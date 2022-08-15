ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
Owosso manufacturers struggling with worker retention

Owosso's Michigan Works saw a very successful job fair on Wednesdayy, but the employers present say they still face challenges. Owosso manufacturers struggling with worker retention. The Michigan Works office in Owosso told ABC12 that Wednesday afternoon's job fair had the largest turnout since the beginning of the pandemic. But...
Replica of flagship docks in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A replica flagship has arrived in Bay City and is open for tours this weekend. The Nao Trinidad docked on Thursday by E. Main Street. It started the Great Lakes tour ‘22 in Brockville, ON and has been in a new port every week in both Canada and America.
Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan

Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
Nao Trinidad tall ship open for tours in Bay City

People explore the Nao Trinidad tall ship in Bay City on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The ship is currently on the 2022 Great Lakes Tall Ship Tour and will be docked in Uptown Bay City through Saturday, Aug. 21. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo. 2 / 35. Nao Trinidad tall...
New thrift store coming to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
‘Birthday spankings’ lead to lawsuit against Saginaw Township schools

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A lawsuit has been filed against a mid-Michigan school district and several officials after a school custodian allegedly spanked and pinched a girl’s buttocks. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan on Aug. 5, names Saginaw Township Community Schools, Hemmeter Elementary School...
After release from research facility, 50 beagles arrived in Midland

50 male beagles arrived at the Humane Society of Midland County last week after being released from a research facility in Virginia. Last month, a federal judge ordered the release of 4,000 beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. The New York Times reported Envigo was in violation of...
Grandma's House has its grand opening in Flint

Grandma’s House Family Involvement Center Grand Opening in Flint. Booths for supports classes and general information sit outside of a building during the grand opening of Grandma's House Family Involvement Center on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The center will provide individual, group and family counseling as well as substance use recovery coaching for parents.
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18

An old Toys R’ Us in Saginaw County is now officially a Value City Furniture store. TV5s David Custer is live in downtown Flint as the Back to the Bricks cruise continues for the second night. TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Aug. 18th. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here...

