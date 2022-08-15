ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Clean-up efforts continue in Kanawha and Fayette counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials in Kanawha and Fayette counties continued assessing damage from Monday’s flood on Wednesday as residents and crews resumed cleaning up debris. A state of emergency remains in effect for Kanawha and Fayette counties. More than 100 homes were affected by the high water, which...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Mary Ingles Elementary helping out with flood recovery

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of students in Kanawha County returning to the classroom, Mary Ingles Elementary is taking on a different role in the community. The school, which serves Campbells Creek, has been acting as a donation hub for victims of Monday’s historic flash flooding. “When the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Debris cleanup begins for Kanawha County flood victims

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cleanup is underway for the victims of the record-setting flash flood from earlier this week in Kanawha County. Wednesday marked the first day of debris cleanup where crews will be out collecting items damaged by floodwaters. Natacha White, an 11-year resident of Campbells Creek, said...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Public meeting held addressing ethylene oxide in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection gave an update Thursday evening on how they’re addressing ethylene oxide air emissions in Kanawha County. This is an issue WSAZ began investigating earlier this year. The EPA has said EtO, a colorless, odorless gas that’s a cancer-causing...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Damage assessment key in seeking assistance for flood victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha and Fayette counties working with the state have a month to finalize damage assessment numbers from Monday’s flash flood which damaged small communities along creeks that feed into the Kanawha River from Charleston to Gauley Bridge. State Division of Emergency Management Lead Project Specialist...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Damaging floods submerge West Virginia towns

A state of emergency was declared in two counties after 100 homes were heavily damaged, with one county deluged with more rain than normally seen through all of August. The governor of West Virginia declared a state of emergency in two counties Monday after record-setting rainfall caused significant flash flooding overnight, damaging over 100 homes in Kanawha County, washing out bridges and prompting a number of water rescues.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Curbside storm debris cleanup efforts begin in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Curbside cleanup efforts began Wednesday in parts of Kanawha County to help homeowners and renters impacted by flash flooding. Early reports from Kanawha County emergency management show at least 100 homes in Campbell’s Creek have had some type of flood damage. According to the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Dr. Gupta discusses drug recovery efforts in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dr. Rahul Gupta made several stops Thursday across the Mountain State, listening and engaging with people in the community about drug recovery efforts. It’s no easy task, however Dr. Gupta’s discussion with youth leaders of the Putnam Wellness Coalition shines a light on making sure children...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Nighttime construction continues on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that work is still happening on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City. Every night, crews are rebuilding MacCorkle Avenue from 33rd Street to 40th Street. Most of the work has been done underground to install drainpipes, storm drains and gutters. Crews have been […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Fayette Co. rainfall floods homes, washes away bridges and roads

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced that Fayette County and Kanawha County are under a State of Emergency. Fayette County got pounded early Monday morning by floodwaters. People who live along Cannelton Hollow Road say the road sometimes floods, but this was the worst they have seen.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
DEP responds to destroyed sewer line along Cannelton Hollow

MOUNT OLIVE, W.Va. — The state Department of Environmental Protection and other agencies are working on a plan to change sewage treatment at Mount Olive State Prison in Fayette County after the sewer line below the prison was destroyed in Monday’s flash flood. State DEP Secretary Harold Ward...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

