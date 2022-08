When I was little, I sat in the cool shade of the lilacs watching my brother lay a plastic bag full of ladybugs in the yard under the hot August sun. There it was, full of moisture, slowly getting larger and larger until we couldn’t help but cover our ears to protect them from the inevitable POP! We laughed as we later reenacted the same POP! for our family.

