ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

South Carolinians can apply for help with energy bills

By Dianté Gibbs
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37r8IV_0hI0uLW200

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The record heat in South Carolina this summer is generating high energy bills for many. Relief may be available to those struggling with electric bills through a federal assistance program.

Dominion Energy encourages customers needing help to apply for assistance funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

“Heating and cooling can represent as much as 50% of our customers’ annual energy costs, and high temperatures can have a significant impact on summer bills,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service at Dominion Energy South Carolina. “With August designated as LIHEAP Action Month, we want to assure our customers who may be struggling financially that we are here to help connect them with LIHEAP assistance, as well as a number of additional payment plans and options.”

ALSO ON WJBF: Report lists South Carolina as 6th worst state to live in

LIHEAP allows qualifying customers access to bill payment and energy assistance in addition to weatherization and energy-related home repairs, the utility said in a release.

Dominion Energy customers can apply by contacting their local community action agencies. A full list of those agencies can be found here .

Customers can also try applying for EnergyShare; a program funded by Dominion Energy that provides payment plans and assistance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
thenewirmonews.com

Supporting financial stability for South Carolinians with disabilities

Nearly 800,000 people in South Carolina live with a physical or mental disability. Many of them are able and willing to work, yet our state has one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation for these individuals. Advocates are determined to change these statistics so that individuals with disabilities can find work and earn a fair wage.
ADVOCACY
wtoc.com

Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
GARDEN CITY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
yellowscene.com

Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed

A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

4 South Carolina education tax credits you may qualify for

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- As teachers and parents gear for another school year, South Carolina officials want them to be aware of certain education-related tax credits the state offers. A tax credit is an amount of money that can be used by taxpayers to offset the total amount owed to the state government. In South Carolina, […]
INCOME TAX
WJBF

South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily blocks six-week abortion ban

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily blocked the state’s six-week abortion ban from being enforced. The state supreme court stated in the order stating that the South Carolina General Assembly codified the Roe decision into South Carolina law in 1974. The order notes it’s “codified as amended in […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolinians#Liheap Action Month#Energyshare#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

DHEC: South Carolina saw drop in COVID-19 cases last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Fewer COVID-19 cases were reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control last week than the week before, according to data released Tuesday afternoon. There were 12,726 cases last week, a decrease of 22.3% from the previous week, and 20.3% from the previous month. Hospitalizations were up slightly, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

“Sober or Slammer” campaign kicks off Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is cracking down on dangerous, impaired driving ahead of the upcoming Labor Day holiday. Starting Aug. 19 and through Labor Day, drivers will notice an increased local and state law enforcement presence on the roadways as part of a “Sober or Slammer” DUI enforcement campaign. […]
POLITICS
abccolumbia.com

Stop or no stop: The skinny on rules of passing buses

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – As schools across the State open for another year, we once again see forty foot buses all about town, ensuring our kids get from home to school safely. Helping to ensure that safety and that the rules of the road, when it comes to sharing the road with buses, is Highway Patrol’s School Bus Safety Unit.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
abcnews4.com

Worst states to live in? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows

WPDE — According to recent data from WalletHub, South Carolina was ranked the 6th worst state to live in for its 2022 list. With Massachusetts taking the number one spot, the list is based on the following factors:. Affordability. Economy. Education and health. Quality of life. Safety. South Carolina...
POLITICS
WIS-TV

California man sentenced in South Carolina in veteran fraud scam conspiracy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A California man was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina for his role in a nationwide Ponzi scheme. Investigators from the FBI and the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Protection and Remediation Division and the Defense Finance Accounting Service said Scott Kohn, 68, of California was the ringleader of a fraud scam that exploited military veterans and elderly investors. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Hendricks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL

Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act. A South Carolina sheriff's deputy catches lumber thieves in the act.. and their attempted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WJBF

WJBF

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy