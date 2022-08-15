ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton won a national championship. He wants to win one with Alabama football.

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
Receiver Jermaine Burton took the reverse route from Jameson Williams when Burton decided to transfer to Alabama football.

In the 2021 offseason, Williams went from the losing team of the College Football Playoff Championship to the winning team, moving from Ohio State to the Crimson Tide. Burton, however, transferred to the team he and the Bulldogs beat 33-18 on Jan. 10.

"Just trying to make the best decision I can for me and my family," Burton said Monday. "I can't thank this program enough for the way they welcomed me and brought me in and treated me like one of their own. At this point right now, I'm just focused on this team and what we can do to get better."

When answering questions from reporters for the first time since the transfer, Burton didn't veer from his message that he's focused on this year, not what he did with Georgia in 2021. He's put that win in Indianapolis behind him.

"The guys just brought me in," Burton said. "They wanted me to work with them. I honestly forgot about that game. I want to win it with this team."

Burton said his teammates didn't have any issue with him when he arrived. Instead, they congratulated him on winning the national championship.

"I honestly thought it was going to be some guys who still felt a kind of way about the game or some guys who had a kind of envy or any kind of animosity," Burton said, "but like I said, this team brought me in with unbelievable arms and welcomed me."

Alabama players aren't holding that game against Burton, but the Crimson Tide is using that loss as a motivator. Guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. revealed earlier in preseason practices that the Alabama keeps the runner-up trophy in the cafeteria as a daily reminder of the loss.

Considering Burton took home the first-place trophy, he's using different inspiration.

"What motivates me is the way these guys treated me when I came into the program," Burton said. "Regardless of the outcome of last year's game and me being on the other side of the ball, I'm here now. That's what I really need to focus on, focusing on the team and what I need to do this year."

Burton said he has been focused on getting a better understanding of the offense and building chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young. The two knew each other from California where Burton spent his last two years of high school.

"Pretty much when I came in here, it just clicked," Burton said. "We both just wanted the best for each other. He wanted me to learn the offense as quick as possible. As far as meeting up and trying to learn anything I could do or any little tips I need or anything I can work on as far as us just being a lot better receiving corps or quarterback room."

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly

The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

