Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 04:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gila FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 5 AM MST early this morning for a portion of east central Arizona, including the following county, Gila. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures up to 95 on Friday. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Ochoco-John Day Highlands, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Oceana by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason and Oceana counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds will result in dangerously high waves near the beaches north of Whitehall into early this evening. Wind and waves should become safe by late evening.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 16:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-18 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coral Pink Sand Dunes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Southern Salinas Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Southern Salinas Valley and Cuyama Valley. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Delaware, Mayes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Delaware; Mayes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Delaware, southeastern Mayes and northeastern Cherokee Counties through 430 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Locust Grove, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Locust Grove... Salina Oaks... Rose Leach... Twin Oaks MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Clarke, Mobile, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Baldwin; Clarke; Mobile; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama South Central Clarke County in southwestern Alabama Northern Mobile County in southwestern Alabama Southern Washington County in southwestern Alabama Northeastern George County in southeastern Mississippi Southeastern Greene County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 828 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Citronelle, Lucedale, Gulfcrest, Deer Park, Calvert, Mount Vernon, McIntosh, Movico, Chestang, Fairford, Sims Chapel, Malcolm, Lambert Grove, Scoutshire Woods, Chastang, Fort Stoddard, Lambert, Bucks, Sidney and Russell. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Sonoran Desert Natl Monument A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 245 PM MST At 211 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northwest of Kaka, or 23 miles northeast of Ajo. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Maricopa County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Leon, Madison, Taylor, Wakulla by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 14:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-16 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Leon; Madison; Taylor; Wakulla The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wakulla County in Big Bend of Florida Southwestern Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Northwestern Taylor County in Big Bend of Florida Southeastern Leon County in Big Bend of Florida Western Madison County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 206 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles southwest of Monticello to 10 miles east of Woodville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Woodville, Cody, Goose Pasture, Hells Half Acre, Fanlew, Wacissa, Wacissa Springs, Natural Bridge, Cabbage Grove, Thomas City and Econfina. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 02:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures around 100 degrees in the lowlands along the Snake and Clearwater Rivers including the Lewiston and Clarkston areas. * WHERE...Clarkston, Pomeroy, Nezperce, Craigmont, Gifford, Kamiah, Lapwai, and Lewiston. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Several consecutive days of exposure to heat can take a toll on your system.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Walton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Walton The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 238 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast of De Funiak Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eucheeanna, Knox Hill and Red Bay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 04:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Target Area: West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet; West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 658 AND 659 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 659 West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to mid 90s. * HAINES...6. * IMPACTS...A dry and unstable air mass with warm temperatures can contribute to active fire behavior. In western Washington, significant growth on existing fires takes place under such conditions. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area.
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 08:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Horry The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Horry County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 834 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Socastee, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Springmaid Pier and Socastee around 855 AM EDT. Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach Airport, Red Hill and Forestbrook around 900 AM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED TODAY The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will produce heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees today. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Middle Tanana Valley, Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 04:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-19 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands High Water Along Steese Highway From Chatanika to Eagle Summit Heavy showers fell early this morning along the Steese Highway from Chatanika to Eagle Summit. Small creeks in this area could reach bankfull this morning, including Nome Creek and Birch Creek. Culverts under the Steese Highway could run full this morning. Small creeks should drop late today. The Chatanika River will likely see a sharp rises today, but should remain below bankfull. People in this area between Nome Creek and Eagle Summit should be alert to rapid rises on small creeks this morning.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 07:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Horry A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HORRY COUNTY At 846 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Socastee, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Myrtle Beach Airport around 855 AM EDT. Forestbrook around 910 AM EDT. Myrtle Beach around 915 AM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Georgetown, Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 11:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Georgetown; Horry The National Weather Service in Wilmington has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Georgetown County in northeastern South Carolina South Central Horry County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1145 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Socastee, Garden City, Myrtle Beach Airport, Murrells Inlet, Burgess, Forestbrook and Waccamaw Community Hospital. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Live Oak by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Live Oak The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Three Rivers affecting Live Oak County. For the Nueces River...including Three Rivers...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River Near Three Rivers. * WHEN...From Saturday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.3 feet, Widespread lowland flooding occurs. Minor roads are closed. Airport Road boat ramp near Live Oak County Airport is flooded and closed. Major flooding occurs in the River Creek Acres Subdivision, with several feet of water and several homes flooded. Residents in the J.I. Hailey Subdivision at Jones River bend have trouble getting out as water covers much of Antelope Lane. At 38.0 feet, Water approaches the base of homes in Kellner Camp along County Road 336. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 7.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday evening and continue rising to a crest between 38.0 and 39.0 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Nueces River Three Rivers 25.0 7.4 Fri 8 am 14.0 35.2 38.3 36.9 33.7
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 08:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-19 11:45:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southern Tularosa Basin; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel; Upper Gila River Valley; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Areal flooding caused by excessive rainfall. Widespread rain totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of southern New Mexico, including Grant, Sierra, Otero, Luna, Hidalgo, and Dona Ana Counties. Portions of far west Texas, including El Paso and Hudspeth Counties. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may be may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - - Moist ground from recent rains will allow for quick runoff of any additional moderate or heavy rain, resulting in flash flooding and possible flooding of area rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah, Southern Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-19 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; South Central Utah; Southern Mountains; Upper Sevier River Valleys; Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah, Southern Mountains, Upper Sevier River Valleys and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of slot canyons, normally dry washes, slick rock areas, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0