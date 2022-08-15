One week after reporting a 9% decline in loan agreements through its lending desk, Genesis has reportedly laid off 20% of its workforce, and CEO Michael Moro is stepping down. Genesis Trading announced today that its leadership team will be reshuffled with immediate effect. To that effect, Chief Operating Officer Derar Islim will take over from Michael Moro as the interim CEO. Moro on his end will continue advising the company through the transition process.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO