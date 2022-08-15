ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Getting Back in the DJ Booth: DJ Tay James Talks Touring With Justin Bieber Again, ‘Full Circle’ Moment with ‘Essence’ Remix & Why ‘DJs Are the Best A&Rs’

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

As clubs have been reopening and shows have been resuming across the country after a year-and-a-half long COVID-19 pandemic pause on the live music industry, Billboard is asking and touring DJs about their experience fading between spinning at home to performing back outside.

Taylor James went from not knowing much about pop music to working alongside Justin Bieber . In the mid-to-late-’00s, James and his friend ran a popular music blog in college, where the two dropped mixtapes and wrote articles proving they had their fingers on the pulse of what was hot in the industry — but at the time, he says he mostly listened to “jazz, certainly hip-hop and R&B,” and “didn’t really understand” pop as a concept.

One day, however, his blog featured a story about a young singer James had discovered singing and playing guitar on the street on YouTube, predicting that the teenager would become the “next pop star.” Two months after graduating from Hampton University in 2009, James discovered that the 15-year-old boy he christened with that title on his blog needed a touring DJ – and he’s been filling in those shoes ever since.

“They flew me out to Tulsa, Oklahoma for his second show, my first show,” the Baltimore, Md. native recalls. “I met Bieber at the airport, we put a setlist together and we just clicked right away. The show went great, he was happy, I was happy, they were happy, and that’s how it started.”

Bieber’s longtime touring DJ and A&R has spun at the top clubs in the U.S., including his Vegas residency at Zouk Nightclub, and has “been around the world three times” while currently on his fourth orbit thanks to the ongoing 2022 Justice World Tour. Even though he’s long past his blog days, James proves he’s still tapped into the hottest sounds, from bringing the Biebs further into the world of Afrobeats with the remix of Wizkid ’s “Essence,” featuring Tems , to teasing soon-to-be Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits like “Peaches,” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon , by playing them at private parties.

Billboard caught up with Tay James right before he embarked on the European leg of the Justice jaunt about fading between DJing and A&Ring for the pop superstar, Drake shining light on the Baltimore club sound James grew up on, and what tunes he likes to get the party started with.

Pre-pandemic, where were you spinning usually?

I was doing Highlight Room, I was spinning at Nightingale, I was spinning at 1Oak. In general, 1Oak East and West, I was doing LIV in Miami, I was DJing in New York. I was going overseas. Houston, Dallas, a little bit of Vegas.

The last party I did before the pandemic started was with Pop Smoke in London at Tape. It’s crazy. He was [such a] cool, down-to-earth kid. He was willing to learn and soak up as much information as he could. I met him by himself, not even one security guard, at a studio in London. He had no DJ. “Hey, you wanna DJ for me?” “Yeah!” Sheck Wes had him perform at Tape . It was just cool. That was my last party, it was in December.

What music were you listening to a lot during quarantine?

I was listening to a lot of pop music because I was working on pop music. When the pandemic first happened I was able to focus on being an A&R. I didn’t do any livestreams or anything like that. I just wanted to be an A&R and work on this project. It was like a new role I was being pushed in, [so] I wanted to make sure I was doing my best job.

In April 2021, you were appointed as JB’s official A&R after 12 years of being his touring DJ. What are the biggest similarities and differences of your two roles within Team JB?

Well for me, I like it — ‘cause since I’m connected to a lot of different DJs around the world, I kind of know what’s hot around the world. I know what sounds are being used, which genres are the most popular in different parts of the world. DJs are the best A&Rs because they know what music the people are listening to. They know how to make people dance, how to change the room. They know what people are listening to on a regular basis. If you can take that talent and translate it for artists, that’s where I feel like artists will do well. A lot of artists out right now don’t really have a DJ, if you look at the top ones especially in the pop world.

How have your roots/upbringing shaped the music you like to listen to and play live?

My father had the biggest record collection I’ve ever seen in my life. And he used to make mixtapes for his friends. And my brother kind of taught me the basics of DJing — like how to blend two records together. I was sneaking into clubs when I was 12, 13, trying to be a DJ. There was no YouTube back in the day, so for you to actually know how to DJ, you had to watch someone and shadow them.

Baltimore is really big for the Baltimore club sound, so that was a huge part of my childhood. [I was also experimenting with] jazz, certainly hip-hop and R&B, didn’t really know about pop music at all. Old-school s–t like Maxwell, Marvin Gaye, anything my dad was listening to. Diddy was the man. Biggie is my favorite rapper to this day, like any other East Coaster.

Did you perform at any virtual events during quarantine?

With Bieber, we did Tiny Desk. We did Journals live on TikTok, which is crazy.

What was the first live music event after quarantine that you attended as a fan?

I think it was Coachella, even though that was like a year later. Doja Cat was so good, she’s a superstar. Daniel Caesar, Bieber hopped out for that. Saw The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia, that was dope. I didn’t really go to any other live events because we were so busy doing our own shit.

What was the first live music event after quarantine that you performed at as a DJ?

I remember we started throwing those We the Band parties, and that’s kind of how I got back into DJing. Because at one point, I thought maybe me being an A&R is where I’m transitioning to because all DJing kind of stopped. And I was getting ready to be content with that. And then I ended up DJing a private party and I’m like, “Oh, I still love this. I can’t give this up.” As the world started to open back up, a lot of my bookings started to come back in strong. And then that with the music I was working on, it was kind of all intertwined. That’s how I was able to get my Vegas residency.

What’s the vibe you like to curate for those?

Even during the pandemic and post-pandemic, we just wanted to create a community. I felt like people now, when you go to a party or go to the club, you want to be comfortable in that environment. And that’s what we started doing with these events: It was invite only, RSVP through an email, you’d get the invite, they’re COVID tested outside, come in and go and have an experience. You don’t know who’s gonna pull up. You don’t know who’s gonna be there, who’s gonna perform. When the world opened up, we were able to do more and to the point now where I just DJ my own parties. If I want to DJ, I’ll just throw my own party.

Are there any songs you were listening to/spinning at home that you were excited to play for a live audience?

When we did the “Essence” remix , it was during the shutdown. That was one of my favorite records during that time. I was listening to it nonstop, and then going on vacation and coming up with the remix while we were on vacation; it was one of a kind. That’s when everything comes full circle: As a DJ, I get put onto a record, I love the record, I play the record at my parties — and then it’s like, “Hey, I have an idea. Let’s do a remix.” That’s how it all comes full circle.

Did you have any worries that certain songs or albums might be considered “too old” because it came out during the pandemic?

Not with that record — because at the time, when that record really peaked, the world opened back up.

What are some of the newer songs or albums that you’ve been hyped to play?

I really like this Drake album. I like it because it has elements of Baltimore club, I really like Black Coffee. I like when artists do something that makes them vulnerable. I like when they can try new ideas and it’s not their regular sound. I love Brent Faiyaz’s new project. I love Griselda, I’m good friends with Westside Gunn. Yebba, love Yebba, she’s great. In Afrobeats, love Wizkid, Omah Lay. Khruangbin.

What are you looking forward to during your future sets/Where do you wanna perform next?

Next year, I’m going overseas. I’m excited for traveling to Europe and going back to Australia, South Africa. I do a lot of DJing in Asia, like Japan, Jakarta.

You and the rest of We the Band traveled the first half of the year with JB for the North American leg of the Justice Tour. What was the biggest adjustment for you when it came to going back on the road?

I was so used to being on the road that when we finally got a break break, it was like, “All right, cool, I gotta get going back on the road.” I feel like now being older – I started touring at 22 and I’m 35 now – it’s just like riding a bike. Just making sure you have your airlines’ SkyMiles, you pack properly, pack the right bag, have all your travel necessities – passport, TSA PreCheck, all of that – to make sure you just move smoothly. I love traveling, I love seeing the world, … and I love DJing, I love touching people, I love making people dance. It’s really the most addictive drug, it’s doing something and seeing how you change people.

[But] my first gig right after the pandemic, it was in Houston. I could tell like, “Man, I gotta knock this rust off.” I was nervous, not nervous, but I just had to get back into the swing of this. So once I did that party, I hit my homeboys that owned the club and I was like, “Hey, I need you to book me just so I can knock some of this dust off.” When I started doing that and Vegas is when I started to get back into the swing of things.

What record are you most proud of A&Ring, and why?

I would say “Peaches.” I wouldn’t say I directly A&Red “Stay,” but I connected Justin to The Kid LAROI and I put them together, and that ended up going into the making of “Unstable” and then making “Stay.” I just want to say I’m a part of the DNA of for sure “Peaches,” I love “Ghost,” I love “Essence,” I love certain records for the story behind the record. “Peaches” has a story behind it. We were listening to this song in our private parties and we knew this was going to be something. Say I’m doing a private party with Justin, we might play new music for that crowd and see what people like.

Which songs/records/genres have been making a huge splash this summer, in your opinion? And who or what should music lovers be paying attention to that might not be getting a whole lot of buzz right now, but could potentially pop off later?

In the reggaetón world, that kid Rauw Alejandro. Next level. He’s like Chris Brown of reggaetón. By the way, I love the Bad Bunny album, probably one of the best albums that came out. It’s crazy. D-Block Europe, I love D-Block Europe. Dope. [Amapiano] is the new sound, it’s a vibe, it makes you feel good. I like listening to stuff like that. It’s different, new.

Check out Tay James’ playlist for Billboard below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Jelly Roll Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to New LP ‘Ballads of the Broken’

Singer and rapper Jelly Roll rises to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated Aug. 20), leading as the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time thanks to his new album, Ballads of the Broken. The LP, released via Bailee & Buddy/Broken Bow/BMG/BBMG, debuts at No. 166 on the Billboard 200 with 8,000 equivalent album units earned in the Aug. 5-11 tracking week, according to Luminate. It’s his third entry on the chart, after A Beautiful Disaster (No. 97 peak) and Self Medicated (No. 110), both in 2020. The Nashville native became a Hot 100 First-Timer in July...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Anitta & Missy Elliott Team Up For Vibrant Funk Track ‘Lobby’: Watch the Video

Anitta and Missy Elliott have brought their highly anticipated collaboration to life, officially releasing the single and music video for “Lobby” via Warner Records Thursday (Aug. 18). The new collaboration, produced by Ryan Tedder, is an English-language funk and disco fusion with the flirtatious chorus “kiss me from the roof to the lobby.” Missy joins the track with her rap verses. “Lobby” comes on the heels of Anitta’s Maluma-assisted “El Que Espera,” both of which form part of Anitta’s Versions of Me Deluxe album set for Aug. 25. “I wanted Missy on a song, but I never thought that would be possible,”...
MUSIC
Billboard

Camilo & Grupo Firme Gift Fans New Banda Anthem ‘Alaska’: Watch the Music Video

Camilo and Grupo Firme have gifted fans a new banda anthem that, at its core, is a heartbreak song. Powered by traditional banda instruments such as the tuba and accordion, “Alaska” is the Colombian artist and the Mexican group’s first joint effort. The track — which really thrives on a play on words à la Camilo — arrived alongside a music video directed by singer-songwriter Evaluna (also Camilo’s wife). In it, Evaluna becomes the designated driver to Camilo and the Firme crew as they sing their sorrows away while taking more than a few tequila shots. Ahead of the track’s release Thursday...
MUSIC
Billboard

BTS Surpasses Justin Bieber in YouTube Subscribers, Becomes Second Artist to Reach 70 Million Mark

Congratulations, ARMY: You’ve just helped BTS reach 70 million YouTube subscribers, surpassing Justin Bieber to become the second most followed artist page on the streaming platform. The seven-piece boyband is now also the second act to achieve this milestone number, following fellow K-pop phenomenon BLACKPINK, who have 76.5 million subscribers. Made up of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, BTS is also boasts a whopping six videos to have reached the coveted one billion views landmark. Videos that have reached that milestone include “Dynamite,” “DNA” and “IDOL.” BLACKPINK — comprised of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — have...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: DJ Khaled, Drake & Lil Baby’s ‘Staying Alive’ Debuts in Hot 100’s Top Five

