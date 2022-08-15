Read full article on original website
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Beach Police Department Announces Capture of Suspects
Flagler Beach, FL – On May 23rd of this year, the Flagler Beach Police Department responded to 414 Beach Village Drive, Publix Super Market, in reference to the theft of a wallet. The victims credit cards were later used in Palm Coast and criminal intelligence with regards to the suspects was shared with numerous Law Enforcement agencies throughout the northeast and central parts of our State.
villages-news.com
Suspect blames ‘stereotyping’ for attempt to flee cops at Circle K in The Villages
A drug suspect blamed past incidents of “stereotyping” for his decision to attempt to flee from police officers at a Circle K gas station and convenience store in The Villages. A pickup truck with a non-functioning headlight was spotted in the wee hours Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy....
WESH
Man resentenced in death of Lake County deputy
A man convicted of killing a deputy back in 2005, was resentenced to life in prison. It got emotional in the courtroom when the verdict came down. A family member of Deputy Wayne Koester started crying almost immediately when they realized the judge was sentencing Jason Wheeler to life in prison instead of the death penalty.
flaglerlive.com
Do Some Flagler Churches Lack Faith?
Over the weekend pastors at at least two Flagler County churches, New Way Church and Parkview Church, explicitly endorsed three candidates for the Flagler County School Board, featuring one or all three of the candidates on stage and giving them time to make campaign speeches, in apparent violation of federal law: churches may inform congregations about elections, they may invite candidates to speak, as long as all candidates of any given race are invited, but they may not explicitly endorse or back one candidate over another. Contacted for comment, Greg Peters, the head pastor at Parkview, asked for questions in writing. They were sent. He has not responded. Rabbi Merrill Shapiro of Palm Coast contributed the opinion below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flaglerlive.com
False Active Shooter Alarm Triggers Massive Response at Matanzas High School
Matanzas High School went into lockdown, deputies swarmed toward the school, as did rescues, shortly after 11 this morning when a signal intended to alarm the school to the presence of an active shooter or assailant went off. But all indications were that the system was having issues–or that the...
click orlando
Accused drug dealer arrested after accidentally calling Flagler County commissioner
PALM COAST, Fla. – An accused Flagler County drug dealer got a big surprise over the weekend when deputies say he accidentally texted a county commissioner to try to sell drugs. With elections around the corner, commissioner chair Joe Mullins said he’s been calling residents from his cell phone...
Ocala man arrested, two others also charged in mob boss ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s murder
OCALA, Fla. — Sean McKinnon, 36, of Ocala was arrested by special agents from FBI Jacksonville in connection with the beating death of organized crime boss, James “Whitey” Bulger. The arrest was part of a sweeping indictment for three men who are all believed to be connected...
ormondbeachobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Church prowler says he was 'trying to connect with God'
Church prowler says he was 'trying to connect with God'. Loitering or prowling. Someone noticed a man pulling on the door handles of a church van in a church parking lot. A police officer found the man in the woods nearby, according to the officer's account in an arrest report.
RELATED PEOPLE
Alleged Drug Dealer Accidentally Tries to Sell Eight Ball to County Commissioner
A Florida teen was arrested Monday after a comically bad case of getting someone’s phone number mixed up. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins had been making personal calls to constituents last weekend ahead of upcoming elections when he received a strange text back from one recipient. “The guy said ‘Hey do you still need what you needed the other day?’ and I went ‘What are you talking about?... I think you have the wrong number,”’ Mullins said. “He said ‘You don’t need the eight ball.’” Mullins, a former cocaine and alcohol addict, then set up a sting operation with the sheriff’s office to meet the seller by a local lake. Sheriff Rick Staly alleged that Jack Fisher, 18, brought 3.17 grams of fentanyl to the meeting instead of cocaine, a quantity large enough to kill 1,500 people. The arrest was a rare bit of good news for Mullins, who has made headlines recently for getting into a scuffle with a woman at a voting location, and telling a state trooper he “run[s] the county” after being pulled over for speeding in his red Ferrari. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
villages-news.com
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence
A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
fox35orlando.com
Florida commissioner who went viral arguing with FHP trooper helps bust drug dealer, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins – whose mishaps went viral after he allegedly tried to beat a speeding ticket by telling the trooper who pulled him over, "I run this county" – has been credited with helping in the arrest of a suspected drug dealer.
DeLand Police Searching For Two That Busted Into Smoke Shop
DELAND, Fla. – The DeLand Police Department is attempting to identify two subjects who broke into the Volusia Smoke and Vape store located at 1428 North Woodland Boulevard this morning at approximately 3:15 am. The two individuals fled prior to law enforcement’s arrival with several
IN THIS ARTICLE
palmcoastobserver.com
Woman arrested after physically abusing child over material found on victim's phone
A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman wrote derogatory words on a juvenile family member’s face, shoved a metal bar in the child’s mouth, handcuffed the child inside a hot car and shaved the child’s head after the woman found sexually explicit photographs on the child’s phone, witnesses told deputies.
WESH
Ocala woman says she was bombarded by people wanting to rent her new home
OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala woman says at one point her yard was filled with people wanting to rent her new home. She had just bought it. Fearing this was all a big scam, she called law enforcement. "At first, I was like, huh?” said Shawn Mincy. "One guy...
UCF student murdered after pulling over car to render aid to ‘stranded woman’
Being a good Samaritan has cost the life of a University of Central Florida student. We’re told that 22-year-old Adam Simjee of Apopka and his girlfriend were driving through Alabama Sunday when they stopped to help a woman stranded on the side of the road. That woman quickly pulled...
click orlando
Wildfire smoke may impact I-95 traffic in Flagler County, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A wildfire sprang up near Interstate 95 Wednesday afternoon, possibly impacting traffic along the highway in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the fire is near the stretch of mile markers 285 to 287 on Interstate 95, and smoke signs have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Florida lieutenant wants cell phone tracking law changed in missing persons cases
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - The answers to a nearly two-decade-old mystery could be hidden inside a phone, though in many cases, police cannot access it. "Just imagine if it was your loved one, someone that was missing," said Lt. Brad Heath. You expect law enforcement to track them, for us to tell you we’re not able to track them because there’s no crime committed," said Winter Springs Lt. Brad Heath, referring to Florida Statute 934.42.
Tavares police officer files grievance with city over double-demotion
TAVARES, Fla. — Jason Baugh has been with the Tavares Police Department 14 years, conducted training courses, performs community service in the community, and the military veteran has worked his way up to Sergeant in that time. He lost his rank when he was hit with a double demotion because of an incident involved a burglary call that turned into a chase through parts of Lake County.
WESH
Volusia County director of corrections placed on paid administrative leave
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County's director of corrections, Mark Flowers, was placed on paid administrative leave Monday. County officials would only say he is the subject of an ongoing internal investigation by the county's human resources department. Two wardens are in charge of jail operations during the investigation,...
Mother dies after being injured by lightning strike in Winter Springs, authorities say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — 7:20 p.m. Update: The mother who was injured by a lightning strike Thursday afternoon has died, according to the Winter Springs Police Department. A child and a dog who were also injured have been seen by medical professionals and “are doing fine,” police said.
Comments / 4