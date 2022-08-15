Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
abc12.com
Owosso manufacturers struggling with worker retention
Owosso's Michigan Works saw a very successful job fair on Wednesdayy, but the employers present say they still face challenges. Owosso manufacturers struggling with worker retention. The Michigan Works office in Owosso told ABC12 that Wednesday afternoon's job fair had the largest turnout since the beginning of the pandemic. But...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ojibway Island restrictions still sore spot; Saginaw leaders remain firm on policy
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after first closing Ojibway Island to motorists, Saginaw leaders continue to defend the move despite complaints the restriction interrupted community traditions there. “There’s a lot of talk about the community wanting Ojibway back open (to motorists),” said Autumn Scherzer, a Saginaw City Council member....
WNEM
Replica of flagship docks in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A replica flagship has arrived in Bay City and is open for tours this weekend. The Nao Trinidad docked on Thursday by E. Main Street. It started the Great Lakes tour ‘22 in Brockville, ON and has been in a new port every week in both Canada and America.
Yes, a Midwest Woman Really Did Get Whizzed on by a Squirrel
And you thought you were having a bad day. A new video is proof that a Midwest woman really did get whizzed on by a very impolite squirrel. Someone is gonna have a story to tell for years. This happened recently in Saginaw, Michigan. I'll let the lady tell her own story cause it's better than anything I could make up:
Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan
Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Nao Trinidad tall ship open for tours in Bay City
People explore the Nao Trinidad tall ship in Bay City on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The ship is currently on the 2022 Great Lakes Tall Ship Tour and will be docked in Uptown Bay City through Saturday, Aug. 21. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo. 2 / 35. Nao Trinidad tall...
WNEM
New thrift store coming to Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
WNEM
‘Birthday spankings’ lead to lawsuit against Saginaw Township schools
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A lawsuit has been filed against a mid-Michigan school district and several officials after a school custodian allegedly spanked and pinched a girl’s buttocks. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan on Aug. 5, names Saginaw Township Community Schools, Hemmeter Elementary School...
michiganradio.org
After release from research facility, 50 beagles arrived in Midland
50 male beagles arrived at the Humane Society of Midland County last week after being released from a research facility in Virginia. Last month, a federal judge ordered the release of 4,000 beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. The New York Times reported Envigo was in violation of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See who is running for school board in Bay County in the Nov. 8 election
BAY COUNTY, MI – Thirteen candidates are running for school board seats in four districts in Bay County in the Nov. 8 election. At Bay City Public Schools, with board President Gene Rademacher retiring later this year, two board seats will be on the ballot. Voters have four candidates to pick from.
Sting operation nets human trafficking arrests in Huron Co.
A sting operation in Huron County led to the arrest of two men for human trafficking charges on Wednesday.
Drag race turns into police chase with vehicle traveling 150 mph, police say
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – A 23-year-old Flint man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase while driving nearly 150 miles per hour, according to Grand Blanc Township police. Authorities said a police officer spotted two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475 late Wednesday, Aug. 17.
MLive.com
Grandma's House has its grand opening in Flint
Grandma’s House Family Involvement Center Grand Opening in Flint. Booths for supports classes and general information sit outside of a building during the grand opening of Grandma's House Family Involvement Center on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The center will provide individual, group and family counseling as well as substance use recovery coaching for parents.
This 1978 Firebird Formula 400, with all original parts, is staying in one Grand Blanc family
FLINT, MI – It’s uncommon to see an “original survivor” at a classic car show. Many of the classic cars on display have had engine upgrades, revamped interiors and newer radios. But this 1978 Pontiac Firebird Formula 400 breaks the mold. It’s never been altered –...
Additional victims likely in case of former school administrator charged with CSC, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Authorities say a former principal, coach, and teacher accused of criminal sexual conduct preyed on the most vulnerable young people and are now asking anyone who may have been victimized by him to come forward. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a news conference Wednesday, Aug....
56-Year-Old Woman Hospitalised In A Single-Car Crash In Tuscola County (Tuscola County, MI)
According to the Michigan Authorities, a 56-year-old woman from Millington, Michigan, crashed her car into a church. The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office reported [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
WNEM
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18
An old Toys R’ Us in Saginaw County is now officially a Value City Furniture store. TV5s David Custer is live in downtown Flint as the Back to the Bricks cruise continues for the second night. TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Aug. 18th. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here...
Comments / 1