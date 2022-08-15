ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission

It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘Potentially hazardous’ asteroid is heading closer to Earth

A “potentially hazardous” asteroid will be shooting near the Earth tomorrow.The space rock, called 2015 FF, has an estimated diameter of between 13 and 28 meters – approximately the same of an adult blue whale.Travelling towards the Earth at 20,512 miles per hour, it will come approximately eight times the distance between our planet and the Moon , 4.3 million kilometers into space.Nasa defines any object that comes within 193 million km of Earth as a "near-Earth object", while anything that comes within 7.5 million kilometres is categorized as "potentially hazardous."An unexpected impact from another asteroid could easily send the...
ASTRONOMY
Business
The Independent

Nasa discovers a new moon

Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft kicks assembly into high gear

The core of NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft has taken center stage in the Spacecraft Assembly Facility at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. Standing 10 feet (3 meters) high and 5 feet (1.5 meters) wide, the craft's main body will for the next two years be the focus of attention in the facility's ultra-hygienic High Bay 1 as engineers and technicians assemble the spacecraft for its launch to Jupiter's moon Europa in October 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Longest-Lived Mission: Voyager Probes Log 45 Years in Space

Launched in 1977, the twin Voyager probes are NASA’s longest-operating mission and the only spacecraft ever to explore interstellar space. Launched in 1977, NASA’s twin Voyager spacecraft inspired the world with pioneering visits to Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Their journey continues 45 years later as both probes explore interstellar space, the region outside the protective heliosphere created by our Sun. Researchers – some younger than the spacecraft – are now using Voyager data to solve mysteries of our solar system and beyond.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ohmymag.co.uk

Asteroid larger than the Tower of Pisa is coming close to Earth

Another asteroid is making its way towards Earth, this time it is larger than the Leaning Tower of Pisa! Here’s everything we know about it. The Independent reported that space rock named 2022 PC is expected to pass by the Earth at a distance of 6,300,000km. So you can...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

NASA selects four astrophysics missions for further study

Proposals would study exploding stars, clusters of galaxies, and other cosmic phenomena. Four astrophysics mission proposals to study stars, galaxies and some of the most violent explosions in the universe have been selected for further study by NASA. The selected missions are competing for funding as part of NASA’s Explorers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

50 years ago, NASA's Copernicus set the bar for space astronomy

At 6:28 a.m. EDT on Aug. 21, 1972, NASA's Copernicus satellite, the heaviest and most complex space telescope of its time, lit up the sky as it ascended into orbit from Launch Complex 36B at what is now Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. Initially known as Orbiting Astronomical Observatory...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
UPI News

NASA moves up launch of massive moon rocket

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- NASA announced Monday that it will roll out its Artemis I Moon rocket on Tuesday evening, which is two days earlier than originally planned. Tuesday's planned roll out represents the final prelaunch test before the scheduled launch on Aug. 29. The uncrewed test flight will remain in space for 42 days before returning to Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

