ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Michigan football game for 2022

Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Michigan. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Previously: Ohio State, Penn State. In Jim Harbaugh’s 7th season, Michigan finally reached the mountaintop....
ANN ARBOR, MI
AthlonSports.com

Michigan Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

Everything came together (finally) for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines in 2022, beating Ohio State in The Game, winning the Big Ten Championship Game in convincing fashion, and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Despite returning just 64 percent of their overall production from a year ago, and some major departures on defense, the Wolverines are expected to challenge for another conference title this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan and Michigan State commits eager for final season at Dexter before becoming Big Ten rivals

DEXTER – In one year, Cole Cabana and Brennan Parachek will be on opposite sides of one of college football’s most fierce rivalries. Cabana, a 4-star University of Michigan running back commit, and Parachek, a 4-star tight end commit to Michigan State, have watched each other grow into star players at Dexter and will have one last go around as teammates before they become rivals.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Charlottesville, VA
State
Maryland State
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Football
City
Akron, MI
Local
Virginia Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Virginia College Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
City
Charlotte, MI
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
zagsblog.com

Five-star center John Bol poised for visit to Michigan

John Bol, the 7-foot-1, five-star center from Sunrise Christian (KS) and MoKan Elite, is poised to take an official visit to Michigan Sept. 9-11. He is ranked the No. 3 center in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports.com. “Juwan Howard was a big man, played in the league, coached in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Virginia basketball: Projecting Tony Bennett's starting lineup, top bench options

No ACC team brings back more returning production than Virginia. But as we creep closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Duke and North Carolina are widely regarded as the best two teams in the ACC. Even Notre Dame and Florida State have earned more offseason buzz. Virginia continues to fly under the radar, but it has put together a roster that's more than capable of rising up and knocking Duke, North Carolina and anyone else in the ACC.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State basketball's Davis Smith announces 'Back to School Supply Drive'

Michigan State basketball player Davis Smith took to his social media account to announce an event that he is hosting. He will be organizing a Back to School Supply Drive. The drive will be taking place on Aug. 21, and will be giving donations to schools in the East Lansing area. It will also be free to the public as well. The drive will be accepting backpacks, school supplies, pencils, and more. Smith is going into his 3rd season at Michigan State, and has appeared in 7 games.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Sean Clifford
WILX-TV

Former Lansing Catholic Quarterback Baker to Miss Upcoming College Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joey Baker was to play football this fall as a freshman at Hope College. But he will be sidelined after injuring his knee this summer in a water skiing accident. Baker quarterbacked Lansing Catholic High School to the division five state title last November under the first year direction of head coach Jim Baker, his father.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfp#University Of Virginia#Kansas State#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#All American#The Fighting Illini#The Nittany Lions
abc12.com

DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area

GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
ALMA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy