ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman Lands New Role in Peacock Series

By Alex Falls
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVJgn_0hI0pd1x00

Ron Perlman’s next big TV role has been confirmed. The former star of Sons of Anarchy joins the upcoming series Poker Face. The new series will stream exclusively on Peacock.

According to Variety, Perlman joins the cast alongside Nick Nolte, Charles Melton, and Tim Blake Nelson. These actors have joined an already star-studded ensemble cast. Natasha Lyonne leads the series. But the cast includes many other names including Adrien Brody, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Chloe Sevigny, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, S. Epatha Merkerson, Simon Helberg and Tim Meadows.

Poker Face received an order of 10 episodes from Peacock. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps right now, but reports say the show follows a procedural format that follows Lyonne’s character investigating murder cases.

Perlman’s Next Film

At 72 years old, Perlman still keeps a plenty busy schedule. He recently confirmed he also joined the cast of the upcoming film Joe Baby. Perlman will star alongside Dichen Lachman, Willa Fitzgerald, and Harvey Keitel.

Deadline broke the news and provided the film’s official synopsis. “The film based on Drew Fine’s novel centers on Lachman’s character of the same name—a ‘collector’ for a private investigator, searching for a way out of her unfulfilling and sometimes violent life. When Joe takes on a case to help the savvy daughter of a real estate mogul recover money she was conned out of, she is also approached by an unorthodox FBI Agent who is looking into the cold case murder of Joe’s hit-man father. When Joe discovers the two cases may be related, she is soon caught up in a dangerous cat-and-mouse game in which she must face her violent past in order to live another day.”

Joe Baby also stars Kelly Hu, Kenneth Choi, Corin Nemec, David Lipper, Dan Bakkedahl, and Jason London. The film is inspired by the novel series by Drew Fine.

Returning to a Fan Favorite Character

Of course, Perlman’s most famous for two major roles. His portrayal of Clay Morrow in Sons of Anarchy, and his performance in the action franchise Hellboy. He starred in two films from acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. 2004’s Hellboy and 2008’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Both films were successful and fans have begged for a third installment for years.

Perlman spoke about the potential of coming back for another installment of Hellboy to The Independent. He feels he’s getting close to being too old for such a demanding role. Although, he does still hold out hope of making fans happy.

“Am I eager to do Hellboy 3? No, I’m 71 f***ing years old,” Perlman said. “We owe this to the fans, and we should give it to them because it would be an epic conclusion. So Guillermo, if you’re reading, I’m not done pounding you to get this f***ing thing done.”

Comments / 7

Related
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’: This Underrated Detail Is Finally Getting the Appreciation It Deserves

The chosen soundtrack for any film or TV series can certainly make or break its success among audiences. A perfect example of this is the recent resurgence of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) or Metallica’s Master of Puppets on the popular streaming series Stranger Things. Sure, we are all drawn into the storyline as the Stranger Things crew battle Vecna on Netflix. But the songs certainly drive the storyline.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam to Make TV Return, And He’s Back on a Motorcycle

Nearly a decade after Sons of Anarchy came to an end, Charlie Hunnam is reportedly making a return to TV and he’s back on a motorcycle. According to Entertainment Weekly, Charlie Hunnam will be appearing in the upcoming Apple series Shantaram. He is portraying the role of fugitive Lin Ford and the show follows him as he travels in 1980s Bombay. The first images show the Sons of Anarchy alum on a motorcycle.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameela Jamil
Person
Corin Nemec
Person
Willa Fitzgerald
Person
Natasha Lyonne
Person
Harvey Keitel
Person
Dascha Polanco
Person
Danielle Macdonald
Person
Dichen Lachman
Person
Jason London
Person
Judith Light
Person
Benjamin Bratt
Person
Simon Helberg
Person
Ron Perlman
Person
Nick Nolte
Person
Tim Blake Nelson
Person
Ellen Barkin
Person
Kenneth Choi
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Dan Bakkedahl
Person
Chloe Sevigny
Person
Kelly Hu
Person
Charles Melton
Person
Tim Meadows
digitalspy.com

Sons of Anarchy star in first look at new Apple show

A first look at Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam in Apple TV+'s Shantaram has been unveiled. The new show is based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts, and focuses on a fugitive who reinvents himself in the slums of Bombay. The first look picture shows Hunnam in character...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Fbi Agent#Sons Of Anarchy#Peacock Series#Poker Face#Variety
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
FanSided

How old is Elliot Stabler on Law & Order?

Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is a Law & Order staple. The character thrilled us during his decade plus on Law & Order: SVU, and his premature exit only made his return on Law & Order: Organized Crime more exciting. Stabler’s veteran status is a point of discussion among fans, especially...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

544K+
Followers
58K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy