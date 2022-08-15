ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

woay.com

City of Beckley gears up for 25th annual Appalachian Festival

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for yet another year of celebrating Appalachian heritage with the community. Now, a 25-year-old tradition in Beckley, the Appalachian Festival highlights this heritage through a number of unique activities and events going on around the area.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

31st Annual Mount Hope Jubilee Announced

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the date and event schedule for the upcoming 31st Annual Mount Hope Jubilee. The event is set to take place in mid-September and will feature live music, kids attractions, vendors, and much more. Things will kick...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Additional closures announced as Beckley pools continue struggling to operate

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced on Tuesday that the Sharon Dempsey (New River) Pool will see multiple closures throughout the remainder of the month. It has been a rocky summer for those overseeing the operation of Beckley’s Sharon Dempsey (New River) and Black Knight pools, as the attractions have been continuously plagued with rainfall and lifeguard shortages which have substantially affected the ability of the venues to remain operational for area residents.
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

Dreams Are For Living Beauty to host ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of grand opening on August 20

Beckley, WV (W.O.A.Y.) – Dreams are For Living (D.A.F.L.) Beauty will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, August 20, in celebration of its grand opening. The ribbon cutting will occur at 1:00 pm, immediately followed by an open house ending at 5:00 pm. D.A.F.L. Beauty prides itself on making clients feel good about themselves by providing skin care products and education about skin types and treatments to address customers’ skin concerns.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Fruits of Labor opens in Beckley

Beckley, WV (WVNS)– Fruits of Labor Cafe opened on Neville Street in Beckley on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. “They’ve been asking us in Alderson, in Montgomery, in Rainelle, when are you opening? When are you opening?” said Brandon McCarter, operations director for Fruits of Labor. ” And we’re just so excited to be able to […]
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

West Virginia Archives and History display “Doc and Chickie Williams Collection” exhibit in the Archives Library

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Archives and History, part of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History, has announced its newest library exhibit based on famous country music artists Doc and Chickie Williams. The free exhibit features several exciting artifacts relating to the lives and careers of the Wheeling natives and is open to the public.
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

One Tank Trip: Lost World Caverns

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Extending to a depth of 235 feet and stretching a distance of 1.25 miles (2 km) under the ground exists a seemingly magical world. Just outside of the City of Lewisburg, the Lost World Caverns offers a thrilling caving experience for both the expert and amateur adventurers around. So, grab your best shoes and a light jacket, and see for yourself the beauty within.
LEWISBURG, WV
woay.com

Oak Hill Sanitary Board wins Wastewater System of the Year award

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill Sanitary Board won the 2022 Wastewater System of the Year award at the Water on the Mountain conference hosted by the West Virginia Rural Water Association. Oak Hill Sanitary Board earned the award for their response in rescuing a failing wastewater collection and treatment system, Arbuckle Public Service District. The Oak Hill Sanitary Board credits the dedicated staff of the Oak Hill Sanitary Department that run day-to-day operations for the accomplishment, including 2021’s Wastewater Operator of the Year winner Steven Whitmore.
OAK HILL, WV
WOWK 13 News

2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta dates announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will return for 2023! Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission announced that the five-day event will take place Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4, 2023. “Preparing for and organizing an event of Regatta’s scale is no small feat. It takes a tremendous amount of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Fall foliage map available for West Virginia

As summer begins to wind down, thoughts turn to the fall season. There are few things as vibrant and beautiful as autumn in West Virginia. The lush, verdant leaves that provide shelter and shade throughout the summer turn vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows, creating a brilliant display. As the leaves fall from the tops of the trees to the ground, children pile them up and create the perfect spot to jump in. Along with the gorgeous leaves come tall corn fields, bright orange pumpkins and colorful fall flowers. Recently, WV Tourism released a fall foliage map that indicates when...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
woay.com

WV American Water donates $10,000 to local American Red Cross for Kanawha and Fayette County flood relief

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water pledged to contribute up to $10,000 to the American Red Cross Appalachia Region to support flood relief efforts in Kanawha and Fayette counties. WV American Water provided the donation as a matching opportunity, encouraging local community members and organizations to contribute to relief efforts.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

New River Community and Technical College celebrates 2022 nursing graduates

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College celebrated the class of 2022 practical nursing graduates on August 4 during a ceremony hosted at the college’s Beaver campus. Additionally, nursing instructors recognized four practical nursing graduates for their achievements during the ceremony. New River CTC’s nursing department named Emily Smith Academic Student of the Year, and Christy Carr, Madison Miller, and Morgan Smythers as Clinical Students of the Year.
BEAVER, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia County Schools get “Friends with Paws”

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” First Lady Cathy […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
woay.com

West Virginia Junior College and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center celebrates launch of hybrid online nursing program

Ronceverte, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Junior College (WVJC) and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the hybrid online nursing program. WVJC and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center partnered to create the program to provide a solution to rural education disparities and healthcare worker shortages.
RONCEVERTE, WV

