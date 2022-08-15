Read full article on original website
Small Iowa town pranked by "coming soon" Target store sign
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Residents in a small town in central Iowa were expecting more and eager to pay less. However, the sign promising a new Target store turned out to be a prank.The sign popped up recently in Marshalltown, creating a lot of buzz in the city of 27,000. Yet, many had a feeling that it was too good to be true. "I think a lot of people would think it's super mean, because I know a lot of people would love to have a Target here," said Aryana Ordaz, who lives in Marshalltown. The sign said that a Target store was "coming soon" to 3rd Avenue, the city's central road. While the sign proved to be someone's idea of a light-hearted joke, locals say they'll still drive to the nearest Target store in Ames, roughly 40 miles away.
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
Iowa expected to suffer heat as high as 125°F by 2053
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsA new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Iowa, with days that feel like 125°F at least once a year by 2053, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman. Why it matters: Most of Iowa falls under this belt, which could result in increased hardships, such as higher energy consumption and more health risks like heat stroke.Driving the news: As average temperatures increase due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions,...
Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon
Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
Storm Dumps Welcome Rain, Hail On Des Moines Area
(Des Moines, IA) -- A strong thunderstorm in central Iowa this (Friday) afternoon brought rain and hail that ranged in size from dime to golf-ball. There was also report of a hail stone that was 3 inches in diameter. The storm prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for Polk County, as well as parts of Dallas, Madison, Warren, and Jasper counties. The storm moved east at 35 mph and brought welcome rain to the area.
Strong-armed Dekkers taking over at Iowa State
It’s long been a foregone conclusion that Hunter Dekkers would be Iowa State’s next starting quarterback. His teammates praise him for his leadership skills and physical tools, and his coach says he’s earned the trust of everyone in the program. For all those positive vibes, it still would be reasonable to think there will be […]
Storm system approaching Iowa: Here's when to expect the worst impacts
DES MOINES, Iowa — Outside of the rain on Monday and into Tuesday, most of the weather over State Fair week has been uneventful in Central Iowa. Overnight Thursday through Friday evening, however, may offer some more eventful weather as a slow-moving trough in the upper atmosphere approaches from the northwest.
Sheriff: Construction worker run over by machine near Interstate 80 in Iowa
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A construction worker is in the hospital after having been run over by a machine along Interstate 80 on Thursday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The worker was injured at about 9:52 a.m. near mile marker 176. The worker was reported to be...
Steve Haeberlin from Warren County is the Cookout King of Iowa
After the wood fired flames extinguished along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse on the best smelling day of the Fair, Steve Heaberlin of Warren County was crowned the 2022 Iowa Farm Bureau ‘Cookout Champion’ of the 58th annual cookout contest at the Iowa State Fair. Heaberlin’s coffee-rubbed smoked beef ribs were voted as the championship-winning dish among dozens of qualifiers from around the state at the Farm Bureau Day tradition.
Storm damage reported in Des Moines metro following hail storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Large hail busted up property throughout the Des Moines metro Friday as storms rolled through the area. Hail reportedly damaged the roof at Valley High School in West Des Moines, flooding the school's gymnasium. Hail as large as 2 to 3 inches in diameter was reported.
Fayette County Native Crowned Iowa Dairy Princess
As the Iowa State Fair was getting its last-minute preparations done before opening its doors on Thursday, women from all over the state were in Des Moines vying for the title of the 69th Iowa Dairy Princess. Among the contestants was 19-year-old Naomi Scott of Westgate. Naomi grew up in...
Scattered Storms Bring Heavy Rain, Hail to Central Iowa
A round of scattered thunderstorms brought large hail and heavy rain to central Iowa Friday. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air four times, first from 2:35 to 3:15 p.m. and again from 4:30 to 5:20 p.m., 5:40 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and 6:40 to 7 p.m. for warnings in Warren and Marion County. The worst of the storms impacted Des Moines, with golf ball to egg-sized hail and heavy rain caused flash flooding in the metro. Penny sized hail was reported at the KNIA/KRLS studios just after one of those warnings had expired at 5:20, and heavy rain was recorded throughout the county. Reports of pea-sized to dime-sized hail were reported west of Knoxville, in town, and at Lake Red Rock campgrounds, as well as in Bussey and Melcher-Dallas, and in some cases, multiple times in those locations. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties.
Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance
Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).Why it matters: Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30.Catch up fast: Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.Context: Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.Of the remaining $130M, less...
Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
Crumbl Cookies opening second Des Moines metro location
Crumbl Cookies is opening a second metro location near Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines.It's planned for the strip mall at 6305 Mills Civic Pkwy, suite 3119, which houses T.J. Maxx and Kirkland's Home.Why it matters: The Des Moines area went wild for the opening of the Ankeny location earlier this year, where two-hour long lines were the norm.Another store closer to the western suburbs will likely also be a big draw.State of play: The cookie chain is known for their creative rotating cookie menu, with flavors like cornbread, key lime pie and caramel popcorn.What's next: While no grand opening date has been announced yet, expect it to open in the coming months, a spokesperson told Axios.
Concrete Structures Erected at Landus Site in Jefferson
More progress is being made at the Landus Cooperative site in Jefferson. Jefferson Location Lead Brian Hill told the Greene County Development Corporation Board earlier this month that the 150-foot concrete structures have been erected and there’s still a lot of electrical components that need to be installed inside. He said crews will also have the four smaller steel bins to be done. Hill talked about how diligently the contractor worked to get the larger structures done.
Iowa school districts face staffing shortages, with new school year days away
DES MOINES, IOWA — A new school year is just around the corner for students and teachers across the state and school districts are still struggling to fill open positions. The Des Moines Public School district recently announced several incentives that would give new staff hires signing bonuses and longtime educators could receive a big […]
Sand says the auditor's office belongs to all Iowans
Rob Sand says he registered as an independent when he first registered to vote, and he doesn't believe any party has a monopoly on good ideas. In his first term as auditor, Sand says his leadership team has included a Republican, a Democrat and an independent. “I don’t want a...
What the approval for OTC hearing aids means for Iowans
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — After years of bipartisan efforts, affordable hearing aids will be available over-the-counter in the United States in just two months. On Tuesday, The Food and Drug Administration officially established a category for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids to be sold. The fight for this to happen stems back years ago with […]
