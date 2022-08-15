Read full article on original website
WATCH: Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy - Episode 106
SPOONER, WI -- DrydenWire.com Founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald were back for their latest episode of "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy" Tuesday morning!. The live-streaming show began at 8:30a (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. ICYMI: You can watch the recording...
Northwood Tech Opens Innovative Health Education Center In Shell Lake
SHELL LAKE, Wis. -- Northwood Technical College held a ribbon cutting and open house at the new Health Education Center (HEC) located in Shell Lake, WI on Wednesday, August 17. The building previously housed the Northwood Tech business offices that were stationed at the Shell Lake location and was remodeled to create the HEC. Attendees of the open house toured the innovative facility with demonstrations inside the state-of-the-art labs replicated to simulate a working health environment including hi-fidelity mannequins. Attendees also saw a demonstration of the anatomage table to explain how students will be able to virtually dissect and study the human body while on location.
Dunn County Man Sentenced To Over 12 Years For Methamphetamine Trafficking
MADISON, Wis. -- Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Adam Beliveau, 42, Downing, Wisconsin, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 12 ½ years in prison for attempt to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Beliveau pleaded guilty to this charge on April 19, 2022.
Washburn County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 16, 2022
WASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Washburn County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
FREE Invasive Species Workshop - Japanese Knotweed
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Come learn how this highly invasive bamboo-like perennial shrub can take over your yard or shoreline. It can grow over 10 feet tall and its roots grow as deep as 9 feet! Rhizomes (horizontal roots that send up shoots) grow out to 60 feet. In the spring it sends up numerous early shoots along the whole length of the rhizomes. The rhizomes can also push their way up and through foundations, causing destruction and devaluation of property. You surely don’t want this growing on your property! Identification and discussion on control methods will take place.
Rusk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Aug. 18, 2022
RUSK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Rusk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Rusk County. The names listed on the Warrant Status Report do not indicate that the person is guilty of a crime, only that there...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Man On Charges Of OWI-Drugs With Child In Car
WASHBURN COUNTY -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Corby Gordon, of Hayward, WI, on criminal charges of Operating While Under the Influence of Controlled Substances with a child in the car that are filed against him in Washburn County Circuit Court. According to the criminal complaint filed against...
