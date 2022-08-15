ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Flagler Beach Police Department Announces Capture of Suspects

Flagler Beach, FL – On May 23rd of this year, the Flagler Beach Police Department responded to 414 Beach Village Drive, Publix Super Market, in reference to the theft of a wallet. The victims credit cards were later used in Palm Coast and criminal intelligence with regards to the suspects was shared with numerous Law Enforcement agencies throughout the northeast and central parts of our State.
Man resentenced in death of Lake County deputy

A man convicted of killing a deputy back in 2005, was resentenced to life in prison. It got emotional in the courtroom when the verdict came down. A family member of Deputy Wayne Koester started crying almost immediately when they realized the judge was sentencing Jason Wheeler to life in prison instead of the death penalty.
Do Some Flagler Churches Lack Faith?

Over the weekend pastors at at least two Flagler County churches, New Way Church and Parkview Church, explicitly endorsed three candidates for the Flagler County School Board, featuring one or all three of the candidates on stage and giving them time to make campaign speeches, in apparent violation of federal law: churches may inform congregations about elections, they may invite candidates to speak, as long as all candidates of any given race are invited, but they may not explicitly endorse or back one candidate over another. Contacted for comment, Greg Peters, the head pastor at Parkview, asked for questions in writing. They were sent. He has not responded. Rabbi Merrill Shapiro of Palm Coast contributed the opinion below.
Alleged Drug Dealer Accidentally Tries to Sell Eight Ball to County Commissioner

A Florida teen was arrested Monday after a comically bad case of getting someone’s phone number mixed up. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins had been making personal calls to constituents last weekend ahead of upcoming elections when he received a strange text back from one recipient. “The guy said ‘Hey do you still need what you needed the other day?’ and I went ‘What are you talking about?... I think you have the wrong number,”’ Mullins said. “He said ‘You don’t need the eight ball.’” Mullins, a former cocaine and alcohol addict, then set up a sting operation with the sheriff’s office to meet the seller by a local lake. Sheriff Rick Staly alleged that Jack Fisher, 18, brought 3.17 grams of fentanyl to the meeting instead of cocaine, a quantity large enough to kill 1,500 people. The arrest was a rare bit of good news for Mullins, who has made headlines recently for getting into a scuffle with a woman at a voting location, and telling a state trooper he “run[s] the county” after being pulled over for speeding in his red Ferrari. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence

A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Florida lieutenant wants cell phone tracking law changed in missing persons cases

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - The answers to a nearly two-decade-old mystery could be hidden inside a phone, though in many cases, police cannot access it. "Just imagine if it was your loved one, someone that was missing," said Lt. Brad Heath. You expect law enforcement to track them, for us to tell you we’re not able to track them because there’s no crime committed," said Winter Springs Lt. Brad Heath, referring to Florida Statute 934.42.
Tavares police officer files grievance with city over double-demotion

TAVARES, Fla. — Jason Baugh has been with the Tavares Police Department 14 years, conducted training courses, performs community service in the community, and the military veteran has worked his way up to Sergeant in that time. He lost his rank when he was hit with a double demotion because of an incident involved a burglary call that turned into a chase through parts of Lake County.
