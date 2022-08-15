Cobb County Community Development releases service to schedule building inspections via text message

Read full article on original website
Kennesaw City Council approves street resurfacing contract; proposed tax cut rejected
A smoother ride is on the horizon for users of eight Kennesaw streets included in the nearly $1.8 million resurfacing contract with C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. that was approved Monday by the City Council. The project also includes the resurfacing of 10 side street aprons that connect to Legacy Park...
Cobb school bus drivers to get pay bump; Mableton school renamed
Bus drivers will receive raises of $5.25 per hour in an effort to combat the shortage of 200 drivers that is straining the Cobb County School District. About 70% of Cobb students ride the bus. The bump will cost the district an estimated $7.6 million and put hourly rates between...
Community Service Boards vitally important to Georgia
You may know by now that Highland Rivers Behavioral Health (HRBH) was formed through the consolidation of three organizations: Highland Rivers Health, Cobb County Community Services Board, and Haralson Behavioral Health Services. In writing about this consolidation, I have usually gone on to note the agency is now one of the largest community service boards in Georgia.
Welcome to South Cobb features both local and national acts, Saturday September 10 2022 at the Eddy at Riverview Landing
Welcome to South Cobb distributed the following press release about their upcoming event at The Eddy at Riverview Landing, 6255 Riverview Road, Smyrna GA on September 10. [Smyrna, Ga.] Rhythm & Blues sensations, Glenn Jones and former Blackstreet Artist J-Stylz are sure to bring the full music experience at Welcome to South Cobb on Saturday, September 10, 2022. They also will bring attention to South Cobb’s local up-and-coming artists.
Registration open for Marietta’s Scarecrows in the Square contest now open
The City of Marietta announced on its website that registration for the popular and fun Scarecrows in the Square competition is now open. This will be the 17th year of the annual event. According to the news release, “Please remember each group or organization must register by September 23, 2022,...
Musical chairs in the justice system as Cobb-connected officials get new appointments
Cobb is picking up two Superior Court judges who are very familiar to the county, and at the same time a former Cobb police chief and assistant chief deputy will be moving on to a statewide law enforcement appointment. Vic Reynolds, who served as Cobb District Attorney and Chief Magistrate...
Accidentally car-free part 3: A shopping trip to the East West Connector
[This is the third installment in Accidentally car-free, a diary of my experiment in getting around in Cobb County without a car]. In the last installment of Accidentally car-free I described my walk up Oakdale Road, Highlands Parkway, and South Cobb Drive. I had decided to keep that trip to one hour out, one hour back for a total walk of two hours.
Cobb County forecast: Friday August 19
The National Weather Service forecasts likely showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Friday August 19 with a high near 78. This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. Friday. Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 78....
Cobb County weather: August 19, 2022
The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Friday August 19 with a high near 79 degrees. This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. Today. Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 79....
Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday August 18
The National Weather Service forecasts likely showers here in Cobb County on Thursday August 18 with a high near 81 degrees. This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. Thursday. Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East...
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Friday August 19
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Friday August 19 due to the possibility of scattered to numerous thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and...
City of Marietta to host 36th-annual Art in the Park Labor Day weekend
The City of Marietta announced on its website that the 36th-annual Art in the Park will take place on Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 3 – Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The event will feature 170 fine artists, the Chalk Spot, Children’s Art Alley and plenty of entertainment for the entire family in historic Marietta Square.
American Heart Association Heart Walk comes to The Battery Atlanta on September 10
The American Heart Association’s 2022 Greater Atlanta Heart Walk will take place on Saturday, September 10 at 8:30 a.m. at the Battery Atlanta, and more than 7,500 Atlantans are expected to raise heart health awareness and funds at the event. Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President of Comcast Business, will...