The biggest Billboard Hot 100 hitmakers of their day, the Bee Gees landed perhaps their signature chart-topper in 1978 with the Saturday Night Fever-soundtracking strutter “Stayin’ Alive.” Nearly 45 years later, the song returns to the charts via three of the most regular chart presences of their own time: lead artist DJ Khaled, with feature appearances from Drake and Lil Baby. Of course, the star trio’s “Staying Alive” is not really a cover of the Bee Gees’ disco classic, but rather a moody trap jam — linked to the ’70s smash only by its title and Drake’s “ah, ah, ah, ah,...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears, Slams ‘Clown’ Kevin Federline: ‘Leave Her the F–k Alone’

Federline recently claimed his and the pop star's two sons refused to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari. Nicki Minaj is not having it with Britney Spears‘ ex-husband Kevin Federline. During the Tuesday (Aug. 16) episode of her live Queen Radio show, the 39-year-old rapper slammed the former backup dancer for his recent claims that the two children he shares with Spears are avoiding their mother in recent months, calling him everything from a “clown” to a coward.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Confessions of An Almost Pop Star, by Pia Toscano

Since finishing a surprising ninth place on American Idol back in 2011 after starting out as a season 10 favorite, Pia Toscano has gone through a series of false starts in the music industry, including watching “Heart Attack” — which she recorded for Interscope — get released by Demi Lovato instead and become a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. She’s continued to work as a singer in the years since, and her path has led to the upcoming release of her debut album, I’m Good, due Oct. 14, and lead single “Walk Through the Fire,” co-written by...
MUSIC
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Scores Highest Debut on Australia’s Chart With ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is the super freaky debut on Australia’s singles chart, as it bows at No. 4 for the fastest start this week. “Super Freaky Girl” is the Trinidadian rapper’s first solo release since 2019’s “Megatron,” and her first ARIA Top 10 single since 2014’s “Bed of Lies,” which peaked at No. 7. The fresh track samples the late Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” and is lifted from Minaj’s forthcoming fifth studio album. Its strong first week isn’t enough to topple Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” which returns to the summit, up 2-1, for a seventh non-consecutive week atop...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Wizkid
Person
Pop Smoke
Person
Taylor James
Billboard

Rosalia Is Heartbroken but Living Life in ‘Despecha’: Here Are the Lyrics Translated to English

Last month, Rosalía dropped her first-ever mambo coined “Despechá,” produced by Chris Jedi and Gaby Music. The electro-merengue and mambo fusion, about a girl who’s hitting the club with her friends to get over a heartbreak, was inspired by the music of Dominican artists Juan Luis Guerra, Omega and Fefita La Grande. “There are many ways to be Despechá. In this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets,” she expressed in a statement. With this new single, which Rosalía first teased on tour, the Spanish singer earned her second top 10 on Tropical Airplay,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lizzo Impersonates Harry Styles & Celebrates Being ‘At The Top of The Charts’ Together in Hilarious TikTok: Watch

These past couple weeks have been a very special time for one of pop music’s cutest friendships. World renowned besties Lizzo and Harry Styles have been ruling the Billboard Hot 100 chart together with their respective No. 1 singles “About Damn Time” and “As It Was” since both were released in April — something the “Truth Hurts” singer just celebrated in a TikTok, in which she hilariously impersonates her famous friend. In the Wednesday (Aug. 17) TikTok video, Lizzo first zooms in on a photo of Styles and mimics his low voice and English accent while saying: “Look at us being...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Chris Martin Duets With Pianist With One Hand, Calls Her Original ‘One of the Best Songs Ever Written’

Chris Martin surprised a fellow songwriter Wednesday with a private duet on her original song. “I literally dissolved and went to songwriter heaven when this happened. I love you chris martin,” musician Victoria Canal tweeted, sharing video of the encounter. In the clip, Canal — who happens to have just one hand — performs her original track “Swan Song” on the piano while the Coldplay frontman leans against the back of the instrument and sings along. “Who knows how long we’ve got?/ As long as I am breathing/ I know it’s not too late to love,” he croons with Canal before declaring,...
MUSIC
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Taylor Swift Soundtrack Song? Vote!

