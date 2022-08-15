Portales woman dies in bucket truck crash in Roosevelt County

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Portales woman died after her vehicle crashed into a bucket truck on Wednesday near Portales, according to the New Mexico State Police.

At 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, the New Mexico State Police responded to a vehicle crash on State Road 88 near Portales. Police detailed that the initial investigation indicated that 89-year-old Minnie M. Corbin of Portales was driving a 2004 white Lincoln and “for unknown reasons” the vehicle traveled into the westbound lanes and shoulder.

Corbin’s vehicle, police said, then hit the rear-end of a Roosevelt County Electric Cooperative (RCEC) Freightliner Bucket Truck that was parked on the shoulder as an employee worked on an electric pole.

Corbin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Portales Fire Department and, according to police, one of the RCEC workers was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident continues to be under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.