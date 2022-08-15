Read full article on original website
Holcomb defends new abortion law, calls it ‘progress’
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday said Indiana’s new abortion law represented progress toward valuing the sanctity of life. The governor’s comments, following a chamber of commerce luncheon, marked the first time he had spoken publicly since he signed the law just before midnight Aug. 5. He says he’s not concerned by statements from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. and multinational corporation Cummins suggesting those two Indiana companies will send jobs and investment to other states in light of the new law. Holcomb points to the more than $17 billion in capital investment in the state this year as proof the state remains an attractive option for employers.
Hill explains choice to enter election to succeed Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Attorney General Curtis Hill told News 8 Tuesday he expected party insiders will see him as the right choice at the right time. Hill was among the first five candidates who filed to run for Saturday’s caucus to replace the late Rep. Jackie Walorski on the ballot. The field had grown to at least 10 by Tuesday evening. Hill said he chose to run because he believed his prosecutorial experience would play a role in any potential GOP-backed investigations should Republicans regain control of the House. He also pointed to his experience as a successful candidate for statewide office in 2016.
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for his role in a scheme that illegally funneled about $40,000 from a casino company to his unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to...
Georgetown Market Community Day
“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this special episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon shares Part II of the LIVE broadcast from Community Day at Georgetown Market. Mel chats with:. Aaron McNicholas,...
Northern Indiana man arrested for entering Capitol on Jan. 6
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WISH) — A northern Indiana man faces federal charges for entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Ian Horvath of Plymouth called the FBI in September 2021 to report that he was pictured in “wanted” photos on the FBI’s website. Horvath surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.
Hospital system clarifies women’s health care under abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s major health care providers is telling News 8 how it plans to handle Indiana’s new abortion ban when it begins on September 15. Community Health Network says that when the near-total abortion ban starts, their doctors will follow the law....
Indiana reports 11,063 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Sunday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
First batch of automatic tax refund checks due in Indiana mailboxes this week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check printing was underway Wednesday for 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks and the first batch of checks should reach Hoosier mailboxes later this week, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. “To those Hoosiers who have been patiently waiting for their check, I want to say...
Thursday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King. WalletHub says it didn’t have enough information to rank Indiana’s community colleges in its new community college survey. It’s unclear if they didn’t get survey responses. Indiana has 28 community...
Big boom over Utah
There was some loud booms heard over parts of Utah over the weekend. What was it? We're taking a look with the help of some weather tools.
State trooper goes viral with post about slow drivers in fast lane
(WISH) — An Indiana State Police trooper has gone viral after posting about stopping a vehicle traveling in the far right lane on I-65 below the speed limit. Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles put out a reminder advising that if you are traveling in the far right lane on interstates in Indiana, you must move to the right to allow other vehicles to pass you on the left.
