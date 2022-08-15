Read full article on original website
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
americanmilitarynews.com
Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission
It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
NASA's new rocket on launchpad for trip to Moon
NASA's giant new SLS rocket arrived at its launchpad Wednesday in Cape Canaveral ahead of a planned flight to the Moon in less than two weeks. The SLS rocket, in development for more than a decade, is 98 meters (322 feet) tall.
‘Potentially hazardous’ asteroid is heading closer to Earth
A “potentially hazardous” asteroid will be shooting near the Earth tomorrow.The space rock, called 2015 FF, has an estimated diameter of between 13 and 28 meters – approximately the same of an adult blue whale.Travelling towards the Earth at 20,512 miles per hour, it will come approximately eight times the distance between our planet and the Moon , 4.3 million kilometers into space.Nasa defines any object that comes within 193 million km of Earth as a "near-Earth object", while anything that comes within 7.5 million kilometres is categorized as "potentially hazardous."An unexpected impact from another asteroid could easily send the...
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
Freethink
NASA was “completely wrong” about the asteroid Bennu
NASA got a big surprise when it landed a spacecraft on the asteroid Bennu in 2020 and blasted a huge crater in the rocky body — but the learning experience could help save the Earth if an asteroid ever threatens to wipe us out. The mission: In 2016, NASA...
Nasa discovers a new moon
Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
Phys.org
NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft kicks assembly into high gear
The core of NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft has taken center stage in the Spacecraft Assembly Facility at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. Standing 10 feet (3 meters) high and 5 feet (1.5 meters) wide, the craft's main body will for the next two years be the focus of attention in the facility's ultra-hygienic High Bay 1 as engineers and technicians assemble the spacecraft for its launch to Jupiter's moon Europa in October 2024.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Longest-Lived Mission: Voyager Probes Log 45 Years in Space
Launched in 1977, the twin Voyager probes are NASA’s longest-operating mission and the only spacecraft ever to explore interstellar space. Launched in 1977, NASA’s twin Voyager spacecraft inspired the world with pioneering visits to Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Their journey continues 45 years later as both probes explore interstellar space, the region outside the protective heliosphere created by our Sun. Researchers – some younger than the spacecraft – are now using Voyager data to solve mysteries of our solar system and beyond.
ohmymag.co.uk
Asteroid larger than the Tower of Pisa is coming close to Earth
Another asteroid is making its way towards Earth, this time it is larger than the Leaning Tower of Pisa! Here’s everything we know about it. The Independent reported that space rock named 2022 PC is expected to pass by the Earth at a distance of 6,300,000km. So you can...
Artemis 1 will help NASA protect astronauts from deep space radiation
Three mannequins and several biological and radiation experiments will assess the radiation environment near the moon during Artemis 1.
NASA's Lucy mission discovers a small moon orbiting a Trojan asteroid
The Lucy spacecraft hasn't even reached its first target, and the team is already making discoveries.
NASA selects four astrophysics missions for further study
Proposals would study exploding stars, clusters of galaxies, and other cosmic phenomena. Four astrophysics mission proposals to study stars, galaxies and some of the most violent explosions in the universe have been selected for further study by NASA. The selected missions are competing for funding as part of NASA’s Explorers...
Digital Trends
Orion spacecraft’s upcoming moon voyage depicted in new animation
NASA is just over a week away from the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket in a mission that will mark the start of a new era of space exploration. Sitting atop the SLS rocket when it blasts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida...
On This Day In Space: Aug. 20, 1977: Voyager 2 launches to the outer planets
On Aug. 20, 1977, NASA launched the Voyager 2 spacecraft on a mission to explore the outer planets.
This small asteroid has a tiny moon of its own
A graphic showing the observed separation of asteroid Polymele from its discovered satellite. NASA's Goddard Space Flight CenterPolymele—one of the smallest asteroids targeted by NASA's Lucy mission—has an even smaller satellite.
Phys.org
50 years ago, NASA's Copernicus set the bar for space astronomy
At 6:28 a.m. EDT on Aug. 21, 1972, NASA's Copernicus satellite, the heaviest and most complex space telescope of its time, lit up the sky as it ascended into orbit from Launch Complex 36B at what is now Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. Initially known as Orbiting Astronomical Observatory...
NASA moves up launch of massive moon rocket
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- NASA announced Monday that it will roll out its Artemis I Moon rocket on Tuesday evening, which is two days earlier than originally planned. Tuesday's planned roll out represents the final prelaunch test before the scheduled launch on Aug. 29. The uncrewed test flight will remain in space for 42 days before returning to Earth.
See the huge solar wings of China's space station in motion above Earth (video)
China’s space station recently gained a new module and with it a pair of huge, solar energy-capturing “wings” that can rotate as the outpost orbits the Earth.
