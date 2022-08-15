ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trucker sentenced for smuggling $2.5 million worth of meth through Whatcom into Canada

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

A Canadian trucker was sentenced to four years in prison for smuggling more than $2.5 million of methamphetamine from the U.S. into Canada through a Whatcom County border crossing.

Sarbjit Chahal of Surrey, B.C., was arrested Nov. 18, 2018, at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing in Blaine after a Canada Border Services Agency screening of Chahla’s Canada-bound semi truck uncovered 33 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in the driver’s cabin, a B.C. Royal Canadian Mounted Police news release Monday, Aug. 15, reported.

Health Canada confirmed that the seized illegal substance was 100% pure methamphetamine, according to the release, and Chahal was formerly charged with importing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Chahal’s trial began Nov. 22, 2021, and concluded Dec. 3, after Chahal twice took the stand in his own defense and claimed that he committed the crimes after having received death threats from an individual that asked him to act as a drug courier, according to the release.

The jury convicted Chahal on both counts, and he was sentenced in New Westminster Supreme Court to four years for importing controlled substances and 30 months for possession, according to the release, which added that the two sentences will be served concurrently.

“We are committed to ensuring Canada’s continued security and prosperity, and the success of this joint operation demonstrates the effectiveness of the CBSA-RCMP Joint Border Strategy of detecting, preventing, denying and disrupting criminal exploitation of Canada’s borders,” Superintendent Bert Ferreira, officer in charge of the B.C. RCMP Federal Serious & Organized Crime Border Integrity Program, said in the release .

A gram of methamphetamine, on average, sells for $80, according to bedrockrecoverycenter.com , meaning the 33 kilograms Chahal was transporting could be worth more than $2.5 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8OZL_0hI0rNAr00
