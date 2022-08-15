Read full article on original website
Bethlehem police say they responded to 89 calls during this year’s Musikfest, which wrapped up Sunday. At the Bethlehem City Council meeting Tuesday, Police Chief Michelle Kott said 33 calls were about incidents on the South Side — and 56 pertained to the North Side during the 10-day event.
Phillipsburg town council spoke to resident concerns Tuesday about a growing number of shootings happening in the town. The residents said they were open to the idea of registering their private home security cameras with the town to help investigations, but they were concerned to learn traffic cameras located around the town were not functional and were not being maintained.
Easton police are seeking the pubic’s help in finding a missing man, according to a news release. Authorities are concerned about the wellbeing of Justin A. Little, 31, Inspector John Piperato said. Little was last seen Sunday at his home in the city, Piperato said. Little is 6 feet...
The Slatington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man, a news release says. Joby Bauer, who is balding, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 160 pounds, was last see in the 1300 block of West Court Street in Allentown and is known to visit Lehigh Parkway, police said. Bauer, who has several tattoos, was wearing grey gym shorts, a white tank top and sneakers, police said.
Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help in finding a possibly confused missing man. Adam Smith, 39, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 in the area of Front Street and Park Avenue, Quakertown police said. Police described Smith as being six feet tall weighing...
A worker mowing grass on the side of Interstate 80 in Warren County on Thursday found human remains along the shoulder, authorities said. The man has not been identified and a cause of death has not been determined, State Police said. State Police arrived shortly before 12:30 p.m. on the...
The 20-year-old man shot Saturday night at Musikfest, during what authorities called an isolated and targeted incident, is in stable condition, Bethlehem’s police chief said Tuesday night. Chief Michelle Kott during Tuesday night’s meeting of Bethlehem City Council offered a recap of her department’s responses during the 10-day festival,...
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The New Jersey State Police are investigating a death after human remains were found in the grass along Interstate 80 in Warren County Thursday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. Troopers responded at 12:26 p.m. to Interstate 80...
A man shot himself and his brother while cleaning a gun Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police say.
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday morning identified the 44-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday morning in a house fire in Monroe County. The cause and manner of Lisandra Ortiz’s death are still pending, the county coroner said. The fire was reported at 7:10 a.m. in a home in...
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County, a suspect is locked up after police say he left a man paralyzed because of a game. Back in June, Pocono Township police say Esthan Estrada from East Stroudsburg shot the victim at the Tannersville Learning Center basketball court. Officers say Estrada...
Northampton County's courts are "poaching" employees from the Children, Youth and Families division, Human Services Department Director Sue Wandalowski said Wednesday. Jermaine Green Sr., district court administrator, disputed that during a county council personnel committee Wednesday. The result was an argument between the court branch of county government and the administrative side.
Know him? Police are hoping to identify a suspect wanted for burglary in Morris County. The suspect — pictured above — committed a burglary in Morris Township during the nighttime hours, police said in a release on Tuesday, August 16. Additional details about the incident were not released.
EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police are looking for the person who stole a contractor's truck from a parking deck at a mall in the Poconos. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent to the Stroud Mall around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported theft. A contractor working at...
FORTY FORT — Borough police are seeking assistance to identify a man wanted for questioning related to the theft of lobsters from Schiff’s Market. Police said lobsters were stolen from the market at about 6:11 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call...
Three connected homes were damaged by a three-alarm fire Friday morning in the 1500 block of Liberty Street in Allentown and two people were hurt, the city fire department reports. The three-alarm blaze was reported about 9:45 a.m. with someone trapped inside, Capt. John Christopher said. It appeared to begin...
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released a weekly warrant report containing newly added wanted individuals. This week there are 22 featured wanted criminals. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted a weekly warrant report spanning 22 wanted criminals. Warrants include newly added images to the roster of wanted individuals, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office. A total of seven new wanted criminals got added to the roster. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the community in locating the wanted criminals.
The City of Allentown will host a neighborhood block party in the1st and 6th Wards in partnership with the Cohesion Network, an organization that celebrates community diversity and neighborhood cooperation. The block party caps the neighborhood planning activity recently completed for the 1st and 6th Wards as part of Allentown...
