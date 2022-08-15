BOSTON -- It's make or break time for the Boston Red Sox. There is no margin of error over the next 10 days.There is no margin for error the rest of the season, really, but these next three series could be the difference between fighting for a playoff spot up until October and playing a month's worth of semi-meaningless baseball.How razor thin are things for Boston? They took two of three from the Pirates over the last three days and have now won two straight series. (We're not counting that one-game "series" against Baltimore. That's just silly.) But with Thursday...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO