county17.com
Fire Wednesday damages Mountain Peak Builders truck, Best Equity building
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon on Highway 14-16 in Gillette led to minor damage to a building and significant damage to the vehicle, Campbell County Fire Department reported. Firefighters responded at 4:18 p.m. to a fire in the 600 block of North Highway 14-16, the department’s...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/18/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incident on Thursday, Aug. 18:. At 2:22 p.m. to the intersection of South Kendrick Avenue and 2nd Street for a two vehicle accident. Firefighters checked the vehicles for hazards. Year to date the Campbell County Fire Department...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through August 18
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 6 through Aug. 18. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Angela...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
county17.com
Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport to hold free vehicles show Saturday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport will host its second annual Wings and Wheels event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20. Visitors can tour the new General Aviation facility and see cars, motorcycles, airplanes and other vehicles with wheels for free. The event will also feature a ribbon cutting for the new General Aviation Terminal at 1 p.m., an airport representative said Tuesday.
county17.com
Former aerospace engineer turned oncologist joins Campbell County Health
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There’ll be a changing of the guard in Campbell County Health’s Heptner Cancer Center with long time Radiation Oncologist Dr. John Stamato’s expected retirement this winter, the health organization said Wednesday. After 26 years of practice in Gillette, Stamato will retire from CCH...
Sheridan Media
Driver Killed in Semi Wreck West of Buffalo
The driver of a semi tractor-trailer was killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon on Highway 16 West of Buffalo. According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lieutenant Erik Jorgensen, Javier Cardoso-Reyes, 47, of Katy, Texas was driving a semi, owned by CHGG Delivery, LLC of Katy, Texas, loaded with drill pipe. At...
county17.com
Sheridan sheriff: 2 men reportedly involved in Fox Park break-in now in Campbell jail
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday that that two men law enforcement say were involved in a break-in that was reported Aug. 10 near Fox Park in Gillette were delivered Tuesday to Campbell County Detention Center after spending time in Sheridan’s jail.
county17.com
Rockpile Museum ramps up archiving of Korean War Campbell service members’ history
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Rockpile Museum‘s latest collections hunt is for information on veterans of the Korean War. For decades, the Gillette museum has documented the stories of veterans from or connected to Campbell County, Wyoming. It has an extension collection of information on World War I and World War II, and now they’re asking the community help with Korean War history preservation.
county17.com
Obituaries: Glass; Harrison
Terri Lee Glass: April 2, 1944 – August 14, 2022. Terri Glass, 78, of Gillette passed away August 14, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Terri was born April 2, 1944, to Mary E. (Baker) Martin and Ernest H. Martin, the eldest of 6 children. She was raised truly poor and vowed to do better which she did. She was an “A” student in high school and through college.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Aug. 18
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Blackmail, Aug. 17, Country Club Road, GPD. An 18-year-old man reported giving $1,900...
county17.com
Cool winds from the north to temper today’s high; hot and dry weekend ahead
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Winds from the north will help keep a lid on today’s high temperature even though the sun will be unobstructed. Skies will remain clear today as high pressure dominates the atmosphere, but with a 5 to 13 mph win from the north, the forecast high is just 79 degrees. Gusts today could reach 22 mph, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said.
county17.com
UW Master Gardener course registration open
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Registration is open for residents to attend the University of Wyoming Extension’s Master Gardener course that starts in September. The online course if for anyone with an interest in gardening and is available to everyone from beginning to seasoned gardeners, according to Master Gardener Statewide Coordinator Chris Hilgert.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Aug. 18
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
kotatv.com
Man dies in Wyoming prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Harry L. Ballard, a 51-years-old inmate, died Saturday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional institution in Torrington, Wyo. According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Ballard was convicted in Crook County of second degree sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
2 Dead After Pickup Collides With Car in Northeast Wyoming
Two people were killed and another person injured after a pickup collided with a car near Wright late Friday night. The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. near milepost 138 on Wyoming 387. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Oklahoma resident Michael Brasch was headed south when he crossed the centerline,...
county17.com
Lundvall, McLeland claim top spots for Gillette Mayor, 4 city council candidates advance in Primary Election
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Shay Lundvall and Nathan McLeland have won the top spots for Gillette Mayor and, along with four Gillette City Council candidates, will advance to the General Election. Lundvall and McLeland won their bids over candidate Jarik Dudley in the 2022 Primary Election, marking the end of...
county17.com
Knutson, Ford, McCreery advance to General Election in county commission race
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Butch Knutson, Jim Ford, and Kelley McCreery will appear on the General Election ballot this fall after winning their 2022 Republican bid for Campbell County Commissioner in the 2022 Primary Election. With the unofficial results announced Aug. 16, the three new candidates have defeated sitting Commissioners...
county17.com
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
county17.com
Scott Matheny wins bid for sheriff in primary
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Scott Matheny has won his Republican Primary Election bid for another four-year term as Campbell County Sheriff and will advance to the fall General Election. Matheny defeated sheriff-hopeful and former sheriff’s office sergeant Janaia Hyland with 6,840 votes to Hyland’s 4,755, according to the unofficial 2022...
