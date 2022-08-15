Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Michigan football game for 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Michigan. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Previously: Ohio State, Penn State. In Jim Harbaugh’s 7th season, Michigan finally reached the mountaintop....
AthlonSports.com
Michigan Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
Everything came together (finally) for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines in 2022, beating Ohio State in The Game, winning the Big Ten Championship Game in convincing fashion, and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Despite returning just 64 percent of their overall production from a year ago, and some major departures on defense, the Wolverines are expected to challenge for another conference title this season.
MLive.com
Michigan and Michigan State commits eager for final season at Dexter before becoming Big Ten rivals
DEXTER – In one year, Cole Cabana and Brennan Parachek will be on opposite sides of one of college football’s most fierce rivalries. Cabana, a 4-star University of Michigan running back commit, and Parachek, a 4-star tight end commit to Michigan State, have watched each other grow into star players at Dexter and will have one last go around as teammates before they become rivals.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan football’s first female graduate assistant talks shop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan made history earlier this summer by hiring the first female graduate assistant on a Power Five college football staff. Mimi Bolden-Morris was always a sports fanatic. Growing up in Florida, her dad, Mike, was a high school football coach. “We would...
zagsblog.com
Five-star center John Bol poised for visit to Michigan
John Bol, the 7-foot-1, five-star center from Sunrise Christian (KS) and MoKan Elite, is poised to take an official visit to Michigan Sept. 9-11. He is ranked the No. 3 center in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports.com. “Juwan Howard was a big man, played in the league, coached in...
247Sports
Virginia basketball: Projecting Tony Bennett's starting lineup, top bench options
No ACC team brings back more returning production than Virginia. But as we creep closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Duke and North Carolina are widely regarded as the best two teams in the ACC. Even Notre Dame and Florida State have earned more offseason buzz. Virginia continues to fly under the radar, but it has put together a roster that's more than capable of rising up and knocking Duke, North Carolina and anyone else in the ACC.
Michigan vs. Notre Dame rivalry likely to be renewed sooner than expected
Michigan and Notre Dame last took the football field against each other back in 2019 and as it stands, they are not scheduled to play each other again until 2033, which teams absurd for what was once one of the great rivalries in college football. But according to a report...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State basketball's Davis Smith announces 'Back to School Supply Drive'
Michigan State basketball player Davis Smith took to his social media account to announce an event that he is hosting. He will be organizing a Back to School Supply Drive. The drive will be taking place on Aug. 21, and will be giving donations to schools in the East Lansing area. It will also be free to the public as well. The drive will be accepting backpacks, school supplies, pencils, and more. Smith is going into his 3rd season at Michigan State, and has appeared in 7 games.
WILX-TV
Former Lansing Catholic Quarterback Baker to Miss Upcoming College Season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joey Baker was to play football this fall as a freshman at Hope College. But he will be sidelined after injuring his knee this summer in a water skiing accident. Baker quarterbacked Lansing Catholic High School to the division five state title last November under the first year direction of head coach Jim Baker, his father.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
wcsx.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Let’s Take a Hike! Here Are the Best Hiking or Walking Trails in West Michigan
This past weekend, I did something I am extremely proud of. I went on a long walking trail... Yes, it may seem simple and mundane. However, doing things like this is not easy for me to do alone. Thankfully, I was able to find a few walking and hiking trails...
abc12.com
DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area
GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
Noticed we're having a mostly mosquito-free summer? Here's why
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're noticing you don't have as many mosquito bites this summer, there's a reason. Experts say the insect population is low this year compared to others. "Generally, we are out surveilling for most of the month throughout the summer as well as into the...
State police investigate Calhoun Co. electrical wire thefts
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating irrigation wire thefts that spanned over several days.
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
