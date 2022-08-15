Read full article on original website
Despite the majestic connotations of kings and queens dancing in remarkable ballrooms and dining in heavenly chambers, castles haven’t always been enchanting, and sometimes not even comfortable. As architectural historian Meredith Cohen shared in a recent YouTube video for AD, most medieval castles were defensive structures, designed to keep enemies out and those inside safe. And there’s no better place to see this than at Predjama Castle in Slovenia, the largest cave castle in the world, according to Guinness World Records.
There are few more universally appreciated moments in design than a dramatic before-and-after reveal—especially when the home in question is an 18th-century Sicilian palace. Palazzo Castelluccio was built by the region’s most prominent patriarch, Marquis di Lorenzo del Castelluccio, in 1782, following the devastating earthquake that struck nearly a century earlier. It may have been a tragic natural disaster that destroyed much of the city, but the quake forced the people of Sicily to rebuild their beloved homes, cafés, and government buildings, which essentially ushered in a new wave of architectural styles. Most of the reconstruction took on a heavy Baroque look, but del Castelluccio opted for a neoclassical appearance for his family’s new home. Centuries later, Palazzo Castelluccio is still a gleaming testimony to classic Sicilian architecture and the city’s appreciation for all things decorative arts. And the story of how it stayed that way is chronicled in ACC Art Books’s A Palace in Sicily: A Palace Restored.
