ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Marisa Ramirez Shares Adorable Photo With Daughter in New York City

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKdQB_0hI0sYfp00

We may still be a few months away from the premiere of Blue Bloods’ 13th season this fall. And, the cast of the series is still working hard to bring us some exciting storylines when the police procedural drama returns to TV in October.

However, series star Marisa Ramirez is having fun with her young daughter in the meantime, hanging out at a Disney Junior event in New York City. And, the star is sharing a sweet memory from the event as she and her daughter are all smiles, posing next to a Spidey and His Amazing Friends balloon during the event.

“Thanks so much @disneyjunior for having us!!!” the Blue Bloods star exclaims in a recent Instagram post.

The adorable post features a photo of Ramirez as she hugs her young daughter in front of a Spidey And His Amazing Friends display. The smiles on their faces make it clear that the mother and daughter had a wonderful time!

“So much fun!!” Ramirez exclaims in her post. The star also notes that their time hanging out with Spidey made them instant fans!

“We will be watching #spideyandhisamazingfriends,” the Blue Bloods star says.

Marisa Ramirez And Blue Bloods Costar Donnie Wahlberg Endorse Erin Reagan For District Attorney

As we prepare to welcome the Blue Bloods crew back to our TV screens later this fall, the cast of the series has been giving us some fun sneak peeks into some significant storylines. Including a big moment for Bridget Moynahan’s character, Erin Reagan as she vies for the position of Manhattan District Attorney. And, even her Blue Bloods costars are supporting this campaign.

In a recent Instagram post, Bridget Moynahan shares a pic of a beaming Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez as they stand behind a royal blue tee sporting the words “Elect Erin Reagan for Manhattan District Attorney.”

“Looks like Erin Reagan has another solid endorsement!” Bridget Moynahan exclaims on a recent Twitter post.

As fans of the hit CBS TV series know, Donnie Wahlberg’s Blue Bloods character, New York City Detective Danny Reagan, is the brother of Moynahan’s character, Erin. So, it’s no surprise, really that Danny (or Wahlberg, even) would be supporting Erin Reagan’s bid for DA!

And, Marisa Ramirez’s character, Maria Baez, partner to Danny Reagan would no doubt lend her support as well! After all, the partners get along exceptionally well. This, of course, suggests that their beliefs align quite well…even when it comes to political issues…such as who is running for Manhattan DA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray Reveals First Look at Janko in Season 13

Blue Bloods officially kicked off filming for its 13th season this week, and in celebration of that, many of our favorite series stars are taking to social media to give fans their first sneak peek at their beloved characters. Hopping on the preview train, longtime star Vanessa Ray took to her Instagram story to give us a long-awaited reintroduction to her character Eddie Janko.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Gives Rare Look at Her Family in Sweet New Post

Abigail Hawk of Blue Bloods will share moments from her life, but she’s offering up a rare look at her family in this recent post. Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker, part of Frank Reagan’s “inner circle” of advisers, lets us see her two sons at play. She simply titles the post filled with photos and videos “Sonshine.” It’s probably a play on the visual outdoors looks and her boys.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice Curious Detail About One Character

Have you ever watched a show like Blue Bloods and wondered if you’d missed a clue about a character on there? It might have happened with this show or another one that you love to watch. Well, when it comes to one specific recurring character on the CBS police drama, some fans are asking questions. Which one is this confusing situation being asked about right now? It revolves around Archbishop Kevin Kearns, played by the magnificent Stacy Keach. We take a closer look at what fans are curious about through a thread on Reddit.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Wahlberg
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Marisa Ramirez
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Blue Bloods#Includin
102.5 The Bone

Coroner confirms actor James Caan’s cause of death

LOS ANGELES — Cardiac issues led to the death of legendary actor James Caan, according to a report released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, “The Godfather” actor died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease at age 82, People magazine reported, noting that Caan also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, as well as congestive heart failure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1

This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Posts Sweet Birthday Photo From Her Daughter

On Friday, forever young classic TV star Maureen McCormick of The Brady Bunch celebrated her 66th birthday. The actress happened to share a photo on Twitter of a rainbow. It’s quite pretty and McCormick comments that it was sent to her by her daughter, Natalie. Well, she also offers words of thanks for the many well-wishes she’s received from fans. Take a look at what McCormick posted online.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

544K+
Followers
58K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy