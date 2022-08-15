Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL・
Awful Announcing
Witnesses claim Aqib Talib started brawl that led to shooting death of youth football coach
WFAA (ABC Dallas affiliate) has obtained new video of the moments before the deadly shooting. According to Lopez, “Witnesses say a person wearing a hat and white sneakers in the video is former NFL cornerback, Aqib Talib. They say he walked across the field first to the opposing side.”
NFL・
A Texas youth football coach was killed during a fight over the game's score, witnesses told police
A Texas youth football coach was killed during an argument about the score of a game, witnesses told police according to court documents. Witnesses said that Yaqub Talib pulled out a handgun and shot Michael Hickmon, 43, during a fight about the score at the youth contest Saturday night in Lancaster, Texas, according to a police affidavit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video released of fatal shooting at youth football game in Texas
The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas, Texas, has turned himself in, police said. Video from the scene shows a man apparently arguing with referees when several people begin fighting on another section of the field. In the video, it cannot be determined who fired the shots. CNN’s Ed Lavandera has more.
WATCH: Adrian Peterson Delivers Vicious Knockout Punch to Opponent During Training Session
Adrian Peterson used to pack quite a punch out of the backfield when he was a running back in the NFL. Now, he’s quite literally packing a punch when stepping inside the boxing ring. Peterson’s boxing training appears to be going quite well. Recently, a video of the former...
Luke Knox cause of death updates — Brother of Buffalo Bills star and FIU player dies suddenly aged 22
THE brother of Buffalo Bills star Dawson Knox, Florida International University linebacker Luke Knox has died at the age of 22. The college football player's sudden death was announced by FIU on Thursday. "We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program,"...
Brother of NFL Star Accused Of Killing Youth Football Coach Over Game
Police in Texas say that Yaqub Talib — the brother of ex-NFL star Aqib Talib — turned himself in on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Family of Youth Football Coach killed in Texas want Aqib Talib arrested and charged
Aqib Talib was present at the shooting that left youth football coach Mike Hickmon dead. Talib’s brother Yaqub was the person that pulled the trigger shooting Hickmon five times, but the family wants Aqib arrested as well. His friends say they want everyone involved in the fight before Coach...
Suspect accused of shooting a coach during a Dallas-area youth football game turns himself in
The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas turned himself in Monday, police said.
Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting
A few days ago, former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, turned himself in for murder after a deadly shooting a youth football game. As more details emerge, we now know that Aqib may have been responsible for starting the altercation that resulted in the death of coach Mike Hickmon. An opposing coach that was coaching during the game went on Jason Whitlock’s show, and recalled the tragic incident: “Aqib incited the whole uproar. The game would’ve never been […] The post Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fmr. Broncos LB Gradishar not selected to Pro Football HOF
Former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar will have to wait another year to hear his name called for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It was announced on Wednesday that Gradishar was not selected as one of the senior candidates. The 3 senior finalists are Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley. Gradishar played for the Broncos from 19074-83. He was the leader of the "Orange Crush" defense that eventually led Denver to it's first Super Bowl appearance in 1977. During his 10-year career, Gradishar was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year once and was a 7-time Pro Bowler. He totaled over 2-thousand tackles in his 10 seasons which still stands as a franchise record and may never be broken. Two former Broncos coaches, Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves are finalists for 2023 Hall of Fame class.
Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Brian Baldinger breaks down film of Broncos WR Brandon Johnson
Even before starting wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a season-ending ACL injury, undrafted rookie receiver Brandon Johnson had been turning heads at Denver Broncos training camp this summer. With Patrick now sidelined, Johnson has a real opportunity to make the 53-man roster, and he’s taking advantage of it....
Look: Michael Irvin, Cowboys Cheerleader Photo Going Viral
It's good to be Michael Irvin. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver took a pretty special photo on Wednesday night. Irvin, one of the best wide receivers in NFL history, took a photo with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. "A break from 5,6,7,8...with 8️⃣8️⃣," the DCC wrote.
Fantasy football: Melvin Gordon says Broncos want Javonte Williams to be 'the guy' at RB
MIAMI, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Veteran Melvin Gordon recently told reporters that the Denver Broncos want Javonte Williams to be "the guy," which should create clarity about the team's running back situation ahead of fantasy football drafts. "I think they have a plan on what they want heading in, but...
Comments / 0