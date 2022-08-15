Americans are hungrier than ever for healthy food. Google searches for "vegan food near me" spiked 5,000 percent last year. Despite this, most major events (with few exceptions including Coachella) have failed to cater to the growing population of health-minded or plant-based attendees. One notable exception is Baltimore’s three-day music and food festival, Vegan Soulfest, which is back and better than ever after a two-year hiatus. The vegan food and music fest stretches over a full weekend and features 25 artists and the best vegan eats around, to feed the hearts, souls, and stomachs of its concertgoers.

