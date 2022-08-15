ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, IL

Effingham Radio

Wednesday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 21 year old Kaitlyn G. Durbin of Beecher City for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of 5<15g of meth. Kaitlyn posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36 year old Bryan K. Jones of Effingham for an Effingham County...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 39 year old Corey J. Fellows of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for criminal trespass. Corey was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 39 year old Shawn C. Clayton of Cassville, MO for driving while license revoked, obstructing justice, operating...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

ISP Traffic Crash In Marion County

Interstate 57 southbound near milepost 124, Marion County. August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:09 a.m. Unit 1- 2000 Black Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. Unit 3- 2013 White Mack Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. Unit 4- 2008 White Peterbilt Truck Tractor Semi Trailer. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Kiane J. Bridgeforth, 41-year-old male from Memphis,...
MARION COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Fayette County Home Invasion, Drug Charges

David D.M. Hicks, age 24, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with the Class X offense of committing a home invasion which resulted in injury to a person. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of battery and another felony charge of allegedly possessing 15 to 100...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur man wanted for murder arrested

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that a man wanted in connection to a murder has been arrested. Dionte Robinson, 24, is accused of shooting another 24-year-old man in the head near Wood Street and Oakland Avenue on Sunday. The victim, Arrion McClelland, died from his injuries. Officers said Robinson was […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
DECATUR, IL
WTAX

Burglary arrest in Christian County

Video surveillance footage helped police in identifying two people in connection with a rash of vehicle thefts and break-ins that happened in Taylorville on June 9th. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says probable cause was found for burglary charges filed against 18 year old Drearion Neal of Springfield along with a juvenille.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

1 injured after vehicle flips in Decatur crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was taken to a local hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Decatur Fire Department. First responders were called to the 2800 block of North Main Street at about 12:43 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a truck, the fire department said, and the other was described as a compact SUV.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: Man in surgery after shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Decatur Wednesday evening. Decatur Police Sergeant Matt Daniels said officers were dispatched to the area of North Van Dyke Street and West King Streets around 7:15 p.m. and found the victim there with a gunshot wound. He was […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur man wanted in connection to murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a murder. Dionte A. Robinson, a 24-year-old man from Decatur is wanted in connection to a murder that occurred on August 14, 2022, at the intersection of West Wood Street and Oakland Avenue. He is wanted on a $2 million […]
DECATUR, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

State Police release more details on three traffic crashes on I-57 south of Kinmundy on Tuesday

State Police have released further details on three related traffic crashes on I-57 south of the Kinmundy exit on Tuesday. The first crash occurred at 6:50 Tuesday morning when the driver of a semi ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail and bridge support for the Martin Road overpass and overturned. The impact of the crash split open the trailer of the semi, spilling its load of frozen lasagna across the southbound lanes. The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
KINMUNDY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022

A 42-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of bail bond. Curtis Scott of Nebraska Avenue in Sandoval was taken to the Marion County Jail. 28-year-old Jacob Schleuter who told Wamac Police he was homeless was arrested on an outstanding Marion County failure...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Scooters Coffee Drive Thrus coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, and Vandalia

Scooters Coffee Drive Thru’s are coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, Vandalia and two other communities. Rachel Wallace who owns many of the Subway Restaurants in the area along with the Best Western and Rosati’s in Centralia is opening the new franchises in a partnership with her long time employee Marcie Wallace who is of no relation.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Walnut Hill man injured in single vehicle crash

A 30-year-old Walnut Hill man was injured in a single pickup truck crash in Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Dustin Alvis of Walnut Hill Road ran off the right side of the Walnut Hill Road at the Baker Street intersection, struck the roadside ditch, continued east where the pickup struck a large shrub and then another ditch. The pickup came to a stop on its top after hitting a tree.
WALNUT HILL, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police conduct Active Shooter Drill

The Centralia Police Department participated in an active shooter drill at Centralia Junior High and Central Middle School on Monday. Acting Police Chief Steve Whritenour says in light of recent national events, the emphasis was on first responders arriving at the scene of an active shooter scene. “This was very...
CENTRALIA, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
ILLINOIS STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Illinois State Police Investigation Leads to Felony Charges in the Death of an Edgar County Man

PARIS – An Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) death investigation resulted in the arrest of Preston Wallace, a 20-year-old male of Paris, IL, for First Degree Murder. Also arrested was Gabriel Wallace, a 38-year-old male of Paris, IL, for Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony), and Mob Action (Class 4 Felony).
EDGAR COUNTY, IL

