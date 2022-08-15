ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WOWK 13 News

2022 West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees announced

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday the names of five new inductees. The 2022 class is: Tony Caridi. Voice of the Mountaineers, and a well-known sports voice on West Virginia airwaves, Cardidi has spent 20 years with West Virginia Radio Corporation. He joined WAJR-AM in Morgantown as a news anchor […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Grand Patrician Golf Course to soft-open Aug. 19

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’ve seen the construction of the golf course off of Interstate 64 in Milton, you may be wondering when it’ll be finished. The multi-million dollar Grand Patrician Golf Course and Resort is finally making strides to the finish line. Crew members who built...
MILTON, WV
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
marshall.edu

Physician establishes scholarship in honor of grandfather’s legacy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – George Gevas, M.D., delivered more than 10,000 babies over the span of his 40-year career as an obstetrician-gynecologist in. Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was known for his bedside manner and meticulous surgical skills. From an early age, he instilled patience and perseverance in his granddaughter, Mary...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

DHHR updates latest COVID case numbers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active cases of COVID-19 jumped above the 3,000 mark again Friday, according to updated information released by the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR dashboard lists active cases at 3,009 with 861 newly confirmed cases and four additional deaths. The new deaths include...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help.  The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling.  Veterans can go to the site […]
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Gupta returns to West Virginia with focus on overdose response efforts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy understands the campaigns in West Virginia addressing drug addiction and overdoses. Dr. Rahul Gupta presided over the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for five years before becoming the state’s chief health officer in January 2015. He...
CHARLESTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Head of Witcher Creek, West Virginia

A USGS map showing the head of Witcher Creek in Kanawha County, West Virginia, may include the site of the last resting place of a legendary "petrified witch." Source: U.S. Geologic Survey, 1907, Clendenin Quadrangle.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Frontier officials promise improvements are coming

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frontier Communications acknowledges its shortcomings in West Virginia, and it’s vowing to make improvements. The promise comes more than a year after Frontier emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, yet amid concerns about the company’s presence in West Virginia as exhibited in a recent complaint to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
The Weather Channel

Photos Of West Virginia's Floods

Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia American Water Announces Completion of $25 Million Upgrade to Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today the completion of a $25 million upgrade to its Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant in Charleston. The treatment plant, which serves approximately 85,000 customers in parts of Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Logan, Lincoln, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Roane, Jackson, and Mason counties, now provides ultra-violet (UV) disinfection and utilizes sodium hypochlorite in lieu of gaseous chlorine.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Culvert pipe repairs close road in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Drivers in Huntington will need to expect delays through next Tuesday for road repairs on Arlington Boulevard. According to the City of Huntington, the West Virginia Division of Highways will be making repairs to the culvert and pipe that carry storm water from Arlington Boulevard to the Guyandotte River. The closure […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Mason County, West Virginia robbery, pursuit

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery led to a pursuit in Mason County. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when deputies were called to the Hot Spot Cafe in Gallipolis Ferry, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 regarding an armed robbery. Deputies say […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Red Cross, WV VOAD moves in to flood zone to offer relief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Volunteers are in flood ravaged parts of Kanawha and Fayette counties to offer cleaning supplies, resources and other basic needs after Monday’s storm damaged more than 100 homes. The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is among the groups who responded to the flood. “We...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

