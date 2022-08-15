‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman Lands New Role in Peacock Series

Ron Perlman’s next big TV role has been confirmed. The former star of Sons of Anarchy joins the upcoming series Poker Face. The new series will stream exclusively on Peacock.

According to Variety, Perlman joins the cast alongside Nick Nolte, Charles Melton, and Tim Blake Nelson. These actors have joined an already star-studded ensemble cast. Natasha Lyonne leads the series. But the cast includes many other names including Adrien Brody, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Chloe Sevigny, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, S. Epatha Merkerson, Simon Helberg and Tim Meadows.

Poker Face received an order of 10 episodes from Peacock. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps right now, but reports say the show follows a procedural format that follows Lyonne’s character investigating murder cases.

Perlman’s Next Film

At 72 years old, Perlman still keeps a plenty busy schedule. He recently confirmed he also joined the cast of the upcoming film Joe Baby. Perlman will star alongside Dichen Lachman, Willa Fitzgerald, and Harvey Keitel.

Deadline broke the news and provided the film’s official synopsis. “The film based on Drew Fine’s novel centers on Lachman’s character of the same name—a ‘collector’ for a private investigator, searching for a way out of her unfulfilling and sometimes violent life. When Joe takes on a case to help the savvy daughter of a real estate mogul recover money she was conned out of, she is also approached by an unorthodox FBI Agent who is looking into the cold case murder of Joe’s hit-man father. When Joe discovers the two cases may be related, she is soon caught up in a dangerous cat-and-mouse game in which she must face her violent past in order to live another day.”

Joe Baby also stars Kelly Hu, Kenneth Choi, Corin Nemec, David Lipper, Dan Bakkedahl, and Jason London. The film is inspired by the novel series by Drew Fine.

Returning to a Fan Favorite Character

Of course, Perlman’s most famous for two major roles. His portrayal of Clay Morrow in Sons of Anarchy, and his performance in the action franchise Hellboy. He starred in two films from acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. 2004’s Hellboy and 2008’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Both films were successful and fans have begged for a third installment for years.

Perlman spoke about the potential of coming back for another installment of Hellboy to The Independent. He feels he’s getting close to being too old for such a demanding role. Although, he does still hold out hope of making fans happy.

“Am I eager to do Hellboy 3? No, I’m 71 f***ing years old,” Perlman said. “We owe this to the fans, and we should give it to them because it would be an epic conclusion. So Guillermo, if you’re reading, I’m not done pounding you to get this f***ing thing done.”