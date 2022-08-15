ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlvr.org

Bethlehem police detail public safety responses during Musikfest 2022

Bethlehem police say they responded to 89 calls during this year’s Musikfest, which wrapped up Sunday. At the Bethlehem City Council meeting Tuesday, Police Chief Michelle Kott said 33 calls were about incidents on the South Side — and 56 pertained to the North Side during the 10-day event.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Cameras near weekend shooting site could’ve helped P’burg cops, if they worked, residents say

Phillipsburg town council spoke to resident concerns Tuesday about a growing number of shootings happening in the town. The residents said they were open to the idea of registering their private home security cameras with the town to help investigations, but they were concerned to learn traffic cameras located around the town were not functional and were not being maintained.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Police in Lehigh County looking for endangered man

The Slatington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man, a news release says. Joby Bauer, who is balding, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 160 pounds, was last see in the 1300 block of West Court Street in Allentown and is known to visit Lehigh Parkway, police said. Bauer, who has several tattoos, was wearing grey gym shorts, a white tank top and sneakers, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phillipsburg, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Phillipsburg, NJ
PennLive.com

No arrests made in shooting at Pa.’s Musikfest, chief says

The 20-year-old man shot Saturday night at Musikfest, during what authorities called an isolated and targeted incident, is in stable condition, Bethlehem’s police chief said Tuesday night. Chief Michelle Kott during Tuesday night’s meeting of Bethlehem City Council offered a recap of her department’s responses during the 10-day festival,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Shooting#Burg#Commencement Ceremony#Violent Crime
Newswatch 16

Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County officials spar over alleged `poaching' of human-services employees

Northampton County's courts are "poaching" employees from the Children, Youth and Families division, Human Services Department Director Sue Wandalowski said Wednesday. Jermaine Green Sr., district court administrator, disputed that during a county council personnel committee Wednesday. The result was an argument between the court branch of county government and the administrative side.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas

EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Contractor's truck stolen from parking deck at Stroud Mall

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police are looking for the person who stole a contractor's truck from a parking deck at a mall in the Poconos. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent to the Stroud Mall around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported theft. A contractor working at...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times Leader

Forty Fort police seek man in theft of lobsters

FORTY FORT — Borough police are seeking assistance to identify a man wanted for questioning related to the theft of lobsters from Schiff’s Market. Police said lobsters were stolen from the market at about 6:11 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call...
FORTY FORT, PA
Pocono Update

Monroe County Sheriff's Weekly Warrant Update

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released a weekly warrant report containing newly added wanted individuals. This week there are 22 featured wanted criminals. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted a weekly warrant report spanning 22 wanted criminals. Warrants include newly added images to the roster of wanted individuals, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office. A total of seven new wanted criminals got added to the roster. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the community in locating the wanted criminals.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

ALLENTOWN TO HOST NEIGHBORHOOD BLOCK PARTY IN 1ST & 6TH WARDS

The City of Allentown will host a neighborhood block party in the1st and 6th Wards in partnership with the Cohesion Network, an organization that celebrates community diversity and neighborhood cooperation. The block party caps the neighborhood planning activity recently completed for the 1st and 6th Wards as part of Allentown...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy