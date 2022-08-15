The Slatington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man, a news release says. Joby Bauer, who is balding, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 160 pounds, was last see in the 1300 block of West Court Street in Allentown and is known to visit Lehigh Parkway, police said. Bauer, who has several tattoos, was wearing grey gym shorts, a white tank top and sneakers, police said.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO