Orange County, FL

Entire Melbourne Village police force quits, mayor says

MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The entire police force of a Brevard County village quit. The town's government is now trying to reassure its residents about their safety. It's a small community at about one square mile and 685 residents, but as of Friday, the town of Melbourne Village won't have a police force.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Woman dies; teen, child hurt by lightning strike in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A mother died and her child and an 18-year-old woman were hurt after a lightning strike in Winter Springs, according to police. The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place near Trotwood Park, according to officers. [TRENDING: How much?...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
VIDEO: Gator crawls into Orange County homeowner's pool

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A homeowner in Orange County woke up to find an alligator in her pool. Two deputies were dispatched and responded to the call. The homeowner told Orange County deputies she opened the blinds in the morning and saw the alligator looking at her. She believes...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Man resentenced in death of Lake County deputy

A man convicted of killing a deputy back in 2005, was resentenced to life in prison. It got emotional in the courtroom when the verdict came down. A family member of Deputy Wayne Koester started crying almost immediately when they realized the judge was sentencing Jason Wheeler to life in prison instead of the death penalty.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Update On Suspect Shot By A Clermont Police Officer

Mr. Wallace Sims Wainwright (81), the subject charged in the officer-involved shooting incident in Clermont on August 5, was pronounced deceased in the hospital on August 13. A preliminary report from the Medical Examiner’s Office lists the cause of death as a gunshot wound of the right flank and complications thereof. A complete report from the Medical Examiner’s Office is expected in four to six weeks, which will include any and/or all other significant conditions contributing to death.
CLERMONT, FL
Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: August 7th-13th

The Apopka Burglary Report for August 7th-13th shows six burglaries reported in Apopka. Here are a few tips to protect against home burglaries:. Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in. Lock all outside doors and windows before you leave the house or go to bed.
APOPKA, FL
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence

A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LADY LAKE, FL
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
ORLANDO, FL
Tavares police officer files grievance with city over double-demotion

TAVARES, Fla. — Jason Baugh has been with the Tavares Police Department 14 years, conducted training courses, performs community service in the community, and the military veteran has worked his way up to Sergeant in that time. He lost his rank when he was hit with a double demotion because of an incident involved a burglary call that turned into a chase through parts of Lake County.
TAVARES, FL
Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
APOPKA, FL
FHP: Driver killed in Brevard County crash, passenger injured

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly Brevard County crash. According to troopers, the crash happened in Merritt Island around 8:32 a.m. on North Courtenay Parkway and East Hall Road. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Troopers say a driver of one of...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

