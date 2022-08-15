ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tether to issue monthly attestation reports with new accounting firm BDO Italia

Tether said Aug. 18 that it is now working with BDO Italia, a top five global accounting firm, in an effort to increase the transparency of the USDT stablecoin. The collaboration will see Tether release its proof-of-reserve report on a monthly basis. BDO Italia took over from MHA Cayman as Tether’s accounting firm in July 2022.
Celsius to explore options for refunding customers at UCC meeting

With multiple financing offers reportedly coming for Celsius Network, it announced it would meet with the Unsecured Creditors Committee (UCC) on August 23 to consider possible options to accelerate the recovery of the customer’s funds. During the second hearing held on August 16, Joshua Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis...
Dogecoin team warns Dogechain is ‘another knockoff token’

Dogecoin Foundation board member Jens Wiechers rubbished claims that Dogechain is an affiliated product, saying “paid media” have disseminated false information that the two are connected. This follows an earlier tweet from Dogecoin developer @cb_doge, who posted that Dogechain is “another knockoff token,” while giving DOGE holders the...
Binance CEO CZ lashes out at Chinese media, The Block for spreading FUD

Crypto exchange giant Binance‘s CEO Changpeng Chao (CZ) posted a thread on his Twitter account, lashing out at the major Chinese news site 163 for publishing fake news on Binance to spread FUD. The CEO also reminded the crowd that the global crypto news site The Block also spread...
The Nexo Booster is bringing leverage trading to Nexo

Nexo, a leading cryptocurrency lending platform and exchange, has introduced a new feature on its platform — the Nexo Booster. Launched earlier this year as part of the Nexo app, the Booster is now set to bring more functionalities to the platform’s web users and enable them to grow their holdings further.
Ripple and Travelex partner up to launch crypto payments in Brazil

Crypto technology firm Ripple and Latin American Bank Travelex inked a new partnership on August 18 to spread instant cross-border crypto payments in Brazil using Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution. Ripple’s ODL allows for instant cross-border transfers for a meager settlement cost. The ODL also doesn’t require pre-funded capital...
Coinbase will shut down staking service if regulators mandate censoring transactions

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on August 17 that the firm would shut down its staking services if regulators wanted it to censor transactions as a validator. According to Armstrong, in a hypothetical situation like that, the firm would have to focus on the bigger picture of preserving the network integrity by shutting its services.
Michael Moro leaves Genesis Trading amid growing financial struggles

One week after reporting a 9% decline in loan agreements through its lending desk, Genesis has reportedly laid off 20% of its workforce, and CEO Michael Moro is stepping down. Genesis Trading announced today that its leadership team will be reshuffled with immediate effect. To that effect, Chief Operating Officer Derar Islim will take over from Michael Moro as the interim CEO. Moro on his end will continue advising the company through the transition process.
A new blockchain search engine Ora emerges from Solana hackathon

A new blockchain search engine called Ora emerged from Solana’s summer camp hackathon to help bring blockchain technology to non-technical users by allowing them to search on-chain data using a natural language. The team announced the launch of the new search engine on Aug. 18, explaining that users can...
Bitcoin Lightning Network at regulatory risk after Tornado Cash saga

Policy Advisor Patrick Hansen posted his thoughts on the regulatory risk now facing the Bitcoin Lightning Network following sanctions against crypto mixer Tornado Cash. U.S. authorities added Tornado Cash to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions list on August 8. The Treasury Department claimed more than $7 billion of illicit funds have been laundered through the protocol since 2019.
Ethereum Foundation addresses misconception around gas fees in new Merge update

The Ethereum (ETH) Foundation revealed that the Merge would not reduce gas fees, and it will not enable staking withdrawals until the Shanghai upgrade in an August 17 note. According to the foundation, the Merge will not reduce Ethereum gas fees because it is a “change of consensus mechanism” and “not an expansion of network capacity.”
South Korea to block 16 unregistered foreign crypto exchanges

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) reported 16 foreign crypto exchanges to investigative agencies for violating the Specific Financial Information Act, news1 reported on August 18. According to the report, the law prevents unregistered crypto exchanges from operating without a license, but the 16 firms have been providing crypto...
GazeTV Launches Phase 2 “Gazer-lization”

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Hong Kong, Hong Kong, 19th August, 2022, Chainwire — GazeTV announces today the launch of its Phase 2, dubbed “Gazer-lization”, a...
Cardano developer reveals bug in node version 1.35.2

Cardano (ADA) developer Adam Dean in an August 18 Twitter thread, revealed a bug in Cardano node version 1.35.2 that caused the collapse of Cardano Testnet. According to Dean, the bug was discovered in a node previously said to be “tested and ready.”. Dean continued that the bug created...
LunarCrush is building a DeFi suite to give more value to its community

In the second part of Cryptonites‘ interview with Joe Vezzani and Jon Farjo from LunarCrush, the founders of the social analytics platform talk about what it means to provide value to their community. Speaking to Cryptonites’ Alex Fazel, Vezzani said that the value of LunarCrush lies in its ability...
