ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Police search for missing man with ties to Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville police are searching for a missing man with ties to Richmond. John Milton Harris III, 60, was last seen on July 1 and reported missing on July 9. Multiple searches for him have been conducted, police said. “At the time of his disappearance, Harris was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the man killed in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting. Officers were called around 3:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of Halifax Avenue for a person shot. At the scene, police found Jeremy Cornelius, 43, of Richmond, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Harrisonburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Harrisonburg, VA
City
Richmond, VA
WHSV

Tractor trailer crash on I-81 causing backups in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A tractor trailer crash near mile marker 239 on Interstate 81 southbound is causing backups. Traffic is being diverted to Route 11, which is causing backups throughout town as well. The backup on the interstate reached six miles, and crews are working to get the roadway...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Investigation underway into shots fired incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday night. According to police, the incident was reported around 11:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Hardy Drive. Police say witnesses reported seeing a man running away from the area in an...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Bicyclist injured in deadly crash starting to recover

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Days after suffering life-threatening injuries in a deadly crash, bicyclist Natalie Rainer is starting to recover. Police said on the morning of Aug. 13, Rainer and Jonah Holland were hit by a drunk driver while riding their bikes near Osbourne Turnpike and Village Field Lane in Henrico.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHSV

Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
GREENVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up

VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Petersburg police chief addresses shooting death of teen

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Since Sunday, Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian has been trying to find the person or people responsible for the death of Le’Quan Smith. “To see someone of that age lose their life to a senseless act of violence such as this is bothersome to us,” Christian said.
PETERSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy