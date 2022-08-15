ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 19, 2022: Dr. Ira Pisetzner, owned Manor Road Dental Practice

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Dr. Ira Pisetzner, 84, died peacefully at Vi at Lakeside Village Care Center in Lantana, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Ira was born on Nov. 19, 1937 to Michael and Yetta Pisetzner of Manhattan. The family moved to Castleton Corners in 1940. Ira graduated from Curtis High School and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Wagner College and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from New York University School of Dentistry. Following graduation, Ira served two years as a captain in the US Army Dental Corps at Fort Jackson, Columbia, South Carolina. He then opened his private dental practice on Manor Road in Castleton Corners in 1965 and maintained the practice for 47 years. While practicing dentistry with a skillful and gentle touch, Ira put his patients at ease by sharing jokes from his broad repertoire. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
NYC Office Assistant Accused of Stealing $4M for Wedding, Plastic Surgery, Jimmy Choos

An office assistant working for a New York City business management firm handling clients in the entertainment industry is accused of pilfering more than $4 million then spending it on cosmetic surgery, travel, amusement park tickets, parties, “luxury items from Jimmy Choo,” and her own wedding, according to a complaint unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Carmen “Millie” Miranda, 50, was hired as an account manager at the unnamed firm in 2013, the complaint states. She soon added herself as an authorized user on two credit cards belonging to a client, used two cards issued to another client’s employees, and passed checks improperly drawn on clients’ accounts, the feds say. The alleged scam came to an end in January, when the firm’s owner was told by a bank that one of his clients’ accounts was overdrawn. When he reviewed a pending check, he realized it had been written from another client’s account and that his signature had been forged. Miranda faces one count each of wire fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.Read it at Department of Justice
Police in NYC seize trucks being used to sell cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. […]
1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac

One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
Staten Island obituaries for August 18, 2022: Barbara Ann DeMayo, teacher, school safety officer, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Barbara Ann DeMayo, 90, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, at Croasdaile Village, Durham, North Carolina. Barbara was a native Staten Islander, born on Feb. 20, 1932, to Eugene and Katherine T. (McDermott) Daly of Stapleton. She attended PS 14 and Curtis High School, where she was a student-athlete, lettering in four sports. She worked for the AT&T telephone company before marrying Francesco (Frank) J. DeMayo, Sr., also of Stapleton. Barbara was active in many of the Island parochial schools. She taught CCD at Immaculate Conception and Physical Education at many Island schools, including Immaculate Conception Grammar School, St Pauls, Our Lady Queen of Peace, and Our Lady Star of the Sea, while working part-time at the Community National Bank in Fox Hills. The Board of Education later employed Barbara, Office of School Safety, NYPD. She worked at many schools, including New Dorp and Tottenville High Schools, I.S.7, and PS 1, where she was known as Officer Barbie. Read the full obituary on SILive.
Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
