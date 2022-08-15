Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
gmauthority.com
2007 Chevy Corvette ‘Buggy’ For Sale In Missouri
Back in 2014, the genius duo behind the Motor Trend-produced web show Roadkill pulled the body panels off of a C4 Chevy Corvette and welded in a roll cage to create the world’s first ‘Vette Kart.’ These so-called ‘Vette Kart’ builds have since become quite popular among drag racers, autocrossers and track-day enthusiasts, serving as a low-budget way to create a fast, fun and inexpensive performance car.
gmauthority.com
Here Is The Cadillac Lyriq AWD Torque Rating In North America
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq AWD will have a maximum torque rating of roughly 524 pound-feet of torque, as confirmed in details released by Cadillac China back in May. It turns out this figure was not representative of this trim level’s performance specs here in North America, though, as the automaker’s U.S. website now indicates the crossover will have a bit less muscle on this side of the Pacific.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT5 Sales Jump 70 Percent During Q2 2022
Cadillac CT5 sales increased in the United States but decreased in Canada during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac CT5 deliveries totaled 4,171 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 70 percent compared to 2,451 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gmauthority.com
All-New Buick Envista To Make World Debut This Month
GM Authority reported in June that the upcoming Buick Envista was leaked in China, where authorities first revealed the name and design of this future Buick crossover. Now, we know that the all-new Envista will make its world debut later this month in the Asian country. SAIC-GM, General Motors’ main...
Zapata will give 25 people the chance to fly his JetRacer craft for the first time
The vehicle operates over ground or water. It is a vertical take-off and landing aircraft. No qualifications are required by pilots. You may remember Franky Zapata from when he attempted to cross the English Channel in the air - on his homemade flyboard in 2019. Now, he is offering other people the opportunity to fly another one of his inventions: the JetRacer flying car.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Equinox Convertible Actually Doesn’t Look Bad
In the quest to build a vehicle that can meet the needs of every buyer out there, automakers have to be clever. However, car customizers can get in on the action as well, as seen with weird Chevy Equinox convertible. Recently popping up on social media, this Chevy Equinox convertible...
This Radical New VTOL Aircraft Looks Like a Flying Chair and Can Reach up to 155 MPH at Full Tilt
Imagine if you could soar through the skies without leaving your seat. Well, Franky Zapata is on track to making that a reality. The French inventor, who also happens to be a former Jet Ski champ, unveiled a new vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft earlier this month that is part plane, part chair. Christened JetRacer, the unconventional craft is built on a light, modular chassis and reportedly offers high maneuverability just like your Aeron. It is also fitted with 10 micro-turbo jet engines that allow it to soar to an estimated top speed of 155 mph. Zapata’s eponymous firm says that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
RideApart
17-Year-Old Boy’s Electric Motor Design Could Revolutionize EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionizing a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
gmauthority.com
GM Could Introduce Cadillac EVs In Brazil
GM has made it clear that it will phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035, with the entirety of its retail portfolio set to consist of battery-electric vehicles only. This strategy will not be exclusive to North America, with GM set to offer electric Chevy, Buick, Cadillac and GMC vehicles in a wide variety of markets.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Escalade Recalled For Third-Row Seat Belt Buckle Issue
General Motors has issued a recall for certain examples of the 2021 and 2022 model-year Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV full-size luxury SUVs due to an issue related to the third-row seat belts. The problem: in affected vehicles, the rivet that retains the buckle to the mounting bracket in the...
gmauthority.com
Racing The Chevy Colorado ZR2 Helps Develop Parts And Accessories
Motorsport is about more than just glory and adrenaline (although those are two big components of it). It’s also about the development of new technology, with the lessons learned in the heat of competition often filtering down to the vehicles you see at your local dealer. Such is the case for the new Chevy Colorado ZR2, per GM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gmauthority.com
GM To Fix 2022 Corvette For Battery State Of Charge Underestimation
GM has started a service update to address a problem with certain 2022 Corvette Stingray units that may cause the vehicle to display a low charge status warning, despite the battery being full. The problem: affected 2022 Corvette Stingray models have a condition that may cause an underestimation of the...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Blazer EV Confirmed For The Middle East
As part of its recently advanced ambitious global future growth strategy, General Motors has just confirmed that it plans to introduce the all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV in the Middle East. The automaker’s Middle East subsidiary confirmed that the all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV will be the fourth of 13...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Celestiq Hits The Road Wrapped In Camo
GM just released a series of images showing the Cadillac Celestiq all-electric luxury sedan undergoing on-road testing in prototype form. The Cadillac Celestiq is the luxury marque’s upcoming full-size halo vehicle. The new images show the Cadillac Celestiq prototype draped in some starry-themed camouflage, which obviously coincides with the...
gmauthority.com
GM Defense And ARV To Collaborate On HX3-CTT Military Vehicle
GM Defense has announced it will collaborate with German defense company Rheinmetall to offer its HX3 Common Tactical Truck (CTT) to the U.S. Army as a replacement for its existing fleet of Heavy Tactical Vehicles. GM Authority was among the first to report on the American automaker’s potential interest in the HX3 after our spy photographers caught one of these vehicles entering the GM Milford Proving Ground on the back of a flatbed truck in January.
gmauthority.com
Comprehensive Cell Phone Laws Effectively Reduce Crashes, IIHS Says
A recent study conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety indicates that comprehensive laws banning all types of cell phone use while driving are superior to laws that only ban specific distracted driving-related actions. U.S. states have generally taken two approaches when dealing with legal matters regarding distracted driving....
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Enhanced Trailer View Feature Unavailable
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban usher in only a handful of changes and upgrades over the preceding 2022 model-year vehicles, but now, GM Authority has learned that both full-size SUVs are currently unavailable to order with a specific trailering feature. According to GM Authority sources, the 2023...
gmauthority.com
Rare 1967 Chevy Camaro Z/28 Headed To Monterey Auction
The Chevy Camaro bowed on September 26th, 1966, for the 1967 model year. The Camaro was Chevy’s answer to the spectacularly successful Ford Mustang. However, Chevy had ideas to differentiate the Camaro from the Mustang. First, they wanted the Camaro to have a more streamlined look than the Mustang, and secondly, Chevy wanted to use a partial frame in front as opposed to the Mustang’s full unibody design. The thought was the partial frame would help isolate and minimize noise while improving ride quality. The rear would be a unibody design, which would save both money and space.
gmauthority.com
Here Are The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Fuel Economy Equivalent Ratings
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq earned an estimated driving range of 312 miles from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year, setting a high bar for luxury rivals like Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Now the environmental watchdog has released its official mile-per-gallon equivalent ratings for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq RWD, as well, giving us a better idea of the vehicle’s overall efficiency.
Comments / 0