ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvin, CA

Victim of deadly July stabbing identified

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sh1Mj_0hI0qBXw00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead in July on the side of the road in the Arvin area died from multiple stab wounds and his death is a homicide, coroner’s officials said Monday.

Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco was found dead the evening of July 22 on the shoulder of Buena Vista Boulevard, west of North Comanche Drive, officials said.

Anyone with information on his death is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for woman, last spoke with family on June 9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Jackie Ruth White, 58, according to the office. White is six-feet tall and weighs 190-pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. White has blonde-hair and blue-eyes. The office said White last spoke with family on June 9 and it […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

$16K reward offered for information on Bakersfield 3 member’s disappearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $16,000 for information that will solve the disappearance of “Bakersfield 3” member Baylee Despot. Reported missing in April 2018, Despot has not been found despite “exhaustive efforts” by sheriff’s and police investigators, police said in a news release. She’s described […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 9 years in Oildale spousal abuse shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to a felony spousal abuse charge in the shooting of a woman in Oildale has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Julio Alejandro Rodriguez, 32, had faced an attempted murder charge before accepting a plea agreement last month. He was sentenced Wednesday. On July […]
OILDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Arvin, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Arvin, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO K-9 dies while on duty after 'signs of distress' shown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Kern County Sheriff's Office K-9 has died after an incident in Lamont Thursday morning, said the sheriff's office. The K-9 died after he showed "signs of distress" following a foot chase of two suspects in Lamont. Around 11:10 a.m. deputies in Lamont were called...
LAMONT, CA
KMPH.com

2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties

Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

8-year-old’s drowning was an accident: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office said a young girl was found unresponsive in a pool and later died in early July was an accident. After a post-death examination the coroner’s office said the manner of 8-year-old Melody Monroe Ayon’s death was an accident and the cause of death was drowning.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Buena Vista Boulevard#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Human remains found in eastern Kern County, KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found decomposed human remains between the Mojave and Rosamond areas. Deputies were dispatched to the desert area near Sierra Highway and Backus Road to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man who died in rollover crash in June identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died in a rollover crash in the McFarland area in early June has been identified. Elvin Humberto Chacon Castro, 44, of Wasco was the operator of the vehicle that ejected him after he struck a tree and rolled over, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said […]
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

Woman, 80, killed in Taft Highway crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old woman killed when her pickup collided with a semi-truck on Taft Highway has been identified. Linda Joyce Beaty of Bakersfield died at the scene Monday when the vehicles collided at Taft Highway and Buena Vista Boulevard, according to coroner’s officials. The crash happened at about 7:24 a.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 18, 2022

The U.S. Marshals say they are asking for help to find a man wanted for violating federal parole. Marshals are looking for Emiliano Hernandez-Lombera, 32. The authorities say Hernandez-Lombera has a criminal history that includes conspiracy to distribute drugs, theft, grand theft and DUI. Hernandez-Lombera has family and residential ties...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead

One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
PALMDALE, CA
KGET

Frontier High School placed on a brief lockdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School was placed on lockdown after a man was found with a gun near the school, according to the Kern High School District. A campus supervisor found a man in the student parking lot on Thursday around 9:45 a.m. and a KHSD officer responded to the scene, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman who died after crash on White Lane identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a woman who died after a crash earlier this month. Vicki Arlene Doty, 55, was identified as the woman who died after a crash on White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. Doty was taken to a local hospital where she died. A post-death examination was conducted […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy