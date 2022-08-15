Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Security guard injured in Lake County shooting at gaming business
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Lake County are asking for help as they investigate a shooting at an internet gaming establishment on Highway 19 near Umatilla, a shooting that put an armed security guard in the hospital. "Someone’s shot," a 911 caller said. A worker at Hot...
WESH
Woman struck by lightning near Seminole County elementary school dies, police say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — One person has died and two others are hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Winter Springs. Reports indicate it happened in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place, behind Keeth Elementary. Seminole County Fire Department reports the victims are a child and two women,...
WESH
Entire Melbourne Village police force quits, mayor says
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The entire police force of a Brevard County village quit. The town's government is now trying to reassure its residents about their safety. It's a small community at about one square mile and 685 residents, but as of Friday, the town of Melbourne Village won't have a police force.
WESH
Man arrested in 30-year-old Orange County cold case appears in court
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was arrested in an Orange County cold case made his first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon. John Stagner's wife found him dead on Aug. 10, 1992 in the morning. According to the Orange County Sheriff John Mina, 53-year-old Stagner had trauma to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Woman dies; teen, child hurt by lightning strike in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A mother died and her child and an 18-year-old woman were hurt after a lightning strike in Winter Springs, according to police. The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place near Trotwood Park, according to officers. [TRENDING: How much?...
WESH
VIDEO: Gator crawls into Orange County homeowner's pool
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A homeowner in Orange County woke up to find an alligator in her pool. Two deputies were dispatched and responded to the call. The homeowner told Orange County deputies she opened the blinds in the morning and saw the alligator looking at her. She believes...
WESH
Man resentenced in death of Lake County deputy
A man convicted of killing a deputy back in 2005, was resentenced to life in prison. It got emotional in the courtroom when the verdict came down. A family member of Deputy Wayne Koester started crying almost immediately when they realized the judge was sentencing Jason Wheeler to life in prison instead of the death penalty.
WESH
Family of 30 year-old cold case victim meets with sheriff's office, searches for answers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones of Dr. Ruth Haut tell us 30 years ago, someone kidnapped her from her office, then used her bank cards at an ATM, before killing her and leaving her body in an orange grove in St. Cloud. No one has been held accountable...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sltablet.com
Update On Suspect Shot By A Clermont Police Officer
Mr. Wallace Sims Wainwright (81), the subject charged in the officer-involved shooting incident in Clermont on August 5, was pronounced deceased in the hospital on August 13. A preliminary report from the Medical Examiner’s Office lists the cause of death as a gunshot wound of the right flank and complications thereof. A complete report from the Medical Examiner’s Office is expected in four to six weeks, which will include any and/or all other significant conditions contributing to death.
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: August 7th-13th
The Apopka Burglary Report for August 7th-13th shows six burglaries reported in Apopka. Here are a few tips to protect against home burglaries:. Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in. Lock all outside doors and windows before you leave the house or go to bed.
WESH
Daytona Beach police officer killed one year ago remembered at vigil
It was emotional but also filled with so much love and strength. There was a moment of silence at 8:09 p.m., the exact time last year when officer Jason Raynor took his last breath. Chief Jakari Young said it best. He said one year ago today, they were broken, but...
UCF student murdered after pulling over car to render aid to ‘stranded woman’
Being a good Samaritan has cost the life of a University of Central Florida student. We’re told that 22-year-old Adam Simjee of Apopka and his girlfriend were driving through Alabama Sunday when they stopped to help a woman stranded on the side of the road. That woman quickly pulled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Mom dead after lightning strike outside a Winter Springs elementary school injures 3
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — UPCOMING: A news conference will be held on the lightning strike Friday at 1:30 p.m. WESH 2 will stream above. One person died and two others are hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Winter Springs. Reports indicate it happened in the area of 1300...
Video shows arrest of Florida sheriff’s son
Body camera video taken during the arrest of Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son, Chase, was obtained by News Channel 8 Tuesday after deputies reportedly found him asleep behind the wheel with two open beers.
villages-news.com
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence
A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
WESH
2 women charged after Apopka man killed in attempted robbery near Alabama state park
UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced charges against two suspects in this investigation. Krystal Pinkins is charged with Murder, Kidnapping, and Robbery. The injured suspect was identified as Yasmine Hider. CCSO says Hider is charged with Murder, Kidnapping, and Robbery. CCSO says Hider remains in the hospital at this time.
Tavares police officer files grievance with city over double-demotion
TAVARES, Fla. — Jason Baugh has been with the Tavares Police Department 14 years, conducted training courses, performs community service in the community, and the military veteran has worked his way up to Sergeant in that time. He lost his rank when he was hit with a double demotion because of an incident involved a burglary call that turned into a chase through parts of Lake County.
click orlando
Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
WESH
FHP: Driver killed in Brevard County crash, passenger injured
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly Brevard County crash. According to troopers, the crash happened in Merritt Island around 8:32 a.m. on North Courtenay Parkway and East Hall Road. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Troopers say a driver of one of...
Comments / 2