NBC12
Police search for missing man with ties to Richmond
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville police are searching for a missing man with ties to Richmond. John Milton Harris III, 60, was last seen on July 1 and reported missing on July 9. Multiple searches for him have been conducted, police said. “At the time of his disappearance, Harris was...
Richmond fire truck hits parked car, causes thousands in damage
A man is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage after his car was hit by a fire truck responding to a call.
NBC12
Police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the man killed in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting. Officers were called around 3:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of Halifax Avenue for a person shot. At the scene, police found Jeremy Cornelius, 43, of Richmond, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County police identify Charlottesville man found dead in Rivanna River
The Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead on Aug. 13 in the Rivanna River. A cause of death for William Jasper, 46, of Charlottesville, has not been determined at this time, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Depaetment. This incident is still...
NBC12
Memorial and recovery ride held for two cyclists hit by alleged drunk driver
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of bikes pedaled out of Crump Park in Henrico for a 21-mile ride to help heal from the loss of fellow cyclist Jonah Holland and the injury of Natalie Rainer, who is still recovering in the hospital. “You know, she was such a vibrant individual....
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 causing backups in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A tractor trailer crash near mile marker 239 on Interstate 81 southbound is causing backups. Traffic is being diverted to Route 11, which is causing backups throughout town as well. The backup on the interstate reached six miles, and crews are working to get the roadway...
cbs19news
Investigation underway into shots fired incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday night. According to police, the incident was reported around 11:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Hardy Drive. Police say witnesses reported seeing a man running away from the area in an...
NBC12
Bicyclist injured in deadly crash starting to recover
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Days after suffering life-threatening injuries in a deadly crash, bicyclist Natalie Rainer is starting to recover. Police said on the morning of Aug. 13, Rainer and Jonah Holland were hit by a drunk driver while riding their bikes near Osbourne Turnpike and Village Field Lane in Henrico.
NBC Washington
Family Who Lost 2 Brothers in Crash Endures With Help of Virginia Community
A family in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, who suffered an unimaginable tragedy is crediting community support with helping them through their grief. In March 2021, three teenage brothers were riding in an SUV that one of their friends was driving when it went off the road, crashed and burst into flames.
Body identified following recovery from Appomattox River near Hopewell City Marina
The Hopewell Police Department has confirmed that it has recovered a body from the Appomattox River, near the Hopewell City Marina.
Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: Aug. 15-21, 2022
This week, Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in locating a fugitive out of Goochland County. The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in locating Brian Wall, 49. Wall is 5’11, 190 pounds, and has blue eyes, strawberry blond hair, and a beard. Wall may be driving a green 2009 Ford Ranger.
Lanes closed on I-64 East due to crash in Henrico
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash happened at mile marker 184.7, about halfway between the West Broad Street/Glenside Drive and Staples Mill Road exits. The eastbound left and center lanes are both closed, as well as the left shoulder.
Richmond chief 'absolutely' certain police stopped July 4 mass shooting
Chief Smith said he wanted to talk about Dogwood Dell and clarify why he named Dogwood Dell as the location of the planned attack.
Richmond Police looking for fugitive wanted out of multiple counties
Goochland County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking the public's help in locating a fugitive wanted out of multiple counties.
theshadowleague.com
Youth Football Player In Richmond Killed And His Mother Injured In Deadly Shooting
Tragedy struck the city of Richmond, Virginia, as gunfire killed an 18-year-old football player and injured his mother, who was also struck. Jessie Crumble Bullock lost his life on Saturday per the Richmond Police Department, which is now investigating the double shooting in the Gilpin Court housing project. Bullock was...
WHSV
Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
wsvaonline.com
Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up
VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
NBC12
Petersburg police chief addresses shooting death of teen
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Since Sunday, Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian has been trying to find the person or people responsible for the death of Le’Quan Smith. “To see someone of that age lose their life to a senseless act of violence such as this is bothersome to us,” Christian said.
Police: Search underway for man who jumped off bridge at Hopewell City Marina in Appomattox River
Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a man who allegedly jumped from a bridge into the Appomattox River.
Augusta Free Press
Bench dedication at Constitution Park will honor Waynesboro’s Anne Seaton
On the Greenway down near the South River in Waynesboro by two poplar trees is a bench for visitors, runners and hikers to sit and rest. Some who sit on the bench may not know the woman for whom the bench will be dedicated in a ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m.
