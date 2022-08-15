Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
toledo.com
Wrong Way Corrigan visits Toledo
1938: Douglas "Wrong Way" Corrigan receives a rousing Northwest Ohio welcome when 10,000 people meet him at Toledo Municipal Airport (today called Toledo Executive Airport, renamed from Metcalf Field in 2010). For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
13abc.com
Toledo Pride celebration returns with a weekend full of festivities
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Pride weekend returns. The festivities begin Thursday evening with a multi-faith worship service at the Buddhist Temple of Toledo located on 3902 Emmajean Road, Toledo. The service will begin at 7 p.m. The weekend will continue with the Toledo Pride Kick-Off on Friday. Attendees can...
13abc.com
City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development to hold virtual public hearing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Communtiy Development is holding a virtual public hearing on this year’s Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report. The public hearing on the CAPER is scheduled as follows:. Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. Passcode: 663093. The CAPER...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024
ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gibbon 'Ming'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Meet Ming: a newborn gibbon who came into the world on Tuesday at The Toledo Zoo. The Toledo Zoo announced in a Facebook post on Thursday the latest addition to northwest Ohio's largest animal kingdom. Ming was born to two other Toledo Zoo gibbons: Batu and Hue.
Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
13abc.com
Tiffin dog gets her second wind with 3D printed plastic prosthetic
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Technology has helped change the world for people and pets. That includes a dog from Tiffin. They call her Tripod Tika and she’s a lot more mobile thanks to a custom-made device. In spite of only having three legs, Tika is a very active dog.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport
There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms. Updated: 10 hours ago. 8/17/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Kabob it
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - This week, we are in Bowling Green to check out a mash-up created by the owner of Kabob It! Get ready for Gyro Fries!. “My husband’s brothers all went to BGSU, and my father-in-law opened this location so they could all, like, work here,” explained Kendra Baroudi, who co-owns Kabob It with her husband, Zach, “and then in 2018 we took over ‘cause they all got different jobs.”
Toledo Public Schools adds two new health centers
TOLEDO, Ohio — As students continue to head back to class, we are keeping a close eye on how schools plan to keep students healthy. Starting this school year, two new health clinics are being added in the Toledo Public School district, one at Start High School and the other at Bowsher High School. These clinics connect families directly to healthcare services.
13abc.com
SC Restaurant Week: Harvest Kitchen
There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms. Updated: 6 hours ago. 8/17/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
13abc.com
Maumee PD looking to hire crossing guards
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Police Division is looking to hire Crossing Guards for the 2022-2023 school year. Maumee PD says permanent positions are available as well as relief positions. Hours are normally before school, during lunch time and after school. The pay is $18 an hour and a...
13abc.com
THS Family Pet Clinic grand opening & open house
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Join the Toledo Humane Society Family Pet Clinic for its grand opening and open house on Saturday, Aug. 20. Stop by the clinic from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on 835 East Broadway St, to enjoy the activities. A ribbon cutting ceremony will kick off the...
13abc.com
Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The purpose of...
13abc.com
Volunteers & vendors needed for African American Male Wellness Walk
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Volunteers and vendors are still needed for the African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative on Aug. 20. The event starts at 8:00 a.m. at Warren African Methodist Episcopal Church on 915 Collingwood Blvd. There will be free health screening and a 5K walk and run that...
13abc.com
Team Depot volunteers begin work to improve Courageous Acres facility
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Team Depot volunteers visited Courageous Acres Thursday to being improvements on the facility. 100 associates and leaders from the Home Depot Direct Fulfillment Center are donating their time and skills to help make these improvements possible. Courageous Community Services says a small team visited Courageous Acres,...
13abc.com
HalloWeekends at Cedar Point up for Best Halloween Event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - USA Today is trying to find the best theme park Halloween attraction, and they’re opening it up to the public. Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends is one of 20 celebrations featured throughout the country on the newspaper’s 10Best contest that will run through September 12.
utrockets.com
Former Rocket John Muenzer Makes Open-Water Swimming History
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Cali. – University of Toledo men's swimming alumnus and Varsity T Hall of Fame member John Muenzer made open-water swimming history earlier this month as he completed the 20.5 miles from Catalina Island to Huntington Beach, Cali. in 10 hours and 15 minutes. The swim was the final event in his 38-year journey in completing The Grand Slam and the Triple Crown of open-water swimming, an honor only a handful of athletes have completed.
Comments / 1