When the New York Jets hired Joe Douglas, he made it abundantly clear that he wanted to build a rock-solid offensive line. In his first true offseason, he addressed three starting positions: left tackle, right tackle and center. He did so through two free agent contracts and a first-round pick. In his second offseason, he paid a hefty price in the 2021 NFL draft as he traded up for his starting left guard.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO