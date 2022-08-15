ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans and 50 Cent partner up on premium beverages, philanthropy

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HlRJl_0hI0uMOl00

The beauty of the Houston Texans in 2022 is they have found a way to work with homegrown talent.

Whether it is the drafting of first-round guard Kenyon Green (Humble Atascocita) or the signing of defensive end Jerry Hughes (Sugar Land Stephen F. Austin), the Texans have gone to the roots of the greater Houston area to have a successful 2022 campaign.

Throw in 50 Cent into that lot. The Texans announced Monday a multi-year partnership with the Grammy award-winning musician, two-time New York Times best-selling author, executive producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and Houston resident known as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The partnership spans from his Sire Spirits LLC to his G-Unity Foundation.

Given that the partnership goes into effect immediately, 50 Cent’s Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne (translated into English as “The Kings Path”) are now the Official Cognac and Champagne of the Texans.

“We are thrilled to partner with Curtis and his team to offer Sire Spirits to our fans on game days,” Texans president Greg Grissom said. “We share a common goal of giving back to the city we call home, so bringing Curtis on board to present our 50/50 Jackpot on game days was a natural fit. We look forward to the great work we will do together through this partnership.”

The 50/50 Jackpot is now presented by the G-Unity Foundation, which “empowers children and youth in America’s cities to develop confidence, strength and skills to win in life,” according to a team statement.

Last year, 50 Cent announced the G-Unity Business Lab in partnership with the Houston Independent School District. The after-school entrepreneurship program provided academic and social services to high school youth residing in high-need communities by delivering a highly-focused, year-long course on entrepreneurship.

In 2022, the program is doubling in size to service six high schools in Houston.

“Last season, I had the opportunity to enjoy several home games, meet Texans fans, spend time with the McNair family and share with them some of the work I’ve been doing within the Houston community,” 50 Cent said. “When the opportunity to partner with the team at this level arose, I was excited to do it.”

The partnership’s roots started in 2021 when 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television became a Texans Luxe member.

According to the team, the partnership also provides for the use of the Texans logos for branding, television and radio advertisements, two themed sideline bars on the club level of NRG Stadium, directional signage, digital advertisements on the Texans’ app and website, and sponsorship of various events, programs, including a Battle Red Sponsorship of the annual Taste of Texans. Sire Spirits will also offer special sampling events at the club level and cocktails will be offered in Luxe suites on game days in 2022.

