Lancaster, CA

ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
Lancaster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CNN

Video released of fatal shooting at youth football game in Texas

The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas, Texas, has turned himself in, police said. Video from the scene shows a man apparently arguing with referees when several people begin fighting on another section of the field. In the video, it cannot be determined who fired the shots. CNN’s Ed Lavandera has more.
DALLAS, TX
Whiskey Riff

Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting

A few days ago, former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, turned himself in for murder after a deadly shooting a youth football game. As more details emerge, we now know that Aqib may have been responsible for starting the altercation that resulted in the death of coach Mike Hickmon. An opposing coach that was coaching during the game went on Jason Whitlock’s show, and recalled the tragic incident: “Aqib incited the whole uproar. The game would’ve never been […] The post Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LANCASTER, TX
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
CBS Denver

Fmr. Broncos LB Gradishar not selected to Pro Football HOF

Former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar will have to wait another year to hear his name called for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It was announced on Wednesday that Gradishar was not selected as one of the senior candidates. The 3 senior finalists are Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley. Gradishar played for the Broncos from 19074-83. He was the leader of the "Orange Crush" defense that eventually led Denver to it's first Super Bowl appearance in 1977. During his 10-year career, Gradishar was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year once and was a 7-time Pro Bowler. He totaled over 2-thousand tackles in his 10 seasons which still stands as a franchise record and may never be broken. Two former Broncos coaches, Mike Shanahan and Dan  Reeves are finalists for 2023 Hall of Fame class. 
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Michael Irvin, Cowboys Cheerleader Photo Going Viral

It's good to be Michael Irvin. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver took a pretty special photo on Wednesday night. Irvin, one of the best wide receivers in NFL history, took a photo with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. "A break from 5,6,7,8...with 8️⃣8️⃣," the DCC wrote.
DALLAS, TX

