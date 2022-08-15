Read full article on original website
Never Trump Independent
3d ago
Hurry this along , it’s taking up to much oxygen! They all belong in jail and out of the American conciseness! Nothing but mobsters !
3
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Bruce Reinhart unsealed: The magistrate judge at the center of the Justice Dept's inquiry into Trump's handling of classified records
The third week of March 2018 was a momentous one for the Reinhart-Bell family. That Monday, Florida's then-Governor Rick Scott appointed federal prosecutor Carolyn Bell to serve as a state circuit court judge. Days later, Bell's husband — Bruce Reinhart — was sworn in as a federal magistrate judge in...
Judge suggests portions of Trump search affidavit could "presumptively be unsealed"
The federal magistrate judge who authorized the FBI search warrant of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence said he could release portions of the underlying affidavit to the public, pending proposed redactions by federal prosecutors. Judge Bruce Reinhart said Thursday he was "not prepared to find the affidavit should be...
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Trump-backed Republican launches false attack on Fox News — but Liz Cheney fires back with receipts
US Representative Liz Cheney speaks during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 9, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Liz...
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains had been donated to UAMS’s facility and were sent to a mortuary for cremation. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said the remains were sent to Arkansas Central Mortuary Services in Little Rock where they were allegedly stolen by a female mortuary employee and sold, adding that there is an open federal investigation. “We are very respectful of those who donate their bodies, and we are appalled that such a thing could happen,” Taylor said. A representative of the mortuary hung up on a reporter who reached out for comment Thursday.
CBS News
9 alleged mob members indicted on federal charges in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Nine people linked to the mob were indicted Tuesday on federal charges related to racketeering and operating an illegal gambling operation. One of those defendants is a Nassau County Police detective. As CBS2's Hannah Kliger reports, seven of those nine alleged members or associates of the Genovese...
Riley Williams, Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, denied trial venue change
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge denied a request from Riley Williams to have her trial moved from Washington, D.C. The Pennsylvania woman is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and later getting rid of it. Williams argued for a venue change in order to be tried by an impartial jury.
Trump's actions under scrutiny as he faces multiple probes
Former President Donald Trump is facing scrutiny for his actions leading up to the January 6 attack and for possibly mishandling classified documents that led to the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search. A Florida judge will hear from several media organizations, including CBS News, asking to release the affidavit related to the operation. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from Washington, and CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
West Virginia deputy sheriff arrested after being accused of excessive force and cover up
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W. Va. (KDKA) - A West Virginia deputy sheriff is in custody and being accused of using excessive force and then engaging in an effort to cover up the incident. According to an unsealed indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice, Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza allegedly punched and...
Trump-related investigations play out in Florida and New York
A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to submit a redacted version of the affidavit supporting the FBI's search of former President Trump's Florida home for possible public release. Meanwhile, in New York, former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty in a tax fraud scheme. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.
9 indicted in Mafia-led racket, including a New York police detective and defendants nicknamed "Joe Fish" and "Sal the Shoemaker"
Federal authorities say they have busted an organized crime racket reminiscent of the Mafia's heyday, involving illegal gambling parlors in New York City and Long Island and a police detective accused of helping to protect the lucrative schemes. Two indictments unsealed Tuesday charged nine people, including the detective, with crimes...
Three inmates indicted in prison homicide of Boston mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger
Three men were indicted Thursday in the 2018 beating death of a fellow inmate, the famed Boston mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger, the Department of Justice said in a release Thursday. Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55, Paul "Pauly," J. DeCologero, 48 and Sean McKinnon, 36, were all charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
A lawyer's group text leads to a mistrial — the second in the case of a Florida man charged with killing a 3-year-old
A prosecutor in a murder case complained about a judge's ruling in a group text message that included the judge, resulting in a second mistrial for a man charged with killing his girlfriend's young son. Now the defense wants the case dismissed altogether. Broward County Judge Peter Holden refused to...
Judge orders Justice Department to propose redactions to Mar-a-Lago affidavit
A judge Thursday ordered the Department of Justice to propose redactions to the affidavit used to approve the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the hearing.
