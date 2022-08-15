‘Baby Boy Horry.’ Woman thought to be his mother is going to trial this October

Jennifer Sahr, the woman thought to be the mother of Baby Boy Horry , is on the October 2022 Horry County Clerk of Court trial roster. She was released on bond in 2020.

Baby Boy Horry is the nickname of the deceased baby that was found in a shopping bag outside of Conway on Dec. 4, 2008. The incident was considered a cold case for over a decade until Sahr was arrested in 2020.

The Sun News reported in 2020 that police did not give a lot of details as to how Sahr was connected with the crime, only that they arrested her based off of scientific evidence.

Earlier reporting from The Sun News also notes that a Jennifer Rickel was named to the Coastal Carolina University Dean’s list in January 2009, only a month after the Baby Boy Horry case began. Rickel, now Sahr, graduated CCU in December 2010.