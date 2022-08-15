Individual Hawaii football tickets nearly sold out

Individual tickets for University of Hawaii football games are now on sale.

Less than 1,000 tickets remain on sale for each game, sources tell KHON2.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Season tickets are also on sale and can be purchased at etickethawaii.com.

Fans must have a pre-purchased printed football parking pass to park in any lower campus lot on game days, while fans without a lower campus parking pass may purchase parking on game day at the upper campus lots through either East West Road or Maile Way.

Pricing for 2022 UH football tickets can be found below (Courtesy of UH Athletics):

2022 Football Individual Game Price

Sidelines

Mauka 103 and 202$95.00

Makai 144-145

Mauka 101-102, 104-105, 201, 203$85.00

Makai 142-143 and 146-147

Mauka 100, 106, 200, 204$75.00

Makai 140-141 and 148-149$65.00

Endzone

Diamond Head Endzone Section 121 – 124$30.00

ADA/Companion Seating

Mauka ADA/Companion$75.00

Makai ADA/Companion$65.00

Diamond Head Endzone ADA/Companion$30.00

Individual tickets can be purchased here, while season tickets can be purchased here.