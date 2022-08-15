ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

CBS Baltimore

Vendors look forward to We Give Black Fest & Vegan SoulFest

WEST COVINGTON PARK, Md. — We Give Black Fest is partnering with Vegan SoulFest for a three-day event this weekend that celebrates Black-led organizations and businesses serving the greater Baltimore area.WJZ is a proud sponsor of the We Give Black Fest event, which kicks off on Friday, Aug. 19."This year, we're partnering with We Give Black fest for a three-day experience, where we're gonna have impact, great food, music, cooking demos, kosher and just philanthropy and giving," Vegan SoulFest co-founder Naijha Wright-Brown told WJZ.Vegan SoulFest launched in 2014, but the event will be expanded through its partnership with We Give...
thebeet.com

A 3-Day Vegan Soul Food and Music Festival is Coming to This City

Americans are hungrier than ever for healthy food. Google searches for "vegan food near me" spiked 5,000 percent last year. Despite this, most major events (with few exceptions including Coachella) have failed to cater to the growing population of health-minded or plant-based attendees. One notable exception is Baltimore’s three-day music and food festival, Vegan Soulfest, which is back and better than ever after a two-year hiatus. The vegan food and music fest stretches over a full weekend and features 25 artists and the best vegan eats around, to feed the hearts, souls, and stomachs of its concertgoers.
foxbaltimore.com

Classic Baltimore summer time treat

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Summers in Baltimore are not complete without a sweet, tasty snowball. Owner of Ice Queens Snoball Shop Dasia Kabia and Momager Melanie Kabia share the story behind their success.
foxbaltimore.com

Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
Wbaltv.com

Longstanding Catonsville diner, shuttered for months, will get a redo

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A trio of local restaurant industry veterans have plans to breathe new life into a shuttered staple of the Catonsville dining scene. Married couple Stephanie and Steven Colegrove and their business partner Christopher Santiago are on track to open a new restaurant on the site of the former Duesenberg's American Cafe and Grill at 10 Mellor Ave. in Catonsville.
Pat Benatar
Wbaltv.com

Sound of gunshots played on speaker at Fountain Green Swim Club

BEL AIR, Md. — The sound of a gunshots was played on a speaker Monday night at the Fountain Green Swim Club, and no shots were actually fired, officials said. Harford County sheriff's deputies were called around 9:15 p.m. to Fountain Green Swim Club in Bel Air for a possible shooting. Deputies determined a shooting did not take place and no weapon was used or displayed during the incident. Instead, investigators found the sound of gunshots were played on a speaker.
wypr.org

Pass the Mic: LGBTQ Power!

Today we Pass the Mic to LGBTQ advocate and educator Jabari Lyles. His guest -- Londyn Smith de Richelieu, Baltimore City’s new Director of LGBTQ Affairs -- talks about the need to change the culture and attitude toward trans folks from within City Hall. Then Lyles is joined by...
foxbaltimore.com

There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
foxbaltimore.com

Jaw-dropping video shows brutal brawl taking over Federal Hill streets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Shocking new video shows dozens of people brawling in the streets of Baltimore. It happened Friday night around 1am in Federal Hill, which is known as one of the city's nicer areas. Footage of the incident, which was shared online, captures stunned onlookers screaming and shouting...
Nottingham MD

Honeygo Boulevard shut down due to serious Perry Hall crash

PERRY HALL, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Wednesday morning crash in Perry Hall. The crash was reported at around 9:30 a.m. along Honeygo Boulevard between Scott Moore Way and Cross Road. Serious injuries have been reported and Honeygo Boulevard has been shut down in both directions.
Wbaltv.com

After 4-year absence 'Fleet Week' returns to Baltimore

For the first time since the pandemic, Fleet Week is coming back to Baltimore. Navy ships from the U.S. along with several other countries will be here and the U.S.S. Constellation will soon have plenty of company at the Inner Harbor. Fleet Week is coming back Sept. 7-13, as Baltimore...
