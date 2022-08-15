ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the arm in southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to a hospital after being shot in the arm last night, according to Baltimore City Police. Officers were sent to the 500 block of North Rose Street just after 10 p.m. because of a Shot-Spotter alert. When officers arrived, they found a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police investigating fatal crash along Harford Road

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a fatal crash in northeast Baltimore. Police say that at about 3:15 yesterday, an officer witnessed a collision in the 5200 block of Harford Road. When officers arrived, the found an SUV had collided with a parked commercial truck. The driver...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore school officers suspended after being present at quadruple shooting in Hamilton

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four Baltimore City School Resources Officers have been suspended after they were present at a quadruple shooting in Hamilton last weekend. Police said officers were called to the 5500 block of Harford Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday after a report of a shooting. Officers on the scene found two victims -- a man who had been shot in the torso and a woman who had been shot in the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to a hospital. Her injuries were described as life-threatening.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Baltimore Shooting

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Marcus Roberts was fatally shot in the 1200 block of West Lombard Street around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police. Authorities are offering an $8,000 reward for information...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot multiple times in morning shooting in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot multiple times in northeast Baltimore this morning. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue. The victim is 23 years old and, according to police, is expected to survive. Anyone...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Toddler found in stolen vehicle after thieves crash, abandon it in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 3-year-old girl was found abandoned inside of a stolen and damaged vehicle after a car theft went awry in North Baltimore on Thursday night, according to authorities.That person stole the vehicle from the 900 block of Montpelier Street. Officers learned about the theft around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's when an officer on patrol in that part of the city was flagged down by a woman who said she had left the vehicle running with the toddler inside of it, according to authorities. The woman said they had gone into a house and realized upon her return that the vehicle and toddler were gone, police said.Not long after officers began trying to assist the woman, they discovered that someone had crashed the vehicle in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road, according to authorities.Police said multiple suspects fled following the crash, leaving the toddler behind in the vehicle.Medics were called to the site of the crash to assess the toddler's condition. She appeared to be unharmed, police said.Anyone with information about the theft of the vehicle should contact detectives at 410-396-2455.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify eight homicide victims from the past week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of eight people killed in in the city during the past week. The list also includes the victim of a shooting from March, who died in July. 26-year-old Darius Jones 4th was killed on August 11, 2022, in the 800...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man in critical condition after being struck by gunfire in west Baltimore

A man is in critical condition after being struck by gunfire in the Harlem Park neighborhood in west Baltimore, Wednesday night. At around 8:43 p.m., Western District officers were sent to the 1400 block of Mosher Street after receiving a Shot Spotter alert to investigate reported gunfire. When officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Potentially explosive device found in Harford County yard

BALTIMORE -- The discovery of a possibly explosive device in a Harford County yard Wednesday led to the closure of nearby roads.About noon, deputies were called to a home in the 3700 block of Ady Road after a resident said they found a suspicious device buried in a yard, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. The resident believed the device might be explosive in nature.After securing the surrounding area, deputies shut down traffic to a stretch of Route 543. The roadway was expected to remain closed until authorities made sure the device was inert and no threat to the community.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

After witnessing deadly shooting, 4 Baltimore City school police officers temporarily reassigned

BALTIMORE -- Four off-duty Baltimore City School Police officers who were present at the scene of a deadly quadruple shooting over the weekend have been temporarily reassigned amid the investigation into what happened, WJZ learned Thursday.The officers were nearby about 1:45 a.m. Sunday when gunfire erupted in the 5500 block of Harford Road, St. Clyde Boatwright, president of the Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police and president of the Baltimore City School Police union, told WJZ. Four people were wounded in the gunfire, including a 40-year-old man who died of his injuries and a woman who was hospitalized in critical condition...
BALTIMORE, MD

