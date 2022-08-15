Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
New Program Will Give Baltimore Families Thousands Each MonthCadrene HeslopBaltimore, MD
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
Mother Marries Man She Suspects In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Related
liveforlivemusic.com
Trey Anastasio Band & Goose Announce Joint Fall 2022 Arena Tour [Watch]
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose will team up for an eight-date arena tour in November 2022, the bands revealed on Tuesday. The tour’s announcement promises “a full set from each band along with unique collaborations” at each stop. The tour will kick off on November 9th with...
Vendors look forward to We Give Black Fest & Vegan SoulFest
WEST COVINGTON PARK, Md. — We Give Black Fest is partnering with Vegan SoulFest for a three-day event this weekend that celebrates Black-led organizations and businesses serving the greater Baltimore area.WJZ is a proud sponsor of the We Give Black Fest event, which kicks off on Friday, Aug. 19."This year, we're partnering with We Give Black fest for a three-day experience, where we're gonna have impact, great food, music, cooking demos, kosher and just philanthropy and giving," Vegan SoulFest co-founder Naijha Wright-Brown told WJZ.Vegan SoulFest launched in 2014, but the event will be expanded through its partnership with We Give...
thebeet.com
A 3-Day Vegan Soul Food and Music Festival is Coming to This City
Americans are hungrier than ever for healthy food. Google searches for "vegan food near me" spiked 5,000 percent last year. Despite this, most major events (with few exceptions including Coachella) have failed to cater to the growing population of health-minded or plant-based attendees. One notable exception is Baltimore’s three-day music and food festival, Vegan Soulfest, which is back and better than ever after a two-year hiatus. The vegan food and music fest stretches over a full weekend and features 25 artists and the best vegan eats around, to feed the hearts, souls, and stomachs of its concertgoers.
foxbaltimore.com
Classic Baltimore summer time treat
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Summers in Baltimore are not complete without a sweet, tasty snowball. Owner of Ice Queens Snoball Shop Dasia Kabia and Momager Melanie Kabia share the story behind their success.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wbaltv.com
Artist behind wire sculptures hanging from Baltimore traffic signals leaves mark on city he loves
The man behind wire sculptures hung on Baltimore City traffic light wires wants to leave his mark on the city he loves. From characters like SpongeBob SquarePants and Bart Simpson, to positive messages, it's hard to miss the sculptures on Washington Boulevard and elsewhere around the city. The artist behind...
foxbaltimore.com
Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
southbmore.com
‘HK A Seafood Joint’ Coming to Cross Street Market in Federal Hill
Culinary industry veterans Henry Dudley and Kimber Van Kline are opening stall ‘HK A Seafood Joint’ at Cross Street Market in Federal Hill. HK fills a stall vacated by Royal Farms Chicken and Southrn’ Spice in the past couple of years. Dudley and Van Kline, who are...
Wbaltv.com
Longstanding Catonsville diner, shuttered for months, will get a redo
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A trio of local restaurant industry veterans have plans to breathe new life into a shuttered staple of the Catonsville dining scene. Married couple Stephanie and Steven Colegrove and their business partner Christopher Santiago are on track to open a new restaurant on the site of the former Duesenberg's American Cafe and Grill at 10 Mellor Ave. in Catonsville.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wbaltv.com
Sound of gunshots played on speaker at Fountain Green Swim Club
BEL AIR, Md. — The sound of a gunshots was played on a speaker Monday night at the Fountain Green Swim Club, and no shots were actually fired, officials said. Harford County sheriff's deputies were called around 9:15 p.m. to Fountain Green Swim Club in Bel Air for a possible shooting. Deputies determined a shooting did not take place and no weapon was used or displayed during the incident. Instead, investigators found the sound of gunshots were played on a speaker.
Anne Arundel Co. woman learns after sparks fly when throwing away 9-volt battery
Evidently a 9-volt battery mixed it up with a double-A, and sparks went flying. She was lucky the bag was on a tile floor.
fox5dc.com
Elementary school teacher vacationing in Ocean City wins $250K on lucky lottery scratch-off
OCEAN CITY, Md. - An elementary school teacher vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland will be all smiles heading back to school this year after winning a quarter of a million dollars on a lottery scratch-off. Lottery officials say the lucky winner from Reisterstown was on vacation at the beach with...
wypr.org
Pass the Mic: LGBTQ Power!
Today we Pass the Mic to LGBTQ advocate and educator Jabari Lyles. His guest -- Londyn Smith de Richelieu, Baltimore City’s new Director of LGBTQ Affairs -- talks about the need to change the culture and attitude toward trans folks from within City Hall. Then Lyles is joined by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
foxbaltimore.com
Jaw-dropping video shows brutal brawl taking over Federal Hill streets
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Shocking new video shows dozens of people brawling in the streets of Baltimore. It happened Friday night around 1am in Federal Hill, which is known as one of the city's nicer areas. Footage of the incident, which was shared online, captures stunned onlookers screaming and shouting...
Implosion Scheduled For C.P. Crane Power Station In Baltimore Dubbed 'Prominent Landmark'
A landmark in Baltimore County will soon be no more as officials announce its scheduled implosion. The former C.P. Crane Power Station in Bowleys Quarters has been scheduled to be imploded around 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, according to Baltimore County Police. The Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore County Police...
Nottingham MD
Honeygo Boulevard shut down due to serious Perry Hall crash
PERRY HALL, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Wednesday morning crash in Perry Hall. The crash was reported at around 9:30 a.m. along Honeygo Boulevard between Scott Moore Way and Cross Road. Serious injuries have been reported and Honeygo Boulevard has been shut down in both directions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wbaltv.com
After 4-year absence 'Fleet Week' returns to Baltimore
For the first time since the pandemic, Fleet Week is coming back to Baltimore. Navy ships from the U.S. along with several other countries will be here and the U.S.S. Constellation will soon have plenty of company at the Inner Harbor. Fleet Week is coming back Sept. 7-13, as Baltimore...
fox5dc.com
Maryland man arrested in Jamaica in connection with Georgetown killing: police
WASHINGTON - A Maryland man has been arrested in Kingston, Jamaica in connection with a January shooting in D.C. that left a Virginia man dead. Authorities say 24-year-old Ranje Reynolds of Beltsville was arrested Tuesday on the Caribbean island. They say Reynolds shot and killed 27-year-old Tarek Boothe of Alexandria...
How Cute is This? Baltimore Cops Out and About in the Community
BALTIMORE, MD – Not everyone has given up on pursuing a career in law enforcement....
'I was last to know': Mother learned son died of gun violence on social media
Marcus Roberts was shot and killed late Saturday night in an alley on West Lombard Street in Baltimore. He’s one of Baltimore’s 229 murder investigations this year.
Comments / 0