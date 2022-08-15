Read full article on original website
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
Eagles Win Final Team Drill vs. Browns, but Kenny Gainwell got an Earful
The Eagles' offense scored in the two-minute drill to close practice, while the Eagles' defense held the Browns out of the end zone
Watch: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gets sacked by 'Real Housewives' in DirecTV commercial
Leading "America's Team," Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is used to being under the spotlight. Though, if the whole football thing doesn't work out, Prescott may have found a fall-back option in front of the bright lights of Hollywood. Prescott recently appeared alongside Bravo's "Real Housewives" in a DirecTV commercial...
Report: Ravens to Sign Former Chiefs, Raiders WR Demarcus Robinson
Baltimore is reportedly adding another weapon to its group of receivers.
Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach
The coach for a Little League World Series player from Utah who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in dorms at the world series complex says he has FaceTimed with the boy
