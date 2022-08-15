ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Larry Brown Sports

Jets rookie WR names 1 big difference between Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson

There is a strong likelihood that Joe Flacco starts for the New York Jets in Week 1, and Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson might be OK with that. Zach Wilson had surgery on Tuesday to repair the torn meniscus he suffered during Friday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The initial recovery period for Wilson was set at 2-4 weeks.
Jets X-Factor

Laken Tomlinson’s unreal consistency completes NY Jets OL | Film

When the New York Jets hired Joe Douglas, he made it abundantly clear that he wanted to build a rock-solid offensive line. In his first true offseason, he addressed three starting positions: left tackle, right tackle and center. He did so through two free agent contracts and a first-round pick. In his second offseason, he paid a hefty price in the 2021 NFL draft as he traded up for his starting left guard.
