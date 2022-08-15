ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Massis Kabob Opening First Brick-and-Mortar in Glendale

By Joey Reams
 3 days ago

After 46 years of living in shopping centers, Massis Kabob is finally ready to expand into its first brick-and-mortar in Glendale , located at 301 S. Glendale Ave .

The family-owned restaurant will open its first stand-alone location in the former home of Conroy’s Flowers on Saturday, August 27 at noon. This will immediately become the company’s largest facility, featuring 3,500 square feet of dining space. Since 1976, Massis Kabob has been serving Mediterranean food from several malls across Los Angeles County, including Westfield Malls in Culver City, Century City, Santa Anita, Sherman Oaks, and Canoga Park. The company’s original location at the Glendale Galleria will remain open.

The new brick-and-mortar proves the company is still growing after all these years. When the new restaurant opens, customers can expect the same delicious Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine found in the city’s shopping centers for nearly half a century. Some of the restaurant’s popular dishes include jumbo pita wraps and jumbo kabob plates, served with a side salad or fries, rice, and pita bread. The restaurant also offers family meal packs that can serve up to five people.

“Our concept is simple: give customers what they want and do it at affordable prices, so they keep coming back,” said founder and president Hacop “Jack” Baghdassarian . “Back in 1976, when the first Massis Kabob opened in Glendale, California, serving dinner-sized plates with high-quality meats and sides, it was a fairly new concept in “fast-food,” something we are proud to say we have perfected after 45 years of service.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYOgd_0hI0tAlq00
Photo: Official


RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Shopping Centers#Food Drink#Westfield Malls#The Glendale Galleria#Middle Eastern
Los Angeles County, CA
