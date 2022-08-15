ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Today Show’ Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager Lines Up Next Project

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
Nearly two weeks after announcing her production company’s first project, the film adaption for Kirk Wallace Johnson’s The Feather Thief, Today Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager revealed the production company’s next project.

Variety reports that Jenna Bush Hager’s UCP will be working on a TV adoption of Jamie Ford’s best-selling novel The Many Daughters of Afong Moy. The TODAY Show co-host and also Land of Women’s Ben Spector will executive produce. This is through their first-look deal at Universal Studios Group. The story follows Dorothy Moy. She suddenly finds herself having to confront her past when her five-year-old daughter exhibits similar behavior she once had. Moy’s daughter begins remembering things from the lives of their ancestors.

“Fearing that her child is to endure the same debilitating depression that has marker her own life, Dorothy seeks radical help,” a statement also reads. “Through an experimental treatment designed to mitigate inherited trauma, Dorothy intimately connects with past generations of women in her family. As painful recollections affect her present life, Dorothy discovers that trauma isn’t the only thing she’s inherited. A stranger is searching for her in each time period. A stranger who’s loved her through all of her genetic memories.”

Jenna Bush Hager Shares Her Excitement For New Production Company’s Project

Jenna Bush Hager further spoke about the new project. “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy took my breath away,” she explains. “From the complex women to the incredible worlds, and the spanning of decades. It is a book about what we carry, and it is a book about love in a time when our world needs it more than ever. I’m honored to be part of the adapting Jamie Ford’s brilliant novel for the screen.”

Ford shared her excitement about the upcoming project. “I am beyond excited to be working with Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and UCP to develop Many Daughters in a series. Jenna comes from a long line of book lovers and is a tireless advocate for books, literature, and story. I can hardly think of anyone better to extend that passion into TV. Plus, my Chinese grandfather was an extra in Hollywood in the 30s and 40s, appearing in 300+ movies. I just know he’s smiling right now!”

Jenna Bush Hager previously teamed up with Ben Spector for his Universal Studio Group-based production company. Spector now serves as President of Film & Television.

“I’m looking forward to building this new company with Ben at the helm,” Jenna Bush Hager previously stated. “He brings decades of experience, empathy and a shared loved of literature to the team. Getting to know Ben over the last few months, I’ve been in awe of his experience, prowess and desire to create meaningful work.”

