Mr. Wallace Sims Wainwright (81), the subject charged in the officer-involved shooting incident in Clermont on August 5, was pronounced deceased in the hospital on August 13. A preliminary report from the Medical Examiner’s Office lists the cause of death as a gunshot wound of the right flank and complications thereof. A complete report from the Medical Examiner’s Office is expected in four to six weeks, which will include any and/or all other significant conditions contributing to death.

CLERMONT, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO