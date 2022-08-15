INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Attorney General Curtis Hill told News 8 Tuesday he expected party insiders will see him as the right choice at the right time. Hill was among the first five candidates who filed to run for Saturday’s caucus to replace the late Rep. Jackie Walorski on the ballot. The field had grown to at least 10 by Tuesday evening. Hill said he chose to run because he believed his prosecutorial experience would play a role in any potential GOP-backed investigations should Republicans regain control of the House. He also pointed to his experience as a successful candidate for statewide office in 2016.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO