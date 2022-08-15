Read full article on original website
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City man sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing Heights roommate to death
A Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing his Heights roommate to death just over two years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, Hudson County Superior Court Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, of Jersey City, to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his roommate, Yuting Ge, 23, on August 8th, 2020, Suarez said in a statement.
NJ man sentenced to 28 years for stabbing roommate to death
A 28-year-old Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Thursday for stabbing his roommate to death during an argument in 2020, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne cop charged with using mechanical device to avoid $50k in Bayonne Bridge tolls
A Bayonne police officer was charged with using a mechanical device to avoid at least $50,000 in Bayonne Bridge tolls, sources and officials confirmed. “The defendant in this case was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket (DAT) by PAPD and will be arraigned at a later date at which point the criminal complaint will be made available,” Staten Island District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ryan Larvis said in an email.
RELEASED: NJ Rapper, Associate Plead Guilty In Passaic Shooting, Freed Pending Sentencings
A former Jersey City rapper who beat a murder rap in 2014 walked out of jail after cutting a deal with prosecutors for his role in a shooting in Passaic two years ago. He could be headed back to the joint for another 18 months, however. Video captured a celebratory...
Hudson man knocked out car burglar with one punch. Now he’s charged with manslaughter
A Union City man who knocked out a car burglar with one punch on a Jersey City street is facing a manslaughter charge after the victim died from his injuries four days later, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, was initially charged with aggravated assault days after the Aug. 2 incident...
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Man Assaults Woman In Union City, Punching Her In Face
On July 13, 2022, 40-year old Jamel Zellner of 72 Logan Avenue in Jersey City, was arrested by Union City Police for striking a woman in the face with a closed fist. The victim told police she also was choked around her neck by Zellner, causing her to have trouble breathing.
hudsoncountyview.com
Secaucus police arrest Newark man who took them on car chase in stolen car
The Secaucus Police Department arrested a Newark man who took them on a car chase in a stolen car yesterday morning, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Sahmir Hughes, 25, of Newark, was charged with burglary, theft of motor vehicle, eluding, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Miller said in a statement.
Prosecutors Seek To Keep $50G Seized From Woman Charged With 19,000 Oxy Pills, Meth, More
Prosecutors in Passaic County have asked a judge to let them keep nearly $50,000 seized from a woman charged with having more than 19,000 Oxycodone pills and 10 pounds of meth, among other drugs. Passaic County sheriff's detectives reported finding Lina Munoz-Cubillos of Paterson carrying 4,990 Oxy pills in her...
Police: New video surfaces of fatal attack on Bronx cab driver, 3 people in custody
Police have released new video of the attack that killed a cab driver from the Bronx allegedly by customers in Queens who didn’t want to pay the fare. Officers have also identified a suspect.
Correction department captain stabbed in the neck at Rikers Island complex
A correction department captain was stabbed in the neck at Rikers Island Tuesday afternoon.
Gloved Men Snatch Frenchie From Boy During Walk In Newark: Police
Police are on the lookout for a French bull dog named Teddy stolen from his 13-year-old owner during a walk in Newark, authorities said. The boy was walking his family's pet dog on the 400 block of South 19th Street when a white Jeep occupied by four males pulled up behind him around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
‘I feel horrible about that situation’: Jersey City councilwoman accused in hit-and-run accident speaks publicly
Amy Degise, the Jersey City councilwoman accused in a hit-and-run accident with a bicyclist last month, is now speaking publicly.
Four New Jersey men arraigned after committing armed robbery at gas station
There are four New Jersey men who appeared in court for the first time at their arraignment this week after being charged for their roles in an armed robbery at a gas station. The charges and details of the gas station armed robbery have been announced by U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
nypressnews.com
New Jersey man tried to hire
A 57-year-old New Jersey man has been federally charged, accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 13-year-old girl in Texas, authorities announced Tuesday. Amando Conceicao of Newark is charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another to travel interstate or using interstate facilities with intent that a murder for hire be committed, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
Brooklyn Man Dropped Victim Off At Home, Later Returned and Shot Him Twice in Face
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a...
hudsoncountyview.com
N.J. Bureau of Securities assesses $450k penalty against Jersey City man who defrauded investors
The New Jersey Bureau of Securities assessed a $450,000 penalty against a Jersey City man who defrauded investors through his website and online trading school, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced. “The bureau’s actions send a strong message to businesses and individuals who think that they can disregard New Jersey’s...
NJ prosecutors file suit to seize nearly $50K from woman accused of having 19K oxycodone pills
Prosecutors in New Jersey have filed a forfeiture lawsuit in order to seize nearly $50,000 from a woman who was charged with having thousands of oxycodone pills and other drugs earlier this year.
Rikers inmate allegedly stabbed a correction captain in the neck, officials say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Rikers Island inmate behind bars for an alleged murder stabbed a correction captain in the neck Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The incident occurred at the George R. Vierno Center at around 2:25 p.m., according to the Department of Corrections. The officer is in stable condition at a local hospital. The […]
Good Samaritan stops knifepoint kidnapping, robbery of woman on N.J. street, police say
A good Samaritan who heard a woman screaming for help on a Bergen County street was credited Wednesday with helping to break up a kidnapping and robbery, according to police. The 52-year-old victim told officers she was approached by a man with a knife about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Passaic and First streets in Hackensack, according to police.
NJ man indicted for ordering a hit on 13-year-old Texas girl
A New Jersey man has been indicted for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill a 13-year-old girl in Texas, officials said Tuesday.