Taylor Swift has added “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” and “Message in a Bottle (Taylor’s Version)” to her long list of soundtrack contributions by including the tracks in the new animated movie DC League of Super-Pets. The unveiling of the 1989-era single “Bad Blood” was a particular surprise when it was announced by Super-Pets star The Rock on social media, considering Swift has yet to drop her re-recording of the full album yet or let Swifties hear the new version of the smash outside the confines of a movie theater. Back in March, the superstar also surprised fans with the news that she’d...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Dj#Club Music#Music Industry#Live Events#Hampton University
Billboard

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts

Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
MUSIC
Billboard

Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award and Perform Live at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award and perform live at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which are set to air Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Foo Fighters were the recipients of the Global Icon Award last year. Lady Gaga won a similar award in 2000. Hers was dubbed the MTV Tricon Award. The Global Icon Award, which the VMAs imported from MTV’s Europe Music Awards (EMAs), “celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark...
NEWARK, NJ
Billboard

Watch J-Pop Singer/Songwriter Motohiro Hata’s English-Language ‘Trick Me’ Lyric Video

J-pop singer-songwriter Motohiro Hata digitally released the English-language version of his song “Trick Me,” along with the accompanying lyric video. The track, originally released in April, was featured in a collaborative campaign for the Japanese fashion company United Arrows’ “green label relaxing” brand. The English version could only be heard in stores around the country and was only included in the fan club-exclusive CDs until now. The lyric video was helmed by up-and-coming Japanese visual artist Aonisai Takada, and the striking, stylish visuals express the lyrics as vividly flashing neon lights. More from BillboardAdo Dominates Top Three Slots on Japan Hot 100 -- A Chart FirstPerfume Talk In-Person Shows, Latest Album 'PLASMA' & More: 'Our Purpose in Life Is to Perform Live'Johnny's WEST Debuts at No. 1, GENERATIONS From EXILE TRIBE at No. 2 on Japan Hot 100
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

BLACKPINK Is Teaming Up With YouTube to Launch ‘Pink Venom’ Challenge

BLINKS, get ready to dance. In celebration of their upcoming music video for “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK is inviting fans to take part in the #PinkVenomChallenge with a special countdown livestream starting Thursday (Aug. 18) at 11 p.m. ET via the girl group’s official YouTube channel. Once BLACKPINK drops the highly anticipated music video on 12 a.m. ET Friday (Aug. 19), BLINKS can head to YouTube Shorts to join the #PinkVenomChallenge. Fans worldwide can participate by creating and sharing their best dance moves from the “Pink Venom” music video on Shorts, and adding the hashtag #PinkVenomChallenge to the caption. The #PinkVenomChallenge will run...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Demi Lovato Talks Rocking Into Her Third Decade on ‘GMA’: ‘It’s a Milestone’

Demi Lovato is feeling lots of gratitude as she gears up to celebrate her 30th birthday on Saturday (Aug. 20). The singer shared her positive vibes with the Good Morning America audience on Friday (Aug. 19) when she stopped by as part of the morning news show’s Summer Concert Series to talk about her just-released eighth studio album, Holy Fvck and rocking into her third decade. “I’m grateful to be turning 30,” the singer said. “It’s a milestone, and I feel like I’m more sure of myself, so I’m welcoming it.” Her enthusiasm showed through during amped performances of the pop-punk...
MUSIC
Billboard

Madonna Rings in 64th Birthday With Wild Italian Vacation: ‘Birthday Kisses With My Side Bi—es’

Bi—, she’s Madonna! On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Madonna celebrated her 64th birthday with a sassy post on social media. “Birthday kisses with my side bi—es,” the icon captioned the video in which she twirls around in a long blue-and-white patterned dress, remarking, “It’s my birthday week and I’m weak for my love” while “That’s Amore” plays in the background. Later, she parties in the backseat of a limo, popping champagne and seductively kissing the two female friends on either side of her before quipping, “I left my baby mama at home and I’m sitting here with my side bi—es! We ridin’...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Bad Bunny Tops 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards Finalists: Complete List

Puerto Rican hitmaker Bad Bunny leads the list of finalists for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, with a staggering 23 nods across 13 categories. (The only other artist to ever score that many is Ozuna in 2019.) Bad Bunny is up for artist of the year, tour of the year, Hot Latin Songs artist of the year, male, and top Latin album of the year for his chart-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti, which is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week for an eighth nonconsecutive frame on top. Following Bad Bunny is Colombian star Karol G...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy