Gillette, WY

county17.com

Fire Wednesday damages Mountain Peak Builders truck, Best Equity building

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon on Highway 14-16 in Gillette led to minor damage to a building and significant damage to the vehicle, Campbell County Fire Department reported. Firefighters responded at 4:18 p.m. to a fire in the 600 block of North Highway 14-16, the department’s...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/18/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incident on Thursday, Aug. 18:. At 2:22 p.m. to the intersection of South Kendrick Avenue and 2nd Street for a two vehicle accident. Firefighters checked the vehicles for hazards. Year to date the Campbell County Fire Department...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through August 18

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 6 through Aug. 18. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Angela...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
WYOMING STATE
Gillette, WY
county17.com

Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport to hold free vehicles show Saturday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport will host its second annual Wings and Wheels event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20. Visitors can tour the new General Aviation facility and see cars, motorcycles, airplanes and other vehicles with wheels for free. The event will also feature a ribbon cutting for the new General Aviation Terminal at 1 p.m., an airport representative said Tuesday.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Driver Killed in Semi Wreck West of Buffalo

The driver of a semi tractor-trailer was killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon on Highway 16 West of Buffalo. According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lieutenant Erik Jorgensen, Javier Cardoso-Reyes, 47, of Katy, Texas was driving a semi, owned by CHGG Delivery, LLC of Katy, Texas, loaded with drill pipe. At...
BUFFALO, WY
county17.com

Rockpile Museum ramps up archiving of Korean War Campbell service members’ history

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Rockpile Museum‘s latest collections hunt is for information on veterans of the Korean War. For decades, the Gillette museum has documented the stories of veterans from or connected to Campbell County, Wyoming. It has an extension collection of information on World War I and World War II, and now they’re asking the community help with Korean War history preservation.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Obituaries: Glass; Harrison

Terri Lee Glass: April 2, 1944 – August 14, 2022. Terri Glass, 78, of Gillette passed away August 14, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Terri was born April 2, 1944, to Mary E. (Baker) Martin and Ernest H. Martin, the eldest of 6 children. She was raised truly poor and vowed to do better which she did. She was an “A” student in high school and through college.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Aug. 18

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Blackmail, Aug. 17, Country Club Road, GPD. An 18-year-old man reported giving $1,900...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Cool winds from the north to temper today’s high; hot and dry weekend ahead

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Winds from the north will help keep a lid on today’s high temperature even though the sun will be unobstructed. Skies will remain clear today as high pressure dominates the atmosphere, but with a 5 to 13 mph win from the north, the forecast high is just 79 degrees. Gusts today could reach 22 mph, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

UW Master Gardener course registration open

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Registration is open for residents to attend the University of Wyoming Extension’s Master Gardener course that starts in September. The online course if for anyone with an interest in gardening and is available to everyone from beginning to seasoned gardeners, according to Master Gardener Statewide Coordinator Chris Hilgert.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Aug. 18

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
kotatv.com

Man dies in Wyoming prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Harry L. Ballard, a 51-years-old inmate, died Saturday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional institution in Torrington, Wyo. According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Ballard was convicted in Crook County of second degree sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
TORRINGTON, WY
K2 Radio

2 Dead After Pickup Collides With Car in Northeast Wyoming

Two people were killed and another person injured after a pickup collided with a car near Wright late Friday night. The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. near milepost 138 on Wyoming 387. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Oklahoma resident Michael Brasch was headed south when he crossed the centerline,...
WRIGHT, WY
county17.com

Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Scott Matheny wins bid for sheriff in primary

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Scott Matheny has won his Republican Primary Election bid for another four-year term as Campbell County Sheriff and will advance to the fall General Election. Matheny defeated sheriff-hopeful and former sheriff’s office sergeant Janaia Hyland with 6,840 votes to Hyland’s 4,755, according to the unofficial 2022...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

