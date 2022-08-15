Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 21 year old Kaitlyn G. Durbin of Beecher City for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of 5<15g of meth. Kaitlyn posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36 year old Bryan K. Jones of Effingham for an Effingham County...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 39 year old Corey J. Fellows of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for criminal trespass. Corey was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 39 year old Shawn C. Clayton of Cassville, MO for driving while license revoked, obstructing justice, operating...
Effingham Radio
ISP Traffic Crash In Marion County
Interstate 57 southbound near milepost 124, Marion County. August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:09 a.m. Unit 1- 2000 Black Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. Unit 3- 2013 White Mack Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. Unit 4- 2008 White Peterbilt Truck Tractor Semi Trailer. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Kiane J. Bridgeforth, 41-year-old male from Memphis,...
wgel.com
Fayette County Home Invasion, Drug Charges
David D.M. Hicks, age 24, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with the Class X offense of committing a home invasion which resulted in injury to a person. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of battery and another felony charge of allegedly possessing 15 to 100...
Decatur man wanted for murder arrested
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that a man wanted in connection to a murder has been arrested. Dionte Robinson, 24, is accused of shooting another 24-year-old man in the head near Wood Street and Oakland Avenue on Sunday. The victim, Arrion McClelland, died from his injuries. Officers said Robinson was […]
WAND TV
Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
WTAX
Burglary arrest in Christian County
Video surveillance footage helped police in identifying two people in connection with a rash of vehicle thefts and break-ins that happened in Taylorville on June 9th. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says probable cause was found for burglary charges filed against 18 year old Drearion Neal of Springfield along with a juvenille.
WAND TV
1 injured after vehicle flips in Decatur crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was taken to a local hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Decatur Fire Department. First responders were called to the 2800 block of North Main Street at about 12:43 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a truck, the fire department said, and the other was described as a compact SUV.
Decatur Police: Man in surgery after shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Decatur Wednesday evening. Decatur Police Sergeant Matt Daniels said officers were dispatched to the area of North Van Dyke Street and West King Streets around 7:15 p.m. and found the victim there with a gunshot wound. He was […]
Decatur man wanted in connection to murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a murder. Dionte A. Robinson, a 24-year-old man from Decatur is wanted in connection to a murder that occurred on August 14, 2022, at the intersection of West Wood Street and Oakland Avenue. He is wanted on a $2 million […]
southernillinoisnow.com
State Police release more details on three traffic crashes on I-57 south of Kinmundy on Tuesday
State Police have released further details on three related traffic crashes on I-57 south of the Kinmundy exit on Tuesday. The first crash occurred at 6:50 Tuesday morning when the driver of a semi ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail and bridge support for the Martin Road overpass and overturned. The impact of the crash split open the trailer of the semi, spilling its load of frozen lasagna across the southbound lanes. The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Effingham Radio
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest In Connection With Stolen Items From Vehicle
From the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. On August 2, 2022 at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of burglary to a motor vehicle at a business in Louisville. The victim advised that unknown person(s) had entered their vehicle and stole several items.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022
A 42-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of bail bond. Curtis Scott of Nebraska Avenue in Sandoval was taken to the Marion County Jail. 28-year-old Jacob Schleuter who told Wamac Police he was homeless was arrested on an outstanding Marion County failure...
southernillinoisnow.com
Scooters Coffee Drive Thrus coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, and Vandalia
Scooters Coffee Drive Thru’s are coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, Vandalia and two other communities. Rachel Wallace who owns many of the Subway Restaurants in the area along with the Best Western and Rosati’s in Centralia is opening the new franchises in a partnership with her long time employee Marcie Wallace who is of no relation.
southernillinoisnow.com
Walnut Hill man injured in single vehicle crash
A 30-year-old Walnut Hill man was injured in a single pickup truck crash in Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Dustin Alvis of Walnut Hill Road ran off the right side of the Walnut Hill Road at the Baker Street intersection, struck the roadside ditch, continued east where the pickup struck a large shrub and then another ditch. The pickup came to a stop on its top after hitting a tree.
Effingham Radio
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Individual In Connection With Stolen Tools From Solar Farm Project
From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. On July 6, 2022 at approximately 6:17 a.m. the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a theft at the Solar Farm Project west of Louisville. It was reported that multiple tools were stolen from the jobsite. On August 10,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police conduct Active Shooter Drill
The Centralia Police Department participated in an active shooter drill at Centralia Junior High and Central Middle School on Monday. Acting Police Chief Steve Whritenour says in light of recent national events, the emphasis was on first responders arriving at the scene of an active shooter scene. “This was very...
Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Illinois State Police Investigation Leads to Felony Charges in the Death of an Edgar County Man
PARIS – An Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) death investigation resulted in the arrest of Preston Wallace, a 20-year-old male of Paris, IL, for First Degree Murder. Also arrested was Gabriel Wallace, a 38-year-old male of Paris, IL, for Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony), and Mob Action (Class 4 Felony).
