Read full article on original website
Related
In ‘overwhelming’ scene, Staten Island firefighter injured in blaze is released from hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As firefighter Dominic Ventolora was released from Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) on Wednesday, days after suffering a serious injury while battling a house fire, he placed his hand on his heart in what he later described as an “overwhelming” sense of gratitude.
See the first images of the husky dogs since their rescue from Staten Island lot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just weeks ago, two dozen huskies were living in such decrepit conditions within a Tompkinsville lot that one of the puppies died, according to authorities, while others were in poor health. Now, in the hands of the ASPCA, the dogs are getting a new chance...
New York City introduces antibody prescriptions at COVID-19 test sites
New York City is expanding COVID-19 testing and treatment efforts, launching mobile sites where testers can be prescribed medication to treat COVID-19 right after receiving test results.
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 19, 2022: Dr. Ira Pisetzner, owned Manor Road Dental Practice
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Dr. Ira Pisetzner, 84, died peacefully at Vi at Lakeside Village Care Center in Lantana, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Ira was born on Nov. 19, 1937 to Michael and Yetta Pisetzner of Manhattan. The family moved to Castleton Corners in 1940. Ira graduated from Curtis High School and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Wagner College and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from New York University School of Dentistry. Following graduation, Ira served two years as a captain in the US Army Dental Corps at Fort Jackson, Columbia, South Carolina. He then opened his private dental practice on Manor Road in Castleton Corners in 1965 and maintained the practice for 47 years. While practicing dentistry with a skillful and gentle touch, Ira put his patients at ease by sharing jokes from his broad repertoire. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Swimming ‘not recommended’ at Staten Island beach due to water quality, city says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Citing “inadequate water quality,” Notify NYC, the city’s official emergency notification system, issued a beach advisory for two locations on Thursday, including one on Staten Island. The advisory cautions residents not to swim or wade at Wolfe’s Pond Beach in Prince’s Bay...
NYC Office Assistant Accused of Stealing $4M for Wedding, Plastic Surgery, Jimmy Choos
An office assistant working for a New York City business management firm handling clients in the entertainment industry is accused of pilfering more than $4 million then spending it on cosmetic surgery, travel, amusement park tickets, parties, “luxury items from Jimmy Choo,” and her own wedding, according to a complaint unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Carmen “Millie” Miranda, 50, was hired as an account manager at the unnamed firm in 2013, the complaint states. She soon added herself as an authorized user on two credit cards belonging to a client, used two cards issued to another client’s employees, and passed checks improperly drawn on clients’ accounts, the feds say. The alleged scam came to an end in January, when the firm’s owner was told by a bank that one of his clients’ accounts was overdrawn. When he reviewed a pending check, he realized it had been written from another client’s account and that his signature had been forged. Miranda faces one count each of wire fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.Read it at Department of Justice
Fact Check: Is A ‘Serial Killer Hunting’ In Hudson Valley, New York?
Multiple reports on social media say a "serial killer or abductor" is "currently hunting" across the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the City Middletown, New York Police Department took to Facebook to report on social media posts claiming on "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Middletown." Fact Check:...
Fire hits vacant Grossinger's hotel, once a Catskills jewel that became 'Dirty Dancing' inspiration
Firefighters who responded to the scene had to cut through a gate and were hampered by overgrowth and concrete barriers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Infestation continues! Video shows hundreds of spotted lanternflies covering Staten Island tree
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Islander was on a walk with his dog when he noticed a shocking sight: Hundreds of spotted lanternflies snaking up a tree on Boundary Avenue in Midland Beach. The invasive pest, while now common on Staten Island, gave Charles Pulci pause. “I was...
Jersey Proud: Candles lit across Little Silver to honor girl who died in 2017
The Little Silver community lit candles at their doorsteps this week to honor a young girl who died five years ago.
Thinking about becoming an NYPD officer? Exam registration is now open.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you are considering becoming a cop, the registration period for the NYPD exam is now open. The registration runs from Aug. 10 to Sept. 30, and the exam is free of charge, according to a flyer posted on the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct Twitter page.
News 12
Guide: How to dispose of prescription medicines in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Have you ever needed to dispose of prescription medicines, but didn’t know how?. If the pill bottle is empty, remove the label, or black out your personal information, and recycle it. But if there is medication left over, you’ll want to dispose of it in a special place.
Hazlet, NJ man breaks into father’s home, commits patricide, wounds his aunt
A Hazlet Township man has been arrested and charged with allegedly committing patricide at his father's home. The horrifying details of the Hazlet man murdering his own father have been announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 43-year-old Ernest K....
Polio concerns grow in New York over new CDC report
The most recent polio case was reported in June, but a new CDC study says it had been circulating in New York since at least April.
Police in NYC seize trucks being used to sell cannabis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. […]
Brooklyn Man Dropped Victim Off At Home, Later Returned and Shot Him Twice in Face
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a...
1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac
One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
Staten Island obituaries for August 18, 2022: Barbara Ann DeMayo, teacher, school safety officer, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Barbara Ann DeMayo, 90, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, at Croasdaile Village, Durham, North Carolina. Barbara was a native Staten Islander, born on Feb. 20, 1932, to Eugene and Katherine T. (McDermott) Daly of Stapleton. She attended PS 14 and Curtis High School, where she was a student-athlete, lettering in four sports. She worked for the AT&T telephone company before marrying Francesco (Frank) J. DeMayo, Sr., also of Stapleton. Barbara was active in many of the Island parochial schools. She taught CCD at Immaculate Conception and Physical Education at many Island schools, including Immaculate Conception Grammar School, St Pauls, Our Lady Queen of Peace, and Our Lady Star of the Sea, while working part-time at the Community National Bank in Fox Hills. The Board of Education later employed Barbara, Office of School Safety, NYPD. She worked at many schools, including New Dorp and Tottenville High Schools, I.S.7, and PS 1, where she was known as Officer Barbie. Read the full obituary on SILive.
Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
Woman killed in Bronx pool by falling tree identified
Authorities said 59-year-old Donna Douglas lived at the River Terrace Apartments on Palisades Avenue in the Riverdale section, where the tree feel into the private pool just after 1:30 p.m.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1