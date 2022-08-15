GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport will host its second annual Wings and Wheels event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20. Visitors can tour the new General Aviation facility and see cars, motorcycles, airplanes and other vehicles with wheels for free. The event will also feature a ribbon cutting for the new General Aviation Terminal at 1 p.m., an airport representative said Tuesday.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO