy Ussrey, the SPCA’s Director of Behavior, said “Lionel was in a home with a lot of other bunnies that the owner could not take proper care of, so after some TLC and being in a foster home for a little while, Lionel is ready to find his permanent home!”

It’s not clear how old he is, but the SPCA says he’s an adult.

This week, as part of their Summer of Love event, adoption fees at the SPCA are half off.

To learn more about how you can make Lionel part of your family, click or tap here.

More Adoptable Animals

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .