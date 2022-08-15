A “potentially hazardous” asteroid will be shooting near the Earth tomorrow.The space rock, called 2015 FF, has an estimated diameter of between 13 and 28 meters – approximately the same of an adult blue whale.Travelling towards the Earth at 20,512 miles per hour, it will come approximately eight times the distance between our planet and the Moon , 4.3 million kilometers into space.Nasa defines any object that comes within 193 million km of Earth as a "near-Earth object", while anything that comes within 7.5 million kilometres is categorized as "potentially hazardous."An unexpected impact from another asteroid could easily send the...

ASTRONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO