SFGate
The trio join previously announced series stars Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny. The second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will tell the true story of how Truman Capote was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite.
Every She-Hulk episode will have a credits scene
There’s a new Marvel show on Disney Plus, with She-Hulk episode 1 delivering amazing reveals and Easter eggs that go above and beyond what we have expected. That includes a first She-Hulk credits scene that’s absolutely hilarious. The nine-episode run of She-Hulk season 1 might deliver a credits...
Holy cats! Netflix's dark fantasy series 'The Sandman' drops surprise bonus episode for fans
Neil Gaiman pulled a Beyonce and Netflix dropped a surprise bonus episode of its popular new dark fantasy series 'The Sandman' on Friday.
How ‘Drag Race’ Is Conquering the World and Breaking Down Barriers as RuPaul’s Emmy-Winning Franchise Expands
There’s not enough RuPaul to go around the world. But the drag competition show he created in 2009 along with World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey continues to spread into new territories with his trademark spirit intact. “Drag Race Philippines” will become the latest spinoff when...
‘World of Jumanji’ Attraction Coming to U.K. Theme Park Chessington World of Adventures
Sony Pictures Entertainment has inked a deal with U.K. theme park and resort Chessington World of Adventures Resort to bring “Jumanji” to life. “World of Jumanji,” a £17 million ($20 million) entirely new land, is set to open at Chessington in spring 2023. More from Variety.
