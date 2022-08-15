ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City man sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing Heights roommate to death

A Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing his Heights roommate to death just over two years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, Hudson County Superior Court Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, of Jersey City, to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his roommate, Yuting Ge, 23, on August 8th, 2020, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne cop charged with using mechanical device to avoid $50k in Bayonne Bridge tolls

A Bayonne police officer was charged with using a mechanical device to avoid at least $50,000 in Bayonne Bridge tolls, sources and officials confirmed. “The defendant in this case was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket (DAT) by PAPD and will be arraigned at a later date at which point the criminal complaint will be made available,” Staten Island District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ryan Larvis said in an email.
BAYONNE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Secaucus police arrest Newark man who took them on car chase in stolen car

The Secaucus Police Department arrested a Newark man who took them on a car chase in a stolen car yesterday morning, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Sahmir Hughes, 25, of Newark, was charged with burglary, theft of motor vehicle, eluding, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Miller said in a statement.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Gloved Men Snatch Frenchie From Boy During Walk In Newark: Police

Police are on the lookout for a French bull dog named Teddy stolen from his 13-year-old owner during a walk in Newark, authorities said. The boy was walking his family's pet dog on the 400 block of South 19th Street when a white Jeep occupied by four males pulled up behind him around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
nypressnews.com

New Jersey man tried to hire

A 57-year-old New Jersey man has been federally charged, accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 13-year-old girl in Texas, authorities announced Tuesday. Amando Conceicao of Newark is charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another to travel interstate or using interstate facilities with intent that a murder for hire be committed, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
NEWARK, NJ
