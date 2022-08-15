Read full article on original website
Nester Brings Versatility to the Offensive Line
Year two should be a big one for the Huntington native.
Grant Wells named starting QB at Virginia Tech
Former Marshall quarterback Grant Wells has been named the starting quarterback for Virginia Tech.
2022 West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees announced
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday the names of five new inductees. The 2022 class is: Tony Caridi. Voice of the Mountaineers, and a well-known sports voice on West Virginia airwaves, Cardidi has spent 20 years with West Virginia Radio Corporation. He joined WAJR-AM in Morgantown as a news anchor […]
WSAZ
Grand Patrician Golf Course to soft-open Aug. 19
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’ve seen the construction of the golf course off of Interstate 64 in Milton, you may be wondering when it’ll be finished. The multi-million dollar Grand Patrician Golf Course and Resort is finally making strides to the finish line. Crew members who built...
marshall.edu
Physician establishes scholarship in honor of grandfather’s legacy
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – George Gevas, M.D., delivered more than 10,000 babies over the span of his 40-year career as an obstetrician-gynecologist in. Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was known for his bedside manner and meticulous surgical skills. From an early age, he instilled patience and perseverance in his granddaughter, Mary...
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and … ” said […]
Flooding leads to possible raw sewage discharge in West Virginia state waters
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties in West Virginia has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center. The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the Kanawha Falls Public […]
Metro News
DHHR updates latest COVID case numbers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active cases of COVID-19 jumped above the 3,000 mark again Friday, according to updated information released by the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR dashboard lists active cases at 3,009 with 861 newly confirmed cases and four additional deaths. The new deaths include...
Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help. The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling. Veterans can go to the site […]
Metro News
Gupta returns to West Virginia with focus on overdose response efforts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy understands the campaigns in West Virginia addressing drug addiction and overdoses. Dr. Rahul Gupta presided over the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for five years before becoming the state’s chief health officer in January 2015. He...
wvexplorer.com
Head of Witcher Creek, West Virginia
A USGS map showing the head of Witcher Creek in Kanawha County, West Virginia, may include the site of the last resting place of a legendary "petrified witch." Source: U.S. Geologic Survey, 1907, Clendenin Quadrangle.
Metro News
Frontier officials promise improvements are coming
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frontier Communications acknowledges its shortcomings in West Virginia, and it’s vowing to make improvements. The promise comes more than a year after Frontier emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, yet amid concerns about the company’s presence in West Virginia as exhibited in a recent complaint to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.
The Weather Channel
Photos Of West Virginia's Floods
Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
West Virginia American Water Announces Completion of $25 Million Upgrade to Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today the completion of a $25 million upgrade to its Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant in Charleston. The treatment plant, which serves approximately 85,000 customers in parts of Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Logan, Lincoln, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Roane, Jackson, and Mason counties, now provides ultra-violet (UV) disinfection and utilizes sodium hypochlorite in lieu of gaseous chlorine.
Park Place Plaza Chick-fil-A to break ground this month in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An update is coming for the Park Place Plaza. According to South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens, the new Chick-fil-A set to come to the plaza will break ground on Aug. 29. The planned anchor store, Menards, is expected to break ground soon after, Mullens said. The plaza will be located […]
Culvert pipe repairs close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Drivers in Huntington will need to expect delays through next Tuesday for road repairs on Arlington Boulevard. According to the City of Huntington, the West Virginia Division of Highways will be making repairs to the culvert and pipe that carry storm water from Arlington Boulevard to the Guyandotte River. The closure […]
12-year-old hit by car at Mason Co. Fair now welcomed home
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A community of people met at the Point Pleasant Fire & Rescue to welcome 12-year-old Brailey Wallace home. He was the youngest victim of five people hit by a drunk driver at the Mason County Fair, and Wednesday he was the last one cleared to leave the hospital. People made […]
Man arrested in Mason County, West Virginia robbery, pursuit
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery led to a pursuit in Mason County. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when deputies were called to the Hot Spot Cafe in Gallipolis Ferry, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 regarding an armed robbery. Deputies say […]
wfxrtv.com
Charleston-native Jennifer Garner donates school supplies to West Virginia teacher
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A local teacher hit the teacher lottery by receiving multiple boxes full of school supplies from none other than actress and Charleston-native Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Garner is one of West Virginia’s most famous names. According to IMDb, Garner was born in Houston but was...
Metro News
Red Cross, WV VOAD moves in to flood zone to offer relief
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Volunteers are in flood ravaged parts of Kanawha and Fayette counties to offer cleaning supplies, resources and other basic needs after Monday’s storm damaged more than 100 homes. The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is among the groups who responded to the flood. “We...
